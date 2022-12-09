Legal process outsourcing services market size to increase by USD 34,662.7 million: 37% growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal process outsourcing services market by service, location, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 34.76% and register an incremental growth of USD 34,662.7 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Capita Plc: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as remortgage and property services, digital evidence management, and resource management.
Clarivate PLC: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as forging client relationships, global legal research, and generating new business growth.
Cobra Legal Solutions LLC: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as M&A and due diligence.
DWF Group plc: The company offers legal process outsourcing services under the subsidiary, Mindcrest.
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as strategy and operating models, process improvement, and technology and innovation.
Exigent Group Ltd.
Grupo Konectanet SL
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Infosys BPM Ltd.
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of professionals who provide legal services at lower rates.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of new outsourcing destinations, the cost reduction and enhanced efficiency of legal processes outsourcing, and regulatory compliance. However, the shortage of domain expertise is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.
Market segmentation
Based on service, the market is segmented into contract management, e-discovery services, litigation support, legal research, and others. The contract management segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market cross APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market vendors
Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.76%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 34,662.7 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
32.13
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, India, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
Capita Plc, Clarivate PLC, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Conduent Inc., Dentons Group, DWF Group plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Exigent Group Ltd., Grupo Konectanet SL, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys BPM Ltd., Integreon Managed Solutions Inc., Legal Advantage LLC, LegalBase, Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., UnitedLex Corp., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global legal process outsourcing services market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Location Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Contract management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 E-discovery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Litigation support - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Legal research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Service
7 Market Segmentation by Location
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Location
7.3 Offshore outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 On-shore outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Location
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Capita Plc
12.4 Clarivate PLC
12.5 Cobra Legal Solutions LLC
12.6 DWF Group plc
12.7 Ernst and Young Global Ltd.
12.8 Exigent Group Ltd.
12.9 HCL Technologies Ltd.
12.10 Infosys BPM Ltd.
12.11 Integreon Managed Solutions Inc.
12.12 LegalBase
12.13 Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
12.14 Morae Global Corp.
12.15 QuisLex Inc.
12.16 UnitedLex Corp.
12.17 WNS Holdings Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
