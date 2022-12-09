U.S. markets closed

Legal process outsourcing services market size to increase by USD 34,662.7 million: 37% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal process outsourcing services market by service, location, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 34.76% and register an incremental growth of USD 34,662.7 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Capita Plc: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as remortgage and property services, digital evidence management, and resource management.

  • Clarivate PLC: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as forging client relationships, global legal research, and generating new business growth.

  • Cobra Legal Solutions LLC: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as M&A and due diligence.

  • DWF Group plc: The company offers legal process outsourcing services under the subsidiary, Mindcrest.

  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as strategy and operating models, process improvement, and technology and innovation.

  • Exigent Group Ltd.

  • Grupo Konectanet SL

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • Infosys BPM Ltd.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of professionals who provide legal services at lower rates.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of new outsourcing destinations, the cost reduction and enhanced efficiency of legal processes outsourcing, and regulatory compliance. However, the shortage of domain expertise is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on service, the market is segmented into contract management, e-discovery services, litigation support, legal research, and others. The contract management segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Related reports:

The payroll outsourcing services market size is expected to grow by USD 7,087.99 million between 2022 and 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growing need for payroll cost visibility is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security risks may impede the market growth.

The data-entry outsourcing services market size is expected to grow by USD 552.63 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%. The increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency is notably driving the data-entry outsourcing services market growth, although factors such as low employee engagement leading to a high attrition rate may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market cross APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market vendors

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.76%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 34,662.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

32.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, India, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Capita Plc, Clarivate PLC, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Conduent Inc., Dentons Group, DWF Group plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Exigent Group Ltd., Grupo Konectanet SL, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys BPM Ltd., Integreon Managed Solutions Inc., Legal Advantage LLC, LegalBase, Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., UnitedLex Corp., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global legal process outsourcing services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Location Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Contract management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 E-discovery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Litigation support - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Legal research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Location

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Location

  • 7.3 Offshore outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 On-shore outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Location

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Capita Plc

  • 12.4 Clarivate PLC

  • 12.5 Cobra Legal Solutions LLC

  • 12.6 DWF Group plc

  • 12.7 Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

  • 12.8 Exigent Group Ltd.

  • 12.9 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.10 Infosys BPM Ltd.

  • 12.11 Integreon Managed Solutions Inc.

  • 12.12 LegalBase

  • 12.13 Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Morae Global Corp.

  • 12.15 QuisLex Inc.

  • 12.16 UnitedLex Corp.

  • 12.17 WNS Holdings Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-process-outsourcing-services-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-34-662-7-million-37-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301697269.html

SOURCE Technavio

