U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,504.45
    +34.45 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,435.75
    +222.63 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,099.59
    +153.78 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.96
    +52.98 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +1.32 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.35 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    -0.0200 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,181.36
    +1,262.08 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.61
    +46.71 (+4.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.26
    +22.28 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Legal & General America Earns Great Place To Work™ Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year

·3 min read

Culture, community service, and management maintain top position

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA), a top five U.S. life insurer, is proud to be Certified as a Great Place To Work ® for the sixth consecutive year for its employee-first focus, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and leadership. Great Place To Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Their survey of all 600+ U.S.-based LGA employees examined 20 dimensions of corporate excellence, focused entirely on current employee experiences.

Legal &amp; General America earns Great Place To Work&#x002122; Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year
Legal & General America earns Great Place To Work™ Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year

88% of employees said they feel good about how the company contributes to the community

"At LGA we know that success is much more than the bottom line. We work hard to create an inclusive culture with the needs of our employees at the forefront of our efforts. By surveying all of our associates we ensure their voices are heard. I am elated to receive this certification for our sixth consecutive year; it is a testament to all of our dedicated employees whose efforts make LGA's achievements possible while advancing our company into the future." said Barbara Esau, VP of Human Resources at LGA.

"The Great Place To Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. Earning this designation means that LGA is one of the best employers in the country as determined by employees."

Strengths that contributed to LGA's Certification include:

  • 88% of employees said they feel good about how the company contributes to the community

  • 85% indicated management is honest and ethical in its business practices

  • 84% agreed they were made to feel welcome when joining the company

  • 82% believed that people care about each other

For more information please visit: https://www.lgamerica.com/about-us/careers

About Legal & General America
LGA is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have provided financial protection through life insurance for American families. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is ranked in the top five of U.S. life insurers. For more information, please visit https://www.lgamerica.com/about-us/careers.

About Great Place To Work®
Great Place To Work®, is a global people analytics and consulting firm, helping companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures.

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal--general-america-earns-great-place-to-work-certification-for-sixth-consecutive-year-301364393.html

SOURCE Legal & General America (LGA)

Recommended Stories

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Emergency medicine physician: Delta has 'changed the game' for COVID-19

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Chip Crunch Will Last Through 2022, Toyota Supplier Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Rohm Co. says that vital semiconductors for automobiles and industrial machinery will likely remain in short supply at least throughout next year, adding to ominous warnings about further fallout from the global chip crisis.The Kyoto-based chipmaker, whose customers include Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., has been hampered by a severe shortage of key materials as well as full production lines, said Chief Executive Officer Isao Matsumoto. The company

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Southwest Airlines cuts flights to fix operational challenges

    Southwest Airlines will run fewer flights through the end of the year in a bid to fix issues that disrupted operations this summer https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/southwest-cancels-hundreds-flights-after-computer-related-stoppage-2021-06-16 and led to flight delays and cancellations. It plans to adjust flight schedules in November and December as well, but said it would protect holiday bookings. "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors after Thursday’s pullback, A Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to restore confidence…

  • Apple makes sweeping changes to App Store after class action lawsuit

    Apple has made sweeping changes to the App Store rules as part of its response to a class action lawsuit. The changes are one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour. When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps for digital goods, Apple takes a cut from developers - between 15% and 30% on each purchase.

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • OPEC+ Seen Sticking to Planned Output Hike as Oil Prices Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to press on with their planned revival of oil production when they meet next week, as prices bounce back from their August stumble. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is gradually restoring the vast amount of crude production halted during the pandemic, and will probably ratify the next monthly installment when it gathers on Sept. 1, according to a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts. Several OPEC+ delegates privately predict the sam

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Simbe’s robots will be deployed across midwestern grocery chain, Schnucks

    St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnucks (one of those “With a name like Smucker's, it has to be good” situations, one imagines) announced this week that it will be deploying technology from Simbe Robotics across its 111 U.S. locations. The deal comes a year and a half into a global pandemic that has substantially increased interest in automation, particularly around essential businesses -- a qualifier that certainly applies to grocery stores. Simbe’s mobile robots provide inventory scanning, offering a constantly updating picture of what’s on the store shelves and what needs to be restocked.

  • Lordstown’s New CEO Pledges to Keep Forecasts On the Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp.’s new boss says his biggest job is getting its electric pickup truck ready for production. Until that happens, the company won’t brag about binding orders, a road that has gotten the company in trouble with regulators and investors.“There are no such thing as firm orders for a vehicle that isn’t on the market yet,” Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ninivaggi said in an interview Thursday. “The company was so tarnished by what happened over the summer that the c

  • T-Mobile confident no ongoing risks to user data from recent hack

    The third largest U.S. wireless carrier last week said personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing customers. In another update, which came days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission opened a probe into the breach, T-mobile revealed that 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers and 667,000 more accounts of former customers were impacted, bringing the total to more than 53 million. John Binns, a 21-year-old hacker who stole data of T-Mobile customers, said the company's security was "awful", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.