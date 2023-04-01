Legend Biotech's (NASDAQ:LEGN) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock rises 4.7% this past week

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) share price is 23% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Legend Biotech for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because Legend Biotech made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Legend Biotech's revenue grew by 28%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 23% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Legend Biotech boasts a total shareholder return of 23% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 3.4% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Legend Biotech that you should be aware of before investing here.

