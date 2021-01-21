U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Legal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major companies in the legal services market include Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis LLP; Baker & McKenzie; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and DLA Piper. The global legal services market is expected to grow from $713.

New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Legal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009769/?utm_source=GNW
66 billion in 2020 to $734.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $908.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The legal services market consists of the sales of law-related services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that advise clients (individuals, businesses or other entities) about their legal rights and responsibilities, and represent clients in civil or criminal cases, business transactions and other matters, in which legal advice and other assistance are sought. Legal services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or a team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The legal services market is segmented into B2B legal services; B2C services; hybrid services and criminal services.

North America was the largest region in the global legal services market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global legal services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global legal services market.

Law firms around the world are offering cybercrime legal consulting services to their clients, owing to the increasing incidence of this type of crime. Cybercrime refers to a crime that is committed using an internet connection and a computer. This includes cyber-stalking, counterfeiting, money laundering, embezzlement, fraud, and tax evasion using internet and electronic devices. In the UK alone, around $35 billion is the estimated annual cost of cybercrimes. Law firms offering cybercrime consulting services employ lawyers, consultants, and ethical hackers who are experienced in handling crisis management, online financial theft, loss of data, data privacy, and intellectual property infringement. Large law firms practicing in the field of data privacy and cybersecurity include Latham & Watkins, DLA Piper, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The growing concern of organizations and individuals about cybercrimes is expected to increase the cybercrime legal consulting services market globally.

Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the legal services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted trade, thereby limiting the need for professional services. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the legal services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.?

Political Trade Agreements Reforms - Globally, changes in political structure, legal reforms, and trade agreements are creating opportunities for law firms. International companies and organizations are bound to comply with various laws and regulations of different countries and specific trade agreements. Changes in the legal structure of intrastate agreements increases the demand for legal services. For instance, the UK’s exit from the European Union is expected to increase the demand for law services due to the complexity of the regulatory and legislative changes pertaining to jurisdiction, judicial structure and trade. Law firms such as Dechert, Simmons & Simmons, Clifford Chance, and DLA Piper have set up specialized BREXIT teams and hotlines staffed with lawyers to help clients with a smooth transition. Going forward, the USA’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Paris Agreement, and South Korea trade deal is expected to further drive the demand for legal services in the future.

Latest Stories

  • Ant Group’s Valuation Seen Dropping to $108 Billion on Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation may be cut further under new measures proposed by China to curb market concentration in its online payments market, according to new estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence.Jack Ma’s fintech giant may be worth less than 700 billion yuan ($108 billion) under the draft proposals, which could reduce the value of Ant’s Alipay service by half, according to senior analyst Francis Chan. Earlier this month, Chan lowered his Ant valuation to less than 1 trillion yuan, from about 1.44 trillion yuan.“Ant Group’s valuation may plunge further if its payment unit is forced to break up due to potential anti-trust probes by China’s central bank,” Chan wrote in a research note.The revised estimate for Ant is a far cry from valuations that ran as high as $320 billion before the company was forced to scrap its record initial public offering in November. China’s crackdown forced Ma’s firm to withdraw the $35 billion IPO just days before its planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.China’s central bank said on Wednesday that any non-bank payment company with half the market share for online transactions, or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type. Firms already with payment licenses would have a one-year grace period to comply with the new rules, the central bank said.Alipay, with about 1 billion users, controls 55% of the mobile payments market. A break up could reduce its 600 billion yuan valuation in half, Chan said, adding it’s questionable whether Ant can relaunch its IPO this year.Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which holds a stake in Ant, fell 2.5% in Hong Kong after rallying 8.5% on Wednesday after Ma emerged in public for the first time since China began clamping down on his businesses, ending several months of speculation over his whereabouts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

    With the Biden Administration likely to pump trillions into green energy infrastructure in the coming years, renewable stocks should outperform the market

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

    This year has already started with a bang, and with a “blue wave” looming over the United States, three industries could be ready to explode

  • Tesla’s Earnings Report Is Coming. How to Play It With Options.

    All that is certain as far Tesla is concerned is that the stock price tends to exhibit extraordinary swings. The ferocity of the movement is, in many ways, a perfect fit for options trading.

  • United Airlines, Amazon, Intel, FuelCell Energy - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures rise as investors look for fiscal support and improved vaccine distribution from the Biden administration; Intel, IBM and FuelCell Energy report earnings; United Airlines posts a $7.1 billion loss in 2020.

  • Bitcoin Sells Off on Bearish Sentiment, Yellen Worries

    The sell-off also led to major corrections for other cryptocurrencies including ether, stellar, xrp and chainlink.

  • Are These 3 Electric Car Stocks Still Worth Buying? Analyst Weighs In

    Electric cars are growing in popularity, a trend fueled by social acceptance, the green mentality, and a recognition that the internal combustion engine does have its flaws. Some of those flaws are addressed by electric vehicles (EVs). They bring lower emissions, less pollution from the car, and the promise of high performance off the mark. For the present, the main drawbacks are the high cost and relatively short range of current battery technology. Even so, many consumers have decided that the benefits outweigh the costs, and EV sales are increasing. China, in particular, has long been known for its pollution and smog issues, and the government is actively pushing EVs as a possible ameliorating factor. In addition, EVs, with their quick acceleration and (usually) short range, are a ready fit with China’s crowded – and growing – urban centers. In a comprehensive review of the Chinese EV sector, Jefferies analyst Alexious Lee noted, "We are constructive on the outlook for NEV in China as the country pushes forward with the 'electrification to digitalization' trend. While global automakers' JVs are quickly rolling out new models of energy saving vehicles (HEVs and PHEVs) to comply with the top-down target to reduce annual Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC), Chinese automakers (both legacy and startups) are motivated to quickly accelerate the adoption of BEV with entry-level, city commuting models and premium-positioned advanced models." Against this backdrop, Lee has picked out one Chinese EV stock that is worth owning, and two that investors should avoid for now. We used TipRanks' database to find out what other Wall Street analysts have to say about the prospects of these three. Li Auto (LI) Chinese EV company Li Auto boasts of having the country’s single best-selling model of electric vehicle. The Li ONE sold 3,700 units this past October, bringing the total number sold in the first year of production to 22,000. At current sales and production rates, Li expects the company to double its annual sales number this year. That’s a big deal, in the world’s largest electric car market. China produces more than half of all EVs sold globally, and nearly all of the electric busses. Li Auto, founded in 2015, has focused on plug-in hybrids – models which can plug into a charging station to maintain the battery, but also have a combustion engine to compensate for low-density charging networks. The Li ONE is a full-size SUV hybrid electric that has rapidly found popularity in its market. Li Auto went public on the NASDAQ in July of 2020. In the IPO, the company started with a share price of $11.50, and closed the first day with a gain of 40%. In the months since, LI has appreciated 116%. Those share gains come as the company reported strong earnings. In 3Q20, the last quarter reported, LI showed US$363 million in sales, up 28% sequentially, and forming the lion’s share of the company’s US$369.8 million in total revenue. Also positive, Li reported a 149% sequential increase in free cash flow, to US$110.4 million. Lee is impressed with Li Auto’s technology, noting, “Li One’s EREV powertrain has proven a great success due to (1) extended range, (2) limited impact from low temp, (3) easier acceptance by car buyers. The advantage is sustainable ahead of the battery cost parity, estimated at FY25 (LFP) and FY27 (NMC), making LI AUTO the automaker to turn OCF positive and profitable earlier vs peers." The analyst added, "LI AUTO is the first in China to successfully commercialized extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) which is solution to drivers’ range anxiety and automakers’ high BOM. Powered by fuel, the ER system provides alternative source of electricity in addition to battery packs, which is significantly outstanding during low temp environment where BEVs may lose up to 50% of the printed range." Seeing the company’s technology as the key attraction for customers and investors, Lee initiated his coverage of LI with a Buy rating and a $44.50 price target. This figure implies 25% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) There is broad agreement on Wall Street with Lee that this stock is a buying proposition. LI shares have a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 6 reviews, including 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares are priced at $35.60 and the $44.18 average price target is in-line with Lee’s, suggesting 24% upside for the next 12 months. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks) Nio (NIO) Where Li Auto has the single best-selling EV model in China, competing company Nio is vying with Elon Musk’s Tesla for the top market-share spot in the Chinese EV market. With a market cap of $90 billion, Nio is the largest of China’s domestic electric car manufacturers. The company has a varied line-up of products, including lithium-ion battery SUVs and a water-cooled electric motor sports car. Two sedans and a minivan are on the drawing boards for future release. In the meantime, Nio’s vehicles are popular. The company reported 43,728 vehicle deliveries in 2020, more than double the 2019 figure, and the last five months of the year saw car deliveries increase for 5 straight months. December deliveries exceeded 7,000 vehicles. Nio’s revenues have been increasing steadily, and has shown significant year-over-year gains in the second and third quarters of 2020. In Q2, the gain was 137%; in Q3, it was 150%. In absolute numbers, Q3 revenue hit $654 million. However, with shares rallying 1016% over the past 52 weeks, there's little room for further growth -- at least according to Jefferies' Lee. The analyst initiated coverage on NIO with a Hold rating and $60 price target. This figure implies a modest 3% upside. "We use DCF method to value NIO. In our DCF model, we factor in solid volume growth, positive net profit from FY24 and positive FCF from FY23. We apply a WACC of 8.1% and terminal growth rate of 5% and come to target price of US$60," Lee explained. Overall, Nio holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 13 reviews on record, which include 7 Buys and 6 Holds. NIO is selling for $57.71, and recent share gains have pushed that price just slightly below the $57.79 average price target. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) XPeng, Inc. (XPEV) XPeng is another company, like Li, in the mid-range price level of China’s electric car market. The company has two models in production, the G3 SUV and the P7 sedan. Both are long-range EV models, capable of driving 500 to 700 kilometers on a single charge, and carry advanced autopilot systems for driver assistance. The G3 started deliveries in December 2018; the P7, in June 2020. In another comparison with Li Auto, XPeng also went public in the US markets in summer 2020. The stock premiered on the NYSE on the last day of August, at a price of $23.10, and in the IPO the company raised $1.5 billion. Since the IPO, the stock is up 127% and the company has reached a market cap of $37.4 billion. Increasing sales lie behind the share gains. XPeng reported 8,578 vehicles delivered in Q3 2020, a gain of 265% from the year-ago quarter. The bulk of those deliveries were P7 sedans – the model saw deliveries jump from 325 in Q2 to 6,210 in Q3. Strong sales translated to revenues of US$310 million for the quarter, a truly impressive gain of 342%. Jefferies' Lee sees XPeng as a well-positioned company that has possibly maxed out its short-term growth. He writes, “XPENG has a very strong exposure to tech-driven growth… While we favor its specialty in autonomous driving and power consumption efficiency, our FY21 forecast of 120% sales growth is lower than consensus while our FY22 forecast of 129% is higher given slower market acceptance and higher competition in Rmb200-300K segment.” To this end, Lee rates XPEV a Hold and his $54.40 price target suggests a minor upside of ~4%. The recent gains in XPEV have pushed the price right slightly above the average price target of $51.25; the stock is now selling for $52.46. This comes along with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Top Technology Stocks for February 2021

    These are the technology stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2021.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — is about to start moving closer

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?

  • A survey says we're keeping too much money in cash — do this instead

    You can be too safe with your money, even during a pandemic.

  • 12 red flags that could lead to an IRS audit

    IRS audit flags can stem from things you do — or don't do — when filing your tax return.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Are the Biden Stocks

    As power has changed hands in the White House, we can expect these names -- and themes -- to benefit.

  • IBM Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Expect.

    IBM investors will be listening for more details on the planned spinoff of the company’s managed-infrastructure services business.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for February 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for February.

  • Ethereum surges near all-time highs, may rally 650% to $10,500: analysts

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, could see a 650% rally to hit $10,500, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canopy Growth, Quanta Services And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).Cramer would be careful with Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) because of a big move higher. These moves tend to have another leg up, but he doesn't want to be too aggressive.Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a way to play the marijuana space, thinks Cramer.CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a good spec, said Cramer.Everything Michael Klein has been involved with, Cramer has liked it. But he thinks Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is speculative.Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tony Zhang Sees More Upside to GM, Lays Out Bullish Options Trade * Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLU Trade(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Ford

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Ford stock, Procter & Gamble's earnings and the executive orders by president Joe Biden.

  • Obalon Therapeutics stock soars to lead all gainers on massive volume after ReShape merger deal

    Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. blasted six-fold higher on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the weight loss technologies company announced an agreement to merge with weight loss solutions company ReShape Lifesciences Inc. . Obalon's stock rose 503.4% toward the highest close since JUne 2019, while trading volume soared to 395.4 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 626,000 shares. The stock was the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges on Wednesday. ReShape shares, which currently trade over the counter, rose 155%. When the merger is completed, ReShape shareholders will own 51% of the combined entity, and the company will be renamed Reshape Lifesciences Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RSLS." "We are excited with this opportunity to add Obalon's FDA approved Balloon System to ReShape's line of minimally invasive weight-loss solutions while also expanding our market reach," said ReShape Chief Executive Bart Bandy. Obalon's stock has now rocketed 922.5% over the past three months while ReShape shares have soared 187.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.

  • Top Small Cap Stocks for February 2021

    These are the small cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2021.

  • Intel Says It Will Top Sales Guidance. Here’s How Much the Beat Could Be.

    Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland calculated that Intel would generate $600 million to $700 million more in fourth-quarter sales than expected.