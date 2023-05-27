LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) investors are sitting on a loss of 16% if they invested a year ago

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 31% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 16% in one year, under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

View our latest analysis for LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year LegalZoom.com saw its revenue grow by 5.8%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 16% in a year. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on LegalZoom.com's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While LegalZoom.com shareholders are down 16% for the year, the market itself is up 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 31% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LegalZoom.com better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for LegalZoom.com you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here