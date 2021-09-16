U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -19.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,689.02
    -125.37 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,106.79
    -54.73 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.47
    -5.98 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.50
    -41.30 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -1.07 (-4.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0058 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0300 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    +0.3400 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,067.93
    -145.95 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.39
    +2.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Legends Business Group, Inc. Company’s Progress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Legends Business Group, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Henderson, NV, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is pleased to announce the following Company Progress:

MESSAGE FROM PAUL BAKAJIN, CEO:

“I am very grateful to be in this position as the company’s CEO/President at this exciting time in its development. It has been a great pleasure serving in this capacity as we turn the company around. I am very pleased with the progress that has been made over the past months. I have spent hundreds of hours reviewing proposals for businesses and projects that would like to be involved with LGBS. I have sifted through those proposals over the past few months and am now in negotiations to work out a viable business for the company. I hope to make an announcement soon on the new exciting venture.

Currently, the only media outlet is the Company’s Twitter account @LegendsBusiness. We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com. The Company’s Website https://legendsbusinessgroup.com. All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:
Legends Business Group, Inc.
Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    You don't have to settle for boring old dividend stocks to fit that purpose. Three stocks to put on your list if you're a buy-and-hold investor are Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Abbott Laboratories is a robust healthcare business that makes for an ideal set-and-forget investment.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Bounced Today

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) crashed 21% yesterday after it became apparent that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 will in fact not enable users to call each other via satellite. In the absence of any actual "good" news to explain the stock's bounce higher, I can only surmise that what we're looking at today is a "dead cat bounce." The way they would have placed that bet would have been by shorting Globalstar stock (i.e., selling stock they did not own, in hopes of buying it back later, cheaper, and returning the shares to their rightful owners).

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    Benjamin Graham once said: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." It means that sentiment drives stock prices at any given moment, but over a span of many years, the price will reflect the actual value created by the business. In some cases, it's hard to find a rationale for a stock price that conforms to reality.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...

  • Take Advantage Of Palantir Technologies Stock Rally With Risk-Limited Options Trade

    This bullish option trade would see large profits if Palantir Technologies stock finishes above 33 at December expiration.

  • Could GameStop Stock Supercharge Your Portfolio?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is up some 950% year to date, eclipsing the already healthy gains in the broader stock market. Without question, increased investor interest has become a boon to GameStop's stock. Such interest took GameStop from near penny-stock status to an intraday high of $483 per share in January.

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these three key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil