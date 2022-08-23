U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.73
    -9.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.59
    -154.02 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.30
    -0.27 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.14
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.72
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8040
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,552.92
    +344.44 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.22 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Legendary investor Julian Robertson has passed away -- but left behind many powerful mentees

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

His hedge fund investors didn't want to listen to him when, in 1999, Julian Robertson questioned the sanity of the prices being paid for shares in nascent internet companies. So months after being berated for 15 minutes at an annual shareholders meeting at the Plaza Hotel in New York in October 1999, he began the process of closing up his shop. "There is no point in subjecting our investors to risk in a market which I frankly do not understand," he reportedly wrote to them in March of 2000. "After thorough consideration, I have decided to return all capital to our investors, effectively bringing down the curtain on the Tiger funds."

In April 2000, the tech market began to implode.

His good timing only cemented the legend of Robertson, who just passed away at age 90 of cardiac complications, according to his spokesman, but who, until he was 67, led Tiger Management, one of the largest, highest-profile, and best-performing funds in the 70-year-old hedge fund industry.

One needn't look far to appreciate his lasting impact. While Tiger Management reportedly boasted average annual gains of more than 30% for the 20 years it was up and running, the wide spate of investment managers who cut their teeth as part of Robertson's 200-person team has become nearly as legendary. Among the many hedge funds run by people who worked with Robertson -- they're famously known as "Tiger Cubs" -- are Tiger Global, Lone Pine, Coatue Management, Viking Global, D1 Capital and Pantera Capital, and that's just a sampling.

“In a weird way, Julian Robertson touches trillions of dollars of assets under management because there are so many people who worked for him directly [or] indirectly," Daniel Strachman, author of Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears, told the Financial Times last year.

Unsurprisingly, Robertson's mentees speak glowingly of him, as an investor, as well as a philanthropist. In addition to Robertson's own family foundation, and Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit that says it has provided more than $250 million in grants to organizations working to break the cycle of poverty in New York City, Robertson in 2017 signed the Giving Pledge, which asks participants to give at least half of their wealth away.

One of those protégés is Coatue founder Philippe Laffont, who spent three years working for Robertson before striking out on his own in 1999 with a reported $45 million that, unlike Robertson, he promptly began plowing into tech shares. (Laffont lost money on the downturn the following year, but navigated his way through it.)

Coatue -- a crossover fund named after a beach off the coast of Nantucket -- has gotten squeezed again this year by the downturn in both public and private tech stocks. Still, Coatue had grown its assets under management to nearly $60 billion by the end of last year, and Laffont seemingly credits Robertson for some of that success.

“Julian was a legendary investor and a generous mentor," said Laffont in a statement sent to TechCrunch this morning. "He did so much good in the world, and so often when nobody was looking. We all feel lonelier without him here. He leaves a beautiful legacy that so many of us will continue to seek to live up to. I consider myself fortunate to have had his friendship and mentorship in my life.”

Another of Robertson's famous mentees is Chase Coleman, who worked as an investment analyst at Tiger Management for nearly four years before the hedge fund wound down. Coleman, who launched Tiger Global Management the following year, in 2001, also credits Robertson for much of the career he has enjoyed.

In a statement sent to TechCrunch earlier today, Coleman writes: “Julian was a pioneer and a giant in our industry, respected as much for his abilities as an investor as for the integrity, honesty, loyalty and competitiveness he demonstrated as a leader. He made the time to be a true mentor, always leading by example and pushing all of us to become the best versions of ourselves. For that and for his friendship, I am forever grateful. He will be dearly missed, but his impact on me and countless others, as well as the many communities he touched through his philanthropic efforts, will endure.”

Like Coatue, Tiger Global is a crossover fund that has increasingly invested in private tech companies as well as publicly traded ones. Like Coatue, it has also had a comparatively tough 2022, owing to the market's breathtaking zigs and zags. (In fairness, the same is true of many outfits, including Viking Global, whose founder, Andreas Halvorsen, once traded equities at Tiger Management and, like Laffont, struck out on his own, with Viking, in 1999. His flagship fund is on track for its worst year ever, Bloomberg reported last month.)

Indeed, it's easy to wonder what Robertson -- whose success was tied to buying underpriced stocks with good earnings prospects -- thought of these cubs' aggressive moves into late-stage privately held tech companies, particularly given that some of them were paying any price last year, and driving valuations sky high in the process.

If Robertson did ever question their various approaches, he never said so publicly. Even when Archegos Capital Management -- the family office of another protégé, Bill Hwang -- suddenly collapsed in spectacular fashion last year (Hwang was charged with massive fraud by the SEC in April), Robertson came to Hwang's defense in a rare interview with the FT, telling the outlet last summer: “Bill is a good friend, and I know Bill well. I think he made a mistake and I expect that he’s coming out of it and he’ll go right on."

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Plunge Into Healthcare Threatens CVS

    Amazon appears determined to continue its healthcare M&A spree, which could spell trouble for existing players in the sector.

  • This E-Commerce Giant Targets the Healthcare Sector

    As we start off a fresh week, let's get caught up on some portfolio and Bullpen news. Amazon has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group , CVS Health , and home healthcare provider Option Care Health to acquire home health service provider Signify Health . The potential bid by Amazon should remove any doubt the company is targeting the healthcare sector, especially as this news follows just a few weeks ago that it would acquire One Medical Sign.

  • Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, industry says

    Global fertilizer companies operating in Brazil can increase local output of important crop nutrients if the government continues to improve the regulatory framework for the sector, industry representatives said on Tuesday. Speaking at a day-long industry event, major players said Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports. Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara International, said during a morning panel discussion that Brazil's reliance on imports represents a threat to global food security, as the country is one of the world's largest food suppliers.

  • Common types of life insurance: What to know

    Life insurance is a part of good financial planning. Your coverage should fit your circumstances.

  • Oil jumps nearly 4% on possible OPEC+ supply tightening

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices surged by nearly 4% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices in the case of returning Iranian crude and with the prospect of a drop in U.S. inventories. The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg.

  • New Fifth Third CEO: Nashville is 'one of the most important markets' to bank's Southeast expansion

    "The most fun part of the ride in from the airport in Nashville is playing the count the cranes game. You can visibly see how robust and vibrant the market is, just by virtue of looking at what is being built," Fifth Third Bank CEO Tim Spence said.

  • Buffett Is a Buyer of Occidental — Here's Why You Should Too

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is a buyer of Occidental Petroleum. Here's why the charts point to more potential upside.

  • You work hard to pay off debt. Here’s the surprising secret that keeps you from backsliding as the economy slows

    As I’ve learned from coaching thousands of people on how to shed credit-card debt and stay debt-free, the answer is more than cutting up the credit card.

  • Hedge Fund Pelham Capital Pares Record Losses, Still Down 33%

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPelham Capital, one of Europe’s best-known stock pickers, has recovered some of its record losses suffered at its hedge fund earlier this year.The firm’s

  • Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar

    MADRID (Reuters) -A $75-million superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The Axioma was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March after U.S. bank JP Morgan said its alleged owner Dmitry Pumpyansky had reneged on the terms of a $20 million loan. The 72.5-metre vessel was auctioned by the Gibraltar Admiralty Court through a system of closed bids to be sent electronically by midday on Tuesday, a court spokesman said.

  • Wall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A sober warning for Wall Street and beyond: The Federal Reserve is still on a collision course with financial markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks and bonds are set to tumble anew even though

  • Is iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for LRGF

  • The Bulls Are Out of Position, and Have Too Much Long Exposure

    Speculative trading has slowed quite a bit, with only about a dozen stocks moving up more than 10%, but bored trades have been aggressively trading AMC Entertainment and its new preferred spin-one, APE. This is an obvious move by AMC to make it easier for them to raise capital in the future and dilute holders, but meme traders are happy to ignore fundamental issues when there is a high level of movement.

  • Searing Heat to Weigh on China’s Metals Output and Steady Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Scorching temperatures across China are likely to suppress metals production and put a floor under prices that would otherwise be suffering from tepid demand.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapPowe

  • Natural Gas Slides in US as Blast-Hit Export Terminal Delays Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after the operators of a key export terminal damaged in an explosion earlier this year announced a delay to the timeline for restart.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic

  • Shanghai United Imaging Jumps 75% in Debut Post $1.6 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., the latest in a slew of $1 billion-plus listings in mainland China this year, soared in its first day of trading. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks Keep Getting Hit as 10-Year Yield Tops 3%: Markets WrapPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarSha

  • China’s central bank prods state banks to increase lending

    China's central bank called on the biggest state banks for increased lending to support the world's second-largest economy, which has suffered renewed weakness from COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq slumps more than 2% on fears of aggressive Fed

    High-growth and technology companies such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc fell 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose past 3% for the first time since July 21. Banks fell 1.9% on Monday, with lenders JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America down more than 1% each.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Tesla Stock Splits 3-For-1: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla stock, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop, Shopify have announced or carried out splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?