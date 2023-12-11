Legendary investor Charlie Munger was frank but funny - and showed people how to win in business and life, TV anchor Becky Quick says

The late Charlie Munger (left) and Becky Quick. CNBC

Charlie Munger was brilliant and blunt, but also funny and a devoted teacher, Becky Quick says.

Warren Buffett's late business partner took a moral approach to business and life, the anchor said.

Quick told Markets Insider about first meeting Munger, what she learned from him, and his legacy.

Charlie Munger was ferociously smart and painfully frank, but he was also funny, generous, and modeled a virtuous approach to business and life, Becky Quick says.

Quick, who co-anchors CNBC's "Squawk Box," recently sat down with Munger for what turned out to be the final televised interview of his life. Munger, Warren Buffett's business partner and Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman for over four decades, died aged 99 on November 28.

The veteran journalist told Markets Insider about her impressions of the legendary investor, what she learned from him over the years, and the legacy he's left behind.

Quick first interviewed Munger around 16 years ago. "I was terrified," she said, as she knew Munger had no qualms about openly dismissing a question as stupid. "I didn't want to look like a fool."

However, she found Munger to be very kind. She later realized that he was a devoted teacher like Buffett, but he employed a more subtle approach that weaved in stories and fables.

"You would walk away with a lesson, without him making it seem like you were eating your vegetables," Quick said.

The investing icon wasn't just whip smart, he also possessed a great sense of humor.

"Man, he was funny, really funny —and really quick-witted," Quick said. She pointed to her last interview with him, during which she asked if he had any regrets. Munger jumped from bemoaning the 200-pound tuna he never caught, to joking that he should have nabbed a third wife (his second wife, Nancy, died in 2010.)

Munger — a polymath who studied subjects as diverse as physics, law, architecture, and biology — was able to look at virtually any problem and quickly solve it, Quick said. But he also understood how human behavior complicates things.

She recalled once privately asking him for help in drafting a legal agreement that couldn't be manipulated in the future. He immediately dismissed that as impossible, and said there was no point in striking a deal with someone she didn't trust.

The late investor also played a vital role in Berkshire's success, Quick said. She noted that years before Munger joined the conglomerate as its vice chairman, he advised Buffett as a friend on how to transform the failing textile mill. Munger's vision was the blueprint for the modern Berkshire, which commands a nearly $800 billion market capitalization and owns over $1 trillion of assets.

"Charlie has put so much of his morality and his thinking and his leadership out there, he's helped build the culture," Quick said about the investor's impact on the inner workings of Berkshire.

She hailed Buffett and Munger's partnership, as they were swift to praise but never blamed each other for mistakes.

"They made each other better people," Quick said. "Berkshire would not exist without the two of them."

Quick shared some of the key lessons she took from Munger. They included the advice to "always invert" or view a problem from the opposite perspective, such as starting with a destination and working backward. She also celebrated the fact that he never let his fame and fortune warp who he was; he remained sane and grounded by living in the same home and not buying into his own hype.

"Everything he did was a beautiful lesson in how to comport yourself," she said.

The former newspaper reporter and magazine columnist also touched on Munger's broader role in the business world. She singled out his resistance to getting caught up in the latest market mania, and his willingness to call out fads. Munger also served as a paragon of long-term thinking, conviction, integrity, and skepticism that helped other investors stay on track.

"Charlie was the boy who would tell the emperor he was wearing no clothes," Quick said. "He didn't bow to power. He spoke the truth, or at least the truth as he saw it."

Read the original article on Business Insider