U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.98
    +1.72 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9540
    +0.5040 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,800.12
    -613.56 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.36
    -3.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Legends Launches New Growth Enterprises Division Focus on Leveraging Integrated 360-Degree Solution for High-Growth Sports and Entertainment Properties, Attractions, Events and Platforms --- Acquisition of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment Fuels New Division

Legends
·4 min read

Legends Growth Enterprises Logo

Legends launched today Legends Growth Enterprises, a new business unit focused on leveraging the company&#x002019;s intelligence-fueled 360-degree service solution to support sports and entertainment properties, attractions, events and platforms positioned for accelerated growth.
Legends launched today Legends Growth Enterprises, a new business unit focused on leveraging the company’s intelligence-fueled 360-degree service solution to support sports and entertainment properties, attractions, events and platforms positioned for accelerated growth.
Legends launched today Legends Growth Enterprises, a new business unit focused on leveraging the company’s intelligence-fueled 360-degree service solution to support sports and entertainment properties, attractions, events and platforms positioned for accelerated growth.

Shervin Mirhashemi Headshot

Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends on the company&#39;s new Growth Enterprises division: &#x00201c;The launch of Legends Growth Enterprises, and acquisition of Maestroe Sports &amp; Entertainment, is a natural progression of the work we are already doing in this space using data and insights to deliver our innovative and impactful solutions to drive business and accelerate expansion for sports and entertainment ventures that are at a high-growth stage.&quot;
Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends on the company's new Growth Enterprises division: “The launch of Legends Growth Enterprises, and acquisition of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, is a natural progression of the work we are already doing in this space using data and insights to deliver our innovative and impactful solutions to drive business and accelerate expansion for sports and entertainment ventures that are at a high-growth stage."
Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends on the company's new Growth Enterprises division: “The launch of Legends Growth Enterprises, and acquisition of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, is a natural progression of the work we are already doing in this space using data and insights to deliver our innovative and impactful solutions to drive business and accelerate expansion for sports and entertainment ventures that are at a high-growth stage."

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends, a global premium experiences company, today announced the launch of Legends Growth Enterprises, a new business unit focused on leveraging the company’s intelligence-fueled 360-degree service solution to support sports and entertainment properties, attractions, events and platforms positioned for accelerated growth.

Legends Growth Enterprises will bring a unique and differentiated approach to supporting high-growth ventures backed by the company’s industry leading service divisions – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise and Global Technology Solutions. Legends Global Technology Solutions division, which recently expanded its robust technology, analytics and digital service offerings with the acquisition of 4FRONT, will play a key role providing actionable insights to help drive revenue for Legends Growth Enterprises clients. In addition, Legends Growth Enterprises will provide broadcast and media rights partnership support for clients.

To accelerate the launch of the new division, Legends has acquired Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, an agency focused on emerging sports and entertainment property development, sponsorship, global growth strategies and revenue creation for fast-growing sports and entertainment properties and platforms.

“The launch of Legends Growth Enterprises, and acquisition of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, is a natural progression of the work we are already doing in this space using data and insights to deliver our innovative and impactful solutions to drive business and accelerate expansion for sports and entertainment ventures that are at a high-growth stage,” said Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends.

Sports and entertainment industry veteran Gabby Roe, founder and President of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, will join Legends as President of Legends Growth Enterprises. Roe has more than 30 years of experience in high-growth ventures including at Beach Soccer Company, Major League Lacrosse, Pro Beach Volleyball and ASA Entertainment.

“High-growth sports and entertainment properties are gaining an ever-stronger foothold within the industry, delivering top entertainment to fans and terrific returns to participants and owners,” said Roe. “We see these properties as the ‘tech stocks of the sports and entertainment industry’ and are proud to continue to be the flag bearer for this attractive segment of the industry. We could not be more excited to now be a part of Legends whose global resources and expertise will bolster the growth and create even more value for all aligned properties.”

Added Mike Tomon, Co-President and COO, Legends: “The sports and entertainment landscape is expanding and evolving at a rapid pace. We are excited to bolster our expertise with the addition of Gabby and his team and their successful track record of building, operating and driving revenue for high-growth ventures. Legends will continue to leverage its entire global platform and provide the operational capabilities, as well as strategic capital, to help propel emerging sports and entertainment properties to next level growth and success.”

The launch of Legends Growth Enterprises is part of the continued growth of Legends. In January 2022 the company announced the acquisition of 4FRONT, a global data and analytics, innovation, and digital media agency, that now operates as part of Legends Global Technology Solutions division, building on Legends’ expertise in data consulting and digital activation.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

Contact Info:
Stacey Escudero
Legends
sescudero@legends.net
917-572-2534

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab478109-5053-4d8f-9f4f-4791e8af7ff2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48b016a9-887c-42a6-a6f5-96367b5f4c53


Recommended Stories

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, raises Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reports fourth quarter results.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Stocks in focus: Pinterest, Block, Amazon, Honeywell International

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick break down the intraday performances of several trending stocks.

  • Why Amazon Is Nearly 7% Lower Today

    A fellow internet name's numbers are casting a shadow of doubt on the e-commerce company's upcoming quarterly report.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • Great News for Shareholders! AMC Turns Positive on 1 Crucial Metric

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) released some preliminary fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter (ending Dec. 31) earnings results on Tuesday. As billions of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered and folks have felt increasingly comfortable leaving their homes, AMC's business is rebounding, albeit still not at full strength. In that regard, AMC hit another milestone and turned its cash flow from operations positive.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Ford Earnings: A Beat Is on the Way, Says Credit Suisse

    It’s all change in the auto industry, which is currently in the midst of one of its biggest transformations of the past century. The rise of EVs and autonomous vehicles has signaled a whole new approach to auto design. By now it’s clear that adapting to this changing landscape is a do or die moment for legacy automakers. As such, industry giants such as Ford (F) are also pivoting toward this new opportunity. The market has noticed this and has rewarded the legacy name for its efforts. Ford share

  • All Eyes on Amazon Earnings; Analyst Weighs In

    Amazon (AMZN) will deliver one of this earnings season’s more intriguing financial statements when it reports Q4’s results today after the bell. This name has been out of favor with investors for a while following the huge height-of-the-pandemic success, as the company – somewhat unsurprisingly - has been unable to sustain the huge growth sprout Covid-19 provided. Not only that, but Amazon has also been spending heavily, in an effort to expand its fulfillment network. In 2021, the company opened

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Why Snap Stock Just Collapsed

    Following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) flop of an earnings report last night, shares of rival social media stock Snap (NYSE: SNAP) suffered a sympathetic crash. As of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning, Meta stock was down 24.5%, and Snap was down 20.5%. Meta Platforms missed on earnings, only barely beat on sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, and predicted as much as a 10% sales miss for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

    In a sea of red linked to major earnings concerns, "not so bad" becomes the basis for bullishness.

  • Is PayPal Now Undervalued Compared to Its Growth Potential?

    The stock's recent declines seem to be overdone

  • Tech stocks tumble following huge Meta earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reviews the market and sector action surrounding the tech stock response to Apple's privacy change.

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.