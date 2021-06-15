'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' sequel will arrive in 2022

As it did in 2019, Nintendo closed out its E3 2021 Direct presentation with a look at its next Legend of Zelda game. And yet again, Nintendo kept details about the project close to the chest. But what we did learn is that the company plans to release the sequel to Breath of the Wild in 2022, and that the game will expand on the open world seen in the first game to include the skies above Hyrule. We'll likely learn more about the sequel as we get close to 2022.