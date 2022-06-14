Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 18.07 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal process outsourcing services market size is expected to increase by USD 18.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32.45% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The legal process outsourcing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Capita Plc- The company offers legal solutions such as remortgage and property services, digital evidence management, and more.

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

The legal process outsourcing services market report covers the following areas:

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The emergence of new outsourcing destinations is a major factor driving the global legal process outsourcing services market share growth. The decision to implement the offshore BPO model depends on labor costs, political stability, economic factors, and social risks of the region. APAC is a legal process outsourcing hub. India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam are the most important outsourcing destinations in the region. Additionally, India is a favored destination for legal process outsourcing due to the high availability of skilled lawyers who are proficient in English and are ready to work for low wages. Companies in Europe prefer outsourcing their legal tasks to legal process outsourcing service providers. For instance, Deloitte, KPMG International Limited, PwC, Ernst & Young, Wipro, Pangea3, and LEX Outsourcing, as well as ADEC Innovation, Capgemini SE, Cobra Legal Solutions are among the major legal process outsourcing service market. Therefore, legal process outsourcing providers are inclined toward nearshoring legal process outsourcing.

Challenges: The shortage of domain expertise will be a major challenge for the global legal process outsourcing services market share growth. Legal process outsourcing services require a specific set of skills to manage legal processes. Vendors face challenges while hiring and retaining domain expertise for providing high-quality legal services. A shortage of domain expertise becomes a challenge for vendors in the emerging markets due to the lack of a skilled workforce. This shortage creates difficulties for emerging players that provide legal process outsourcing services. Domain expertise is required for delivering legal process outsourcing services based on different time zones in global legal process outsourcing service delivery systems. Therefore, the shortage of domain expertise in the market is a major concern among legal process outsourcing service providers.

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Service

Geography

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.52 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

