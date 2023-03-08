Legendary Fighters Meet Strategy, "The King of Fighters: Survival City"

SEONG-NAM, South Korea, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYCITY, a leading developer and publisher of world-class mobile titles, brings in the heavy hitters with an all-new Survival Brawler to their award winning game lineup with The King of Fighters: Survival City.

Legendary Fighters Meet Strategy! KOF: Survival City

Straight out of pocket and right into your hand:

K', Kula, and Maxima bring Survival, Strategy and Strength to kick off the fight against the diabolical NESTS and stop them from overtaking the world!

Experience KOF in a way you never imagined with The King of Fighters: Survival City.

The King of Fighters: Survival City is a mobile title that breaks the mold of the classically fast-paced, fan-favorite fighting genre by bringing strategy to the fore, and with a lineup of over 40 popular fighters from the original game series, King of Fighters officially steps into the Massively Multiplayer, Strategy arena, on a Global Scale.

The King of Fighters: Survival City breathes life into an expansive, comprehensive world with an exclusive story that immediately dives deep into the mysterious story of K'. KOF fans will immediately recognize the dark storytelling as the work of the NESTS, and from that point on, the world comes to life as players take control of iconic characters from SNK's fight franchise roster.

Players can not only Summon and Upgrade over 40 iconic KOF fighters by using a variety of methods like the character merging system, earning experience and items. The facilities and buildings within your base allow players to train, negotiate with other bases, and go either Head-to-Head in savage PVP, or work cooperatively with players from around the world to form the strategies necessary to shut down the pandemonium brought about by the NESTS, Cyborgs, and rogue Fighters!

Going beyond the good ol' 3-round brawls, players of The King of Fighters: Survival City can keep it casual and unlock content with puzzle-based mini games that provide fighters, accessories, and special pieces, or they can go all out team up, and claim absolute dominance in the City Takeover!

It's time to remember who you are - and save the World!

The King of Fighters: Survival City is available to download on Google Play and the App Store and launches with support for English, Korean, Japanese, German, Thai languages with more to come.

©SNK CORPORATION ©2023 JOYCITY CORP. & NDREAM ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contact Info: JOYCITY Marketing | marketing@joycity.com

SOURCE JOYCITY