LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.44

·2 min read

CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Fourth quarter dividend is $.44 per share, an increase of 4.8% versus 4Q 2021

  • Indicated dividend yield is 5.1%

  • Annual dividends have increased for 51 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.44 per share for the fourth quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.8% versus the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.76 per share, the yield is 5.1%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $34.45 per share. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 51 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 139-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and over 130 manufacturing facilities located in 17 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com 
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Leggett &amp; Platt logo
Leggett & Platt logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-44-301682911.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt

