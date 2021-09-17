The Legend, Iconic Fitness Brand Gold's Gym, is Now Open in La Mirada!

Brand-new facility is the 20th Gold's Gym SoCal location under successful multi-unit franchisees Angel Banos and Willy Banos.

LA MIRADA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold's Gym SoCal, a franchisee of the world's most trusted fitness authority, continues to expand throughout Southern California and has opened their newest location in La Mirada. This brand new, state-of-the-art gym is located at 13395 So. Beach Blvd. in La Mirada. The facility, opened by Gold's Gym SoCal franchisees Angel Banos, CEO and Willy Banos, COO, is poised and ready with the highest quality of equipment and amenities to help the local community with pursuing their fitness goals.

As one of the most state-of-the-art facilities ever opened by the Banos brothers, this brand new, 44,400-square-foot gym has two levels packed with modern equipment and amenities including The Playground Indoor Functional Training Turf Area, Olympic Lift Platforms, Heavy Bag Boxing Area, Classic Gold's Free Weights, Men and Women's Steam and Sauna, Super Nutrition Weight Loss Counseling, boutique-style THRIVE Fitness programing, 100+ high-tech Cardio Machines, Cycle Studio, Olympic sized Indoor Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi, an extensive selection of Group Exercise Classes, Recovery Massage Beds, an expert team of Certified Gold's Gym Personal Trainers, Gold's Gear Shop, unlimited free parking & Wi-Fi, plus much more!

For over 33 years, Angel Banos, CEO and Willy Banos, COO have been the driving force behind bringing the Gold's Gym mission of "helping people achieve their potential through fitness" to communities spanning the entire Southern California area from Santa Barbara down to Orange County and beyond.

"As we progress into our fourth decade in the fitness business, my brother and I look forward to growing once again as we bring the best Gold's Gym experience yet to the residents of La Mirada, seeking to revolutionize the way members will achieve fitness results," said Angel Banos. "With every new location, we strive to not only help our members reach their fitness goals, but to also help serve the local community in ways that extend beyond our facility doors. We look forward to being involved with the schools, armed forces, local charities and community events in the entire La Mirada area and beyond."

In addition to the owners bringing on a team of professional managers and premier trainers to conduct business in the new facility, Angel's brother and business partner Willy looks forward to the chance for hands-on involvement in the operations of the new gym once it opens its doors.

Check out the current offers online at https://join.goldsgymsocal.com/la-mirada or visit the gym and take a tour in person. Gold's Gym La Mirada located at 13395 So. Beach Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638 562-232-9500

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Cyndi Colonna at cyndi@goldsgymsocal.com or visit www.goldsgymsocal.com, https://www.facebook.com/GoldsGymSoCalGroup, www.twitter.com/goldsgymsocal

