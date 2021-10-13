U.S. markets open in 6 hours 59 minutes

Legal Practice Management Software Market Potential to Grow by USD 933.52 Mn | Emergence of Legal Practice Outsourcing to Drive Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Practice Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Legal Practice Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Legal Practice Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The potential growth difference for the legal practice management software market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 933.52 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The adoption of various pricing strategies by vendors and the emergence of legal process outsourcing are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high implementation and maintenance costs might limit the market growth.

Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market in our full report.
Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The legal practice management software market report is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for legal practice management software market in North America.

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Download PDF Sample

Companies mentioned with their offerings

  • The Access Group: The company offers legal practice management software through its subsidiary, Eclipse Legal Systems.

  • Abacus Data Systems Inc.: The company offers Amicus Attorney, an intuitive legal case management software solution that tracks and invoices billable time, automates important documents, and provides access to all your clients, cases, and matters.

  • Actionstep

  • BHL Software Pty. Ltd.

  • Intuit Inc.

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles featured in the report. Click Here.

Related Reports:

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market – Global legal process outsourcing services market is segmented by service (contract management, e-discovery services, litigation support, legal research, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Intellectual Property Software Market – Global intellectual property software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Legal Practice Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 933.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.79

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

The Access Group, Abacus Data Systems Inc., Actionstep, BHL Software Pty. Ltd., Intuit Inc., LawPro Legal Systems Ltd., Matrix Pointe Software, Mitratech Holdings Inc., Orion Law Management Systems Inc., and SurePoint Technologies

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-practice-management-software-market-potential-to-grow-by-usd-933-52-mn--emergence-of-legal-practice-outsourcing-to-drive-growth--technavio-301398501.html

SOURCE Technavio

