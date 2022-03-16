U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,255.40
    -7.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,430.55
    -113.79 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,999.22
    +50.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.31
    +27.34 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.31
    -1.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.30
    -25.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0964
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2350
    +0.0750 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9770
    +0.6770 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,566.67
    +321.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.13
    +12.57 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Legal tech startups bringing law, order to fragmented industry

Christine Hall
·5 min read

It’s long known that the legal industry has not embraced technology as quickly as other industries.

As a result, there are a number of legal tech startups eager to not only help lawyers, but automate some of the processes bogged down by pen and paper. Here, we take a look at two companies that recently secured funding, Justpoint and New Era ADR, to see their approaches.

Justpoint

Victor Bornstein, founder and CEO of Justpoint, told TechCrunch that his company is leveraging artificial intelligence to create efficiencies for both prospective plaintiffs and attorneys, initially in personal injury. It is currently working with over 1,000 law firms.

Personal injury lawyers rely heavily on ads and easy-to-memorize 800 numbers to attract clients, but Justpoint believes that using data is a better tool.

Here’s why: the Boulder, Colorado-based company has collected over 300,000 historical claims and uses data extraction models to plug into a law firm to provide a score on how good the firm is at winning cases, like sexual assault, medical malpractice and product liability.

That’s one side, the second is equipping the firm with information on if a certain claim is worth the law firm’s time to take, mainly because of the time involved in diving into a case and that firms often put up their own money initially to file lawsuits and obtain expert witnesses. Justpoint also brings medical expertise in-house to process the data and train the model.

“Lawyers have an incentive,” Bornstein said. “A claim could receive $2 million, but if they settle quickly, it will save a lot of effort, though they will receive much less. We’ve looked at how to make claims more efficient so lawyers can take a claim to the end instead of settling.”

The company recently raised $6.9 million in a seed extension co-led by Divergent Capital and Charge Ventures. Additional investments came from Crossbeam Venture Partners, Honeystone Ventures, Interplay.vc, Weekend Fund, Turing co-founder Vijay Krishnan, Mainstreet co-founder Jackson Moses and Stonks founder Ali Moiz. It brings the total amount raised to $7.9 million.

Justpoint makes money when the lawyer wins their case, a point Bornstein said is the company’s incentive to send claims worth spending the lawyer’s time on.

“That puts a lot of work on us validating the claims,” he added. “I’s also why we are seeing an uptick in legal technology. Many firms are not interested in using technology, but this allows us to do the work for them. The way we see it is in 10 years, the legal tech space will bloom in a way we have not seen.”

How to make sure your legal team is M&A ready

New Era ADR

On the dispute resolution side, New Era ADR, which launched in 2021, is going after a piece of the over $250 billion litigation and dispute resolution industry.

Co-founder Rich Lee explained that legal disputes often take 18 to 24 months and hundreds of thousands of dollars to resolve. New Era is building a digital and virtual tool that cuts down on both the time and cost of resolving disputes by up to 90%. The company highlights risks so that the law firm can reduce unnecessary litigation gamesmanship.

“We are taking the temperature down, reducing acrimony and building the law back on story-telling,” Lee added. “Court systems and arbitration systems don’t allow for digital, so we rewrote them.”

New Era manages all of the case intake, payments, scheduling and facilitates virtual meetings with arbitrators so that clients can get binding resolutions in as little as 60 days.

The Chicago-based company recently raised $4.6 million in seed funding led by Nextview Ventures, with participation from Jump Capital. The company’s original pre-seed investors, Motivate Ventures and Alumni Ventures, also participated in this round along with a group of individual investors, including David Kalt, Sean Chou, Pete Kadens and Lon Chow. This latest round gives New Era total funding of $6.3 million.

New Era charges a flat fee per case, and in less than a year, was named as the dispute resolution platform in over 50 million contracts. So far in 2022, the company has already surpassed its 2021 revenue. Lee said the goal is to triple that in the next year.

Zero Systems gets $12M Series A to bring automation to professional services

Continued investment in legal tech

Justpoint and New Era are among friends in raising capital to bring the legal industry into the digital age, with many of them also leveraging AI.

Earlier this month, Zero Systems brought in $12 million in Series A funding for its software that automates much of the manual workflow law firms handle every day. In February, Ex Parte, a SaaS startup using AI to predict litigation outcomes, raised $7.5 million in Series A funding. Also, contract platform Common Paper secured $4.5 million in seed funding.

“There’s been growing enthusiasm for legal tech for a while now,” Zack Hutto, director of advisory within Gartner's legal and compliance practice, told TechCrunch. “Corporate law spending is up 50% and we are projecting budgets will make a three-fold increase by 2025.”

He cited a September Crunchbase News report that showed venture capital funding into legal tech topped $1 billion, which was a record amount compared to previous years.

That was not something Hutto was surprised by, saying it was proof of all of the demand, which resulted in VCs wanting to grab a piece of the pie.

He feels like the rise has been a dramatic rise because it started from a small base. Corporate legal departments are spending millions of dollars, but are not using technology as much as you might expect. The legal profession was most insulated from technology and digital transformation, so the trend of startups coming in was bound to happen, though there is still some skepticism of how transformative those tools will be, Hutto added.

“PDF invoices do not give you the kind of insight to make better decisions around that spend,” he said. “One-third of departments were using those in 2010, and fast-forward to the last couple of years, and that number has increased to around half of organizations using e-billing technology, but you still have to marvel at the fact that there is a large, unpenetrated market there.”

How tech companies measure ‘legal’

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly

    Biologists have discovered the largest bacterium ever, and you can see it with the naked eye. Researchers found the bacterium living in Caribbean mangroves. A single cell of its thread-like body, if you want to call it that, can grow up to 2 centimeters. That’s about as long as a peanut, and around 5,000 times … The post Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly appeared first on BGR.

  • Dealers are desperate to get their hands on your leased car—how you might make that pay off

    If you just give your leased car back, you might be leaving money on the table and losing leverage for your next lease or buy transaction.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Market check: Stocks rise ahead of Fed decision, chip stocks jump

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the sector action in early trading ahead of the Fed policy decision.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Hudson's Bay bidding for Kohl's - source

    (Reuters) -Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay Co is bidding for American peer Kohl's Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Hudson's Bay were planning bids in the high $60s per share. Kohl's has asked suitors to submit offers by Wednesday, the report said.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

  • Russia’s Corporate Debt Trading Soars as Sanctions Fail to Deter

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in Russian corporate debt soared to its highest levels in at least two years this month, even as the U.S. and allies tighten sanctions on Moscow in a bid to restrict investor demand for its assets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More Talks7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareKremlin Embrace of

  • What the Fed’s Interest-Rate Increase Means for You

    The Fed raised its short-term benchmark rate, which can affect how much you pay on your mortgage, credit cards and more.