Legal Cannabis Market size to increase by USD 34.91 Tn | 19.40% YOY growth observed in 2021 | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Cannabis Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 34.91 trillion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 19.40% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.39% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Legal Cannabis Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Legal Cannabis Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download the Report Sample for more highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, growth momentum, and other important statistics.

The global legal cannabis market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Intense competition, coupled with various stringent regulations, constitute significant risk factors to the operation of vendors. Hence, to survive and succeed in the competitive environment, it is imperative for manufacturers in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of funding and investment might hamper market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

For more insights into the vendor landscape, View Our Sample Report.

Legal Cannabis Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global legal cannabis market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The medical cannabis segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2021. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of countries legalizing the medical use of cannabis. Also, the growing number of patients that require medical cannabis and the rising number of product launches are contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

About 89% of the market growth will originate in North America. The growing popularity of CBD oil products and the rising number of countries legalizing the use of cannabis are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The legal cannabis market report covers the following areas:

Legal Cannabis Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist legal cannabis market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the legal cannabis market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the legal cannabis market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of legal cannabis market vendors

Related Reports:

Legal Cannabis Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.39%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 34.91 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.40

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 89%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Medical cannabis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Recreational cannabis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • 10.4 Bhang Corp.

  • 10.5 Cannoid LLC

  • 10.6 Canopy Growth Corp.

  • 10.7 Cronos Group Inc.

  • 10.8 CV Sciences Inc.

  • 10.9 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • 10.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.

  • 10.11 Tilray Inc.

  • 10.12 VIVO Cannabis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio

