U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.36
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2710
    +0.4520 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,872.35
    -5,612.59 (-10.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Legendary Texas Lawyer Walter Umphrey, Founder of Provost Umphrey, Dies at Age 85

·3 min read

Influential Beaumont benefactor practiced law for more than 50 years

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary lawyer and philanthropist, Walter Umphrey, who led the Texas trial team that secured billions in a landmark settlement with Big Tobacco and who donated millions of dollars to charitable causes over the course of his lifetime, has passed away.

The 85-year-old died of natural causes in Beaumont, Texas on September 7, 2021.

"Walter Umphrey was more than just a lawyer," said Joe Fisher, Managing Partner of Provost Umphrey, the law firm Mr. Umphrey co-founded. "He was a force in the community who used his considerable legal talents to help those who had been wronged by others. His passing is a profound loss for our community, the legal profession and the State of Texas."

Walter Umphrey began his legal career more than 50 years ago, when he graduated from Baylor Law School and went to work as a prosecutor and then chief felony prosecutor in the Jefferson County District Attorney's office in Beaumont. In 1969, he left the DA's office and joined with fellow attorney, David Provost, to form the Provost Umphrey Law Firm, where he practiced until his retirement in 2016.

In 1998, Mr. Umphrey was lead counsel for the "dream team" of five law firms hired to represent the state of Texas in its historic lawsuit against the tobacco industry. In that case, the state received a $15.3 billion settlement.

A highly respected litigator, Mr. Umphrey earned multiple recognitions in major peer-reviewed legal guides, including The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers. He was honored as a "Legal Legend" by Texas Lawyer magazine and was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. He was a fellow of both the International Society of Barristers and the Texas Bar Foundation and was a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

"A laundry list of awards will never do justice to Walter Umphrey, the lawyer and the man," said Joe Fisher. "One of Walter's most cherished accomplishments was his appointment to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission by Former Texas Governor, Ann Richards."

His legal success afforded Mr. Umphrey, and wife, Sheila, the ability to make significant contributions to education and the environment. Some of the charitable contributions of Walter and Sheila Umphrey include:

  • The Sheila and Walter Umphrey Law Center at Baylor Law School, where the Umphreys provided the lead financial support;

  • The Sheila and Walter Umphrey Pedestrian Bridge, connecting the Baylor University campus to McLane Stadium;

  • The Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center on the Beaumont campus of Lamar University, Mrs. Umphrey's alma mater;

  • Provost Umphrey Stadium, also at Lamar University. As athletic department benefactors, Mr. and Mrs. Umphrey's donation helped facilitate the return of football to the school;

  • Walter Umphrey State Park on Pleasure Island in Port Arthur. Mr. Umphrey purchased the land and donated it to Jefferson County.

The lawyers of Provost Umphrey honor Walter's legacy by continuing to seek justice for those most in need – those who have been harmed by the wrongful conduct of others. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
sophia@androvett.com
800-559-4534

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legendary-texas-lawyer-walter-umphrey-founder-of-provost-umphrey-dies-at-age-85-301370745.html

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Is Boeing Worth Taking a Flyer On?

    Aviation manufacturer Boeing (NYSE: BA) was a darling of the stock market not too long ago when it traded at more than $400 per share in 2019. The stock has fallen about 50% since then; its 737 MAX airliner was grounded over safety concerns, and COVID-19 punished the air travel industry. Boeing remains a key supplier in the aviation space, but investors should consider three big reasons for caution before buying the stock.

  • Here's How PayPal Stock Clawed Back From EBay Worries

    PayPal stock continues its rebound from a July-quarter earnings pullback as analysts shrug off former parent eBay's switch to another payment processor.

  • Boeing’s stock falls after UBS analyst Myles Walton cuts price target, but says expectations have ‘bottomed out’

    Shares of Boeing Co. dropped Tuesday, after UBS analyst Myles Walton cut his price target and revenue outlook, saying he sees "no reason" to expect any 787 deliveries for the rest of the third quarter.

  • Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 200 Points; RenovoRx Shares Spike Higher

    Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.65% to 35,138.64 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 15,383.18. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.27% to 4,522.99. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,019,200 cases with around 649,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,058,840 cases and 441,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,899,930 COVID-19 cases with 583,810 deaths. In total, there were at least 221,163,250 case

  • CN Rail Shareholder Threatens Proxy Fight as Deal Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the largest shareholders in Canadian National Railway Co. said it’s prepared to launch a proxy fight to replace the company’s leader as the $30 billion deal to buy Kansas City Southern faces possible collapse.London-based TCI Fund Management Ltd., which owns a 5% stake in CN, plans to call a special meeting of shareholders to nominate five directors to the railway’s board with a mandate to replace its chief executive officer, Jean-Jacques Ruest. TCI, which is run by Chris H

  • LVMH Executives Resign From Carrefour Board

    Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire have resigned from the board following LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s decision to sell his stake in the French retailer.

  • A GIC Star Private Equity Investor Is Leaving to Start New Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- The GIC Pte executive who made savvy bets on private companies that went on to have record-breaking listings in Indonesia and the Philippines is leaving the Singapore sovereign wealth fund to start his own firm, according to people familiar with the matter.Amit Kunal, managing director of private equity in Southeast Asia, plans to start a fund with assets under management of $500 million to $1 billion, said the people who asked not to be named because the information is private. W

  • Canadian National shareholder to nominate five directors to company's board

    TCI, which owns over 5% of Canadian National, said it hired Kingsdale Advisors, a firm which had represented Bill Ackman in his efforts to bring about changes at Canadian Pacific Railway. "We believe CN's best days are ahead of it", provided the company pulls out of its $29 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern, TCI's Hohn said.

  • JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

    China's JD.com said on Monday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations. The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as chief executive and his board seat. The new role of president will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

  • Fran Unsworth to step down as head of BBC News in 2022

    She was appointed director of news and current affairs in January 2018 and has worked at the BBC for more than four decades.

  • Sony Music Korea Appoints New Managing Director Bobby Ju

    Sony Music Entertainment Korea (SMEK) has appointed Bobby Youngchan Ju as its new managing director. He will oversee all of the company’s operations in the country, build and strengthen strategic partnership, and grow SMEK’s local roster. He takes the reins from Joseph Chang, and will report directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music’s president of corporate […]

  • Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News and Current Affairs, to Leave After 40 Years

    Fran Unsworth, BBC director of news and current affairs, will leave the BBC in Jan. 2022. Unsworth was in the role from Jan. 2018 and oversaw all of the BBC’s news and current affairs programming. The process to appoint her successor will begin shortly, the BBC said. Unsworth began her journalistic career in 1980 in […]

  • After Crushing of Apple Daily, Directors Resign From Next Digital Listed Company

    All four remaining company directors of Next Digital, the corporation that owned Hong Kong’s now defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, have resigned. There is a risk that Next Digital will now be forcibly delisted from the stock market in the city. Shared in Next Digital were suspended from trading on June 17, 2021. Apple Daily […]

  • What Percentage Of First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    A look at the shareholders of First National Financial Corporation ( TSE:FN ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?