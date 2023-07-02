Get "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" today for less than $58 at Amazon

Save big on "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" with this rare Amazon deal.

Gamers, rejoice—"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is on sale at Amazon for one of the best prices we've seen this year. As the latest game in Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" franchise, the title is just as big a hit as its predecessor "Breath of the Wild" was and you can get your hands on it today for 17% off.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

Save 17% at Amazon

$57.99 at Amazon (Save $12)

The mega retailer has the smash hit Nintendo Switch game for less than $58, as you can get it for $57.99 right now. That new price is $12 off the original $69.99 price tag and is especially sweet given the game's incredible success. On Amazon, "Tears of the Kingdom" has thousands of five-star ratings and it's even our experts' favorite Switch game of the year.

For those who need a little refresher since their last "Zelda" adventure, "Tears of the Kingdom" picks up where "Breath of the Wild" left off. Link and Zelda are together again, however there's still a mighty evil lurking in the kingdom of Hyrule. In the sequel, Link uses several newfound abilities to move through the previously familiar landscape in order to rid the world of the Ganondorf once more.

Dive into 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom' for less than $60 at Amazon.

The extensive game has so much content to comb through, and if you're the kind of gamer who doesn't want to leave any side quest unturned, you can preorder the "Tears of the Kingdom" guide book today at Amazon. Even though it isn't available until Friday, July 7, you can schedule your order right now and get 40% off the book's list price. With the guide book, you'll be able to discover the many secrets of "Tears of the Kingdom."

Whether you want to have fun with the new fuse feature in "Tears of the Kingdom" or simply wish to save on an incredible game, head to Amazon immediately for an amazing deal. This popular Switch title is flying off shelves and going into carts quickly, so don't let the limited-time "Zelda" discount run out of hearts before you shop it.

