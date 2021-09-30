U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,338.80
    -20.66 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,053.03
    -337.69 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,548.06
    +35.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.57
    -9.74 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    +33.40 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.72 (+3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3464
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4160
    -0.5430 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,348.39
    +2,173.09 (+5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.12
    -7.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Legal Software (focus on machine learning) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the legal software market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc. , Baidu, Inc. , and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE). The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market is expected to grow from $0.

New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Legal Software (focus on machine learning) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151595/?utm_source=GNW
33 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.6%.

The legal software market consists of sales of legal software and related services. Legal software is used to deliver solution and services using artificial intelligence and machine learning for corporate legal departments and law firms.

The legal software (focus on machine learning) market covered in this report is segmented by application into ediscovery, legal research. It is also segmented by end user into corporate legal departments, law firms; by technology into machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing and by deployment mode into cloud, on-premise.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Machine learning market is restrained due to lack of awareness among law firms.Data, information and knowledge together constitute a vital business asset for law firms in decision making process.

Law firms face an increasingly competitive market as large accounting firms are re-establishing their legal practices and reducing the amount of work available to the legal firms.According to survey by Bloomberg Law, only 24% of law firms use machine learning or AI indicating the knowledge gap an underuse of the technology.

The lack of awareness thus hampers the growth of the market.

Many online platforms have been introduced that provide potential clients to connect with the lawyers for simple services that includes trademark registration, leases, registration and execution of wills, contracts and lease agreements, dishonouring of cheques, recovering suits, and consumer complaints.For instance, LegalZoom, a US based firms helps you find attorneys without any hourly fees and documents provided by this firm are accepted by courts and government agencies across all the 50 states.

This trend in providing online service will drive the demand or legal software.

In November 2020, Onit, Inc., a USA based provider of enterprise spend management software acquired McCarthyFinch for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Onit, Inc intends to use the McCarthyFinch’s AI skills to beef up its legal workflow software offerings. McCarthyFinch, an Auckland based company specialized in Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Data Science, Law, LegalTech, and LegalAI.

Increasing demand for intelligent business processes in law firms is driving the growth of machine learning market.Intelligent business process includes adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning in the business processes.

AI is the development of system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence.Software solutions are highly adopted in developed countries like the USA to achieve benefits, such as contract management and efficient legal data analysis.

Machine learning helps legal firms and professionals to manage their huge data and derive insights from them.According to Legal Technology Survey Report by ABA Surveying, 35% of respondents from large firms with over 500 attorneys reported they used AI and 16% of respondents at firms with 100 or more attorneys were most likely considering an AI purchase.

The growing demand to adopt machine learning in the law firms drives the market.

Legal software that includes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are yet to be fully regulated by governing bodies in order to protect the confidential data involved in the processes.For instance, Indian government has set to regulate the development and implementation of AI.

However, countries such as the USA are contemplating over the thought to regulate ML and AI as there could be a threat in legally constraining the ML or AI before it could fully be developed in practice.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151595/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Boeing names digital design head for development of its next new jet

    An internal memo released by Boeing leadership Wednesday said Linda Hapgood would lead a product team in shaping both the new airplane design and the production process.

  • 3 retirement mistakes to avoid — and how to fix them if you can

    All retirees make changes to their asset allocation when they roll over their assets from a 401(k) to an IRA, according to research published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Both the rollover and de-risking, if done at an inopportune time, could have a significant and adverse effect on retirement success, according to Katherine Roy, a co-author of the research and chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Silicon Valley Answer to the EV Question Calls for Less Silicon

    (Bloomberg) -- As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSemiconductor compan

  • This Cheap Stock Could Be a Smart Buy Today

    They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and for Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) this appears to be the case. The strong housing market, supported by low interest rates and short supply, is driving demand for the types of products this home-improvement chain offers.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Should Consider Spinning Off AWS

    Ever since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) started breaking out Amazon Web Services' (AWS) revenue and operating profits in 2015, a growing number of analysts have called for the tech giant to spin off the expanding cloud business. As a longtime Amazon investor, I've repeatedly opposed that idea, for a simple reason. AWS generates higher-margin revenue than Amazon's retail business, so it actually drives most of Amazon's profit growth, while supporting the expansion of its retail ecosystem with deep discounts, cheap hardware devices, brick-and-mortar stores, and other loss-leading strategies.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Won't Be Broken Up

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently asked the Federal Reserve to rescind Wells Fargo's financial holding company license and make it sell its non-banking and investment banking operations.

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • Car Companies Buckle Up for Extended Chip Shortage

    Once viewed as a short-term crisis for the auto industry, the global computer-chip shortage could take years to fully overcome amid fresh bottlenecks in Asia and the challenge of boosting output of the sector’s more-basic chips.

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market can be quite volatile over short periods of time, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, here are two growth stocks that will benefit someone whose portfolio operates on a buy-and-hold strategy. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) is one of the largest enterprise software companies in the world, and its products have become the cornerstone of digital transformation for many clients.

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • Former Goldman Compliance Analyst Accused of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. compliance analyst whose job was to help the bank prevent insider trading was himself charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City o

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • Explaining the surge in cannabis jobs

    Kara Bradford, Viridian Staffing CEO & Chief Talent Officer explains why former service and retail industry workers have moved to cannabis jobs.&nbsp;