Legend Mining Independent Non-Executive Director Acquires 435% More Stock \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Independent Non-Executive Director, Hilary Macdonald, recently bought AU$82k worth of stock, for AU$0.046 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 435%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Legend Mining

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Mark Wilson for AU$94k worth of shares, at about AU$0.038 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.045), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Legend Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Legend Mining

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Legend Mining insiders own about AU$9.9m worth of shares (which is 7.6% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Legend Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Legend Mining stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Legend Mining has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

