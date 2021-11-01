U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,617.25
    +20.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,874.00
    +170.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,904.75
    +66.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.10
    +13.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.47 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2640
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,104.17
    +1,410.56 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.20
    +12.23 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.73
    +35.16 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Says Red States Outpace Blue States in Courtroom Reopening Progress as Election Day Nears

·2 min read

Presettlement company continues to fund despite clear slowdowns in certain states

CALDWELL, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding reports a rising number of applications now that there's been a return to regular life. The entire legal system had been moving at a snail's pace due to the effects of Covid-19, causing massive court delays particularly in blue states where the pandemic initially struck. Red states such as Florida and Texas, however, barely paused their court activity over the past eighteen months, and therefore have resumed proceedings without too much of a backlog.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC)
Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC)

Democratic-led states shut down early in an attempt to curtail a growing health crisis. Numerous lawsuits that were slated to be tried had to be rescheduled due to the courts' lessened operating hours. Red states weren't as affected by the pandemic at first, allowing them to continue business as usual. By the time they experienced the full impact of Covid, personal accountability such as masking and social-distancing were known to stem spread, and soon afterward vaccines were readily available. This allowed Democratic-leaning states to reopen, but while they are in the midst of playing catch-up, Republican-led states never instituted much of a hiatus in the first place.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "While many other funding companies either slowed down or outright stopped funding in backlogged courts of New York, New Jersey, and California due to Covid restrictions, we have maintained our commitment to helping plaintiffs in all states whether red, blue, or purple."

If you're involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay funds all types of lawsuits, including personal injury, dog bites, car accidents, medical malpractice, clergy sexual abuse cases, wrongful conviction or termination, age, gender, or racial discrimination, and many more.

Legal-Bay's pre-settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the loan settlement isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405.

Source: Legal-Bay, LLC
Contact: Chris Janish, CEO
Email: info@Legal-Bay.com
Ph.: 877.571.0405
Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-bay-lawsuit-funding-says-red-states-outpace-blue-states-in-courtroom-reopening-progress-as-election-day-nears-301412612.html

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • 'Severe' supply chain crisis cuts UK's manufacturing output

    UK manufacturing was at the mercy of global supply chains heading into the fourth quarter.

  • Oil Rises on Speculation OPEC May Spurn Biden’s Appeal on Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on speculation OPEC+ could spurn mounting pressure to boost production at a faster clip, even as consumption roars ahead of supply.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeGlobal benchmark Brent added 1%, reversing an earlier loss. Spe

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Mandates Shorter Working Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. ordered its employees to end their day by 7 p.m., becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeStaff in China should only work from 10 a.m

  • Employers are firing more people over fake vaccine cards

    Forging fake vaccine cards is a federal crime, but what are employers doing about it?

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil rises on demand outlook, despite China fuel reserves release

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by China, the world's biggest energy consumer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.97, having fallen to $82.74 earlier. "Fundamentals have not changed, and the oil market will remain tight in the near-term," said Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM Oil.

  • EU Gas Surges on Disturbance to Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEuropean gas prices surged after Russian flows into Germany via a key transit pipeline dropped to zero and reversed direction over the weekend.Russian natural gas shipments entering Germany’s Mallnow com

  • Why Purdue University is suing a Durham semiconductor manufacturer

    An Indiana university is suing Durham’s Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) in federal court, alleging patent infringement. On Thursday, the Trustees of Purdue University filed suit against the semiconductor company, which recently changed its name from Cree. The lawsuit surrounds a set of semiconductor patents the trustees claim belong to Purdue University – not Wolfspeed.

  • Amazon Web Services Looks to Drive Crypto Settlement and Custody to the Cloud

    The right candidate will transform the way firms transact in crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs and NFTs, said an AWS job post.

  • Uber and Lyft Thought Prices Would Normalize by Now. Here’s Why They Are Still High.

    Hailing an Uber or a Lyft ride? You’ll still face elevated prices due to a shortage of drivers—the latest example of how a tight labor market is costing consumers more while also raising pay for workers.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In March 1957, the S&P Composite became the S&P 500 as we know it today, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies, designed to be a bellwether for the broader economy. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of approximately 7.

  • When I Work, an messaging app that lets shift-based teams schedule work and more, raises $200M

    Hourly workers make up abut 55% of the working world, yet when it comes to tech built for the world of work, their so-called knowledge worker counterparts dominate the space. Today, an app built specifically to address the needs of the former is announcing a big round of funding -- underscoring both the evolving landscape of business software, and how hourly and shift workers are increasingly coming into their own. When I Work -- a popular messaging platform that lets hourly workers employed by a business sign up for shifts, trade shifts with colleagues, and let management and others know when they cannot make it to a shift -- has closed a growth round of $200 million, funding that the company will be using both for business development, and to expand its product.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Approaches $100 a Barrel

    Oil prices have skyrocketed this year. Here's why they think ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) are in the best position to cash in as crude oil prices approach $100 a barrel. Reuben Gregg Brewer (ConocoPhillips): Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream refining operations so it could focus on its exploration and production operations.

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

    "The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.