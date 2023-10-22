What will legalized recreational marijuana mean for Columbus neighborhood dispensaries?

If Ohio votes approve Issue 2, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state, that would mean more business for medical marijuana dispensaries already operating.

Ohio voters will decide Nov. 7 whether to approve the proposed law, which would allow people 21 and older to buy, possess and grow marijuana. Products would be taxed 10% on top of the sales tax, with revenue going to three state funds and municipalities that have dispensaries.

A provision in the ballot issue would give existing medical dispensaries the ability to get licensed to sell adult-use products at their current location.

That will likely mean more business, and more traffic and people visiting those businesses. Will it mean more concerns for residents?

According to the state's medical marijuana website's map, there are a dozen dispensary locations in the Columbus area.

Some dispensaries in Columbus, such as Strawberry Fields at 2950 E. Main St. on the East Side near Bexley and Harvest at 2950 N. High St. in Clintonville, are near residential side streets and neighborhoods.

Others, such as Terrasana at 656 Grandview Avenue, and The Landing, at 724 W. Gay St. in Franklinton north of West Broad Street, are in commercial areas with few or no nearby homes.

An employee at the nearby Playful Pets dog day care at 13 N. Green St., said he's glad The Landing is in Franklinton. Daryl Stewart, an 18-year-old Hilltop resident, said he buys cannabis there to treat back pain and headaches after an auto crash.

"The building is very beautiful. It's very up to date," Stewart said.

"I also feel very safe. I know it's a sketchy area," he said. "The people are super cool."

Steve Faulkner, who owns Playful Pets, said he has problems with the nearby Sunoco station on West Broad Street selling single-serve alcohol that he says "keeps folks inebriated." But he doesn't have current or future concerns about the marijuana dispensary.

Story continues

"The investment they've made in the community is significant. I'm confident they can do everything they can to be good neighbors," Faulkner said.

Faulkner said he also believes that if Issue 2 passes, it will bring more visitors to Franklinton, which will benefit the community.

He called the dispensary a great neighbor and steward in helping Franklinton reach its full potential. "The increase in traffic is only a positive for the community," he said.

Chris Knoppe, partner at New City Homes, with offices at 750 W. Broad St., said the Landing was built on what had been a gravel lot. "I'm happy to see new development," he said.

Knoppe said that he's seen no problems with traffic. It sits back off Broad Street. He said there have been problems with homeless people drawn to the Sunoco, including people loitering and sleeping at the New City building.

Trent Smith, executive director of the Franklinton Board of Trade, said the Franklinton Area Commission initially had some concerns about loitering. But Smith said the Landing's owners have provided good lighting and security. He said he has not heard of any negative feedback.

"They haven’t really tried to call attention to themselves," he said.

Alex Gant, The Landing's general manager, said her store will be selling recreational marijuana if Issue 2 passes, and with that, she expects more customer traffic.

She said a security system monitors the building 24/7. So far, she has heard no complaints. "We have talked to surrounding people who are happy we are here," she said.

Since the store opened on Aug. 1, there have been three police runs, one each for a burglary alarm, a suspicious person and a disturbance. Gant said those were all after hours and triggered by the security system.

On the East Side, Quay Barnes, who leads the Mid-East Area Commission, said there is some concern within the commission about recreational sales at Strawberry Fields if it comes to pass.

Barnes said that recent community efforts along East Main, including a special improvement district, have curbed drug activity and prostitution.

"We finally got it going in the right direction," Barnes said. There is a concern that recreation marijuana sales could draw problems back, she said.

But so far, the business has been a good neighbor so far, she said.

"I'm keeping a positive attitude it will work out," she said.

Sharon Parsons, who chairs the East Main Street Special Improvement District, said her group wants to make sure the neighborhood stays safe, and also that customers don't use parking for other businesses.

Parsons said that customers do park their cars on a side street, Enfield Road, which can block the view of drivers trying to enter that street from an alley.

"I’m worried a child could get hit," she said. "The parking is so close to the alley on Enfield."

But she said there have been no other complaints from neighbors. She said they met with the neighborhood association and special improvement district and wanted their input.

"All in all, Strawberry Fields has been a good neighbor," Parsons said.

Since Jan. 12, the Strawberry Farms address has seen seven Columbus police runs for burglary alarms, two for information/assistance, and one each for a robbery alarm, disturbance and check on well-being.

Chris Hill, who has rented a house on Enfield for six months, said Strawberry Fields has been fine.

"I ain't had no problems with it," Hill, 25, said.

In Clintonville, David Vottero, who leads the Clintonville Area Commission, said the operators at Harvest have been pleasant to work with, and hasn't heard concerns.

Vottero, who also represents the district in which Harvest sits, said legalization of recreational marijuana would likely create more traffic. There's not a lot of parking behind Harvest, he said. "I think the on-street parking supports the store more than adequately," Vottero said.

The lot behind Harvest has five parking spots, one of which is marked for handicapped drivers.

Amonica Davis, chief operating officer of Cleveland-based Harvest of Ohio, said parking has been a recurring issue for the business. Davis said Harvest has been in touch with neighboring businesses about expanding parking. And with recreational marijuana on the horizon, she said Harvest also might move to another Clintonville location.

"We just started those conversions. We know the traffic is going to increase. We want to make sure we’re responsive to this influx," she said.

Davis said Harvest has attracted 13,000 patients since opening on North High Street on Aug. 16, 2021.

Since May 10, the Harvest address has seen two Columbus police runs for disturbances, one for trespassing and one for information/assistance.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus neighborhoods and recreational marijuana dispensaries in Ohio