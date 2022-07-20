U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

Legend Power System SmartGATE Selected for U.S. GSA Regional Green Proving Ground

3 min read
In this article:
  • LPSIF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Legend Power® Systems (TSXV:LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced it has agreed to provide SmartGATE Systems to the United States General Services Administration (GSA) for evaluation as part of GSA's Green Proving Ground program. GSA operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings.

The Green Proving Ground program leverages GSA's real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative building technologies. The program aims to drive down operational costs in federal buildings and help lead market transformation through the deployment of new technologies.

GSA selected eight technologies to evaluate as part of this year's program, including the SmartGATE Systems technology offered by Legend Power Systems. Under the program, GSA will work with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oakridge National Laboratory to validate the technology and conduct measurement and verification. Oak Ridge Labs is widely recognized for its technical leadership and expertise in building level energy efficiency.

Under the agreement, Legend Power Systems will provide multiple SmartGATES to demonstrate the full capabilities and energy savings of the SmartGATE Platform. The purpose of the program is to aid in the development of specifications and standards for GSA's real estate portfolio.

Legend Power Systems' SmartGATE technology was also selected for the City of New York's Department of Central Administrative Services' IDEA program, which is similar to the GSA Green Proving Ground program. The IDEA program is moving towards the end of the evaluation phase.

About SmartGATE
SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics, including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.
Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709138/Legend-Power-System-SmartGATE-Selected-for-US-GSA-Regional-Green-Proving-Ground

