Legendary Biohacker Dave Asprey Unveils New Coffee Brand, Danger Coffee™

·2 min read

Danger Coffee is clean, mold-free, farm-direct coffee engineered to remineralize the body with more than 50 trace minerals, nutrients, and electrolytes.

SEATTLE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Asprey, the 'Father of Biohacking' and four-time New York Times bestselling author, launched Danger Coffee across the United States this month.

Danger Coffee
Danger Coffee

"I believe coffee can do more than just give you energy; it can elevate you at a cellular level," says Dave Asprey, who has spent over two decades and $2 million working with world-renowned doctors, researchers, scientists, and global mavericks to uncover the latest, most innovative methods, techniques, and products for enhancing mental and physical performance.

Mineral and nutrient deficiencies are a big deal. They make you feel tired, stressed, brain fogged, and sick. Designed with human biology in mind, Danger Coffee delivers 50 trace micronutrients while also making the minerals you already have more bioavailable.

"These beans deliver the good stuff (antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, micronutrients, and optimal fasting support) without bogging you down with the bad stuff you'll find in ordinary coffee," Dave says.

It's estimated that the world drinks about two billion cups of coffee every day, much of which is covered with mold toxins. Using a third-party, lab-tested process (that well exceeds government and industry standards) Danger Coffee can assure mold-free beans.

Biohacking is all about taking full control of your biology, which includes discovering ways to improve the ordinary things you do in your day-to-day life, like drinking coffee.

"We took the everyday act of drinking coffee, something so many people already love doing, and gave it an upgrade," says Dave. Of course, Danger Coffee is designed to pair perfectly with Dave's original recipe for coffee blended with grass fed butter and MCT oil.

As for the 'danger' in the coffee, Dave says it's all about feeling dangerously good. "You can do anything when you have enough energy. What makes you dangerous is feeling at your best. The world is yours when you're at full power."

About Danger Coffee™
Danger Coffee™ is clean, mold-free, farm-direct coffee created by legendary biohacker Dave Asprey and engineered to remineralize the body. Minerals matter and most of us need more of them. Danger Coffee is more than just a fuel source; it's coffee that elevates your body at a cellular level with the nutrients it's craving every day.

To learn more, visit: dangercoffee.com

Dave Asprey, Founder of Danger Coffee
Dave Asprey, Founder of Danger Coffee
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legendary-biohacker-dave-asprey-unveils-new-coffee-brand-danger-coffee-301514281.html

SOURCE Danger Coffee

