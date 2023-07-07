Get "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" for less than $58 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Save big on "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" with this rare Amazon deal ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Gamers, rejoice—"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is on sale at Amazon just in time for Prime Day 2023. As the latest game in Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" franchise, the title is just as big a hit as its predecessor "Breath of the Wild" was and you can get your hands on it today for 17% off.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

Save 17% at Amazon

$57.80 at Amazon (Save $12.19)

The mega retailer has the smash hit Nintendo Switch game for just $57.80 prior to its massive Prime Day savings event that'll run from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. That new price is $12.19 off the original $69.99 price tag and is especially sweet given the game's incredible success. On Amazon, "Tears of the Kingdom" has thousands of five-star ratings and is even our experts' favorite Switch game of the year.

For those who need a little refresher since their last "Zelda" adventure, "Tears of the Kingdom" picks up where "Breath of the Wild" left off. Link and Zelda are together again, however there's still a mighty evil lurking in the kingdom of Hyrule. In the sequel, Link uses several newfound abilities to move through the previously familiar landscape in order to rid the world of the Ganondorf once more.

Dive into 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom' for less than $60 at Amazon.

The extensive game has so much content to comb through, and if you're the kind of gamer who doesn't want to leave any side quest unturned, you can buy the "Tears of the Kingdom" guide book today at Amazon. Order right now and get 40% off the guide book that'll help you discover the many secrets of "Tears of the Kingdom."

Whether you want to have fun with the new fuse feature in "Tears of the Kingdom" or simply wish to save on an incredible game, head to Amazon immediately for an amazing deal. This popular Switch title is flying off shelves and going into carts quickly ahead of Prime Day 2023, so don't let the limited-time "Zelda" discount run out of hearts before you shop it.

$57.80 at Amazon (Save $12.19)

