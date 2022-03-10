U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Legends Business Group, Inc. Corporate Update

Legends Business Group, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • LGBS

Henderson, NV, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is excited about the Company’s future. We have successfully turned the company around. In our last filing for Period End Date 12/31/2021, we are ending the year in a strong position and now have asset holdings of $3.8 million and revenues of $340,000. We have put a lot of time, hard work, and dedication into the Company to achieve our goals and continue to work on growth opportunities in acquiring more real estate assets and expect to have more exciting news very soon.

We look forward to a very successful future, adding additional assets and growth. Real estate investment brings many opportunities for us as there is an acute housing shortage nationwide. Which is expected to last for the forceable future.

Paul Bakajin CEO/President stated: “We are moving forward the company is now in a strong position, and we look forward to a positive future and continues growth”

Currently, the only media outlet is the Company’s Twitter account @LegendsBusiness. We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com. The Company’s Website, https://legendsbusinessgroup.com. All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance, and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:
Legends Business Group, Inc.
Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com


