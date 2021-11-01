U.S. markets closed

Leggett & Platt Reports Record 3Q Sales

14 min read
In this article:
CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • 3Q sales were a quarterly record1 $1.32 billion, a 9% increase vs 3Q20

  • 3Q EBIT was $144 million, down $6 million vs 3Q20 and down $12 million vs 3Q20 adjusted2 EBIT

  • 3Q EPS was $.71, a decrease of $.08 vs 3Q20 and a decrease of $.11 vs 3Q20 adjusted2 EPS

  • Narrowing 2021 guidance: sales of $5.0–$5.1 billion; EPS of $2.86–$2.96; adjusted2 EPS of $2.70–$2.80­

Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt reported record1 quarterly sales in third quarter of $1.32 billion, a 9% increase versus third quarter last year.

  • Organic sales were up 8%

  • Acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales 1%

Third quarter EBIT was $144 million, down $6 million or 4% from third quarter 2020 and down $12 million or 8% from third quarter 2020 adjusted2 EBIT. EBIT declined primarily from lower volume partially offset by metal margin expansion in our Steel Rod business.

  • EBIT margin was 10.9%, down from 12.4% in the third quarter of 2020 and down from an adjusted2 EBIT margin of 12.9%

Third quarter EPS was $.71, a decrease of $.08 versus third quarter 2020 and a decrease of $.11 versus third quarter 2020 adjusted2 EPS. The decline reflects lower EBIT and a higher tax rate ($.05/share), primarily from retroactive benefits related to certain tax regulations issued in the third quarter of last year.

CEO COMMENTS
Chairman and CEO Karl Glassman commented, "Like many other companies, our teams continue to navigate a myriad of macro market challenges, including supply chain issues related to semiconductor shortages, foam chemical shortages, labor availability, freight challenges, as well as higher costs associated with each of these issues. Despite these headwinds, we delivered record1 quarterly sales and solid operating results in the third quarter.

"Leggett remains well-positioned, both competitively and financially, to capitalize on long-term opportunities in our various end markets. Our enduring long-term fundamentals give us confidence in our ability to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

DEBT, CASH FLOW, AND LIQUIDITY

  • Net Debt was 2.41x trailing 12-month adjusted2 EBITDA

  • Operating cash flow was $50 million in the third quarter, a decrease of $211 million versus third quarter 2020, primarily from working capital investments in Bedding to rebuild inventory following severe depletion in 2020 and support anticipated growth, as well as from significant inflationary impacts

  • Capital expenditures were $27 million

  • Total liquidity was $965 million

DIVIDEND

  • In August, Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a $.42 third quarter dividend, two cents higher than last year's third quarter dividend

  • At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 3.6% based upon Friday's closing stock price of $46.85 per share, one of the higher yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats

2021 GUIDANCE

  • Full year 2021 sales and EPS guidance narrowed

  • Sales are expected to be $5.0–$5.1 billion, +17% to +19% versus 2020

  • EPS is expected to be $2.86–$2.96

  • Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.70–$2.80

  • Based on this guidance framework, EBIT margin should be 11.7%–11.8%; adjusted EBIT margin should be 11.1%–11.2%

  • Operating cash flow expected to be approximately $350 million

  • Additional guidance expectations:

  • Net interest expense $75 million

  • Prior Guidance:

  • Implied 4Q Guidance:

SEGMENT RESULTS – Third Quarter 2021 (versus 3Q 2020)

Bedding Products

  • Trade sales increased 13%

  • EBIT increased $5 million, primarily from higher metal margin, partially offset by lower volume, production inefficiencies driven by supply chain constraints, and higher freight costs

Specialized Products

  • Trade sales decreased 3%

  • EBIT decreased $10 million, primarily from lower volume in Automotive

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

  • Trade sales increased 12%

  • EBIT decreased $1 million, primarily from lower volume

SLIDES AND CONFERENCE CALL
A set of slides containing summary financial information is available from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, November 2. The webcast can be accessed from Leggett's website. The dial-in number is (201) 689-8341; there is no passcode.

Fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on Monday, February 7, 2022, with a conference call the next morning.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 138-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and over 130 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, and is one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, raw material-related price increases; volume growth; acquisition and divestiture activity; the amount of sales, EPS, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, fully diluted shares, operating cash flow; our EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT margin, effective tax rate, amount of dividends, and higher metal margins. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs of Leggett or its management at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: (i) the adverse impact on our sales, earnings, liquidity, cash flow, costs, and financial condition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has had, and depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and the percentage of the population vaccinated and effectiveness of any vaccines, could, in varying degrees, negatively impact (a) the demand for our products and our customers' products, growth rates in the industries in which we participate, and opportunities in those industries, (b) our manufacturing facilities' ability to remain fully operational, obtain necessary raw materials and parts, maintain appropriate labor levels and ship finished products to customers, (c) operating costs related to pay and benefits for our terminated employees, (d) our ability to collect trade and other notes receivables in accordance with their terms, (e) impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, (f) restructuring-related costs, and (g) our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our revolving credit facility, including compliance with restrictive covenants that may limit our operational flexibility and our ability to timely pay our debt; (ii) our ability to deleverage; (iii) our ability to manage working capital; (iv) increases or decreases in our capital needs, which may vary depending on acquisition or divestiture activity, our working capital needs and capital expenditures; (v) market conditions; (vi) price and product competition from foreign and domestic competitors; (vii) cost and availability of raw materials (including microchips and chemicals) due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise, labor, and energy costs; (viii) cash generation sufficient to pay the dividend; (ix) cash repatriation from foreign accounts; (x) our ability to pass along raw material cost increases through increased selling prices; (xi) changing tax rates, increased trade costs, cybersecurity breaches, customer losses and insolvencies, disruption to our steel rod mill, foreign currency fluctuation, the imposition or continuation of anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy, climate change and ESG obligations, and litigation risks; and (xii) risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports filed with the SEC.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director, Investor Relations



1 Record is from continuing operations

2 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP Reconciliations

LEGGETT & PLATT








November 1, 2021

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 1


THIRD QUARTER


YEAR TO DATE

(In millions, except per share data)


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Trade sales


$ 1,319.2


$ 1,207.6


9%


$ 3,739.7


$ 3,098.2


21%

Cost of goods sold


1,063.1


937.9




2,966.8


2,461.2



Gross profit


256.1


269.7


(5)%


772.9


637.0


21%

Selling & administrative expenses


103.6


105.6


(2)%


322.5


320.6


1%

Amortization


17.8


16.2




51.6


48.9



Other expense (income), net


(9.5)


(2.3)




(45.0)


16.0



Earnings before interest and taxes


144.2


150.2


(4)%


443.8

`

251.5


76%

Net interest expense


18.4


20.4




55.5


60.8



Earnings before income taxes


125.8


129.8




388.3


190.7



Income taxes


28.6


22.7




91.3


45.6



Net earnings


97.2


107.1




297.0


145.1



Less net income from non-controlling interest


-


(0.1)




(0.1)


(0.1)



Net Earnings Attributable to L&P


$ 97.2


$ 107.0


(9)%


$ 296.9


$ 145.0


105%

Earnings per diluted share













Net earnings per diluted share


$ 0.71


$ 0.79


(10)%


$ 2.17


$ 1.07


103%

Shares outstanding













Common stock (at end of period)


133.4


132.5


.7%


133.4


132.5


.7%

Basic (average for period)


136.4


135.8




136.2


135.6



Diluted (average for period)


136.9


136.1


.6%


136.7


135.8


.7%














CASH FLOW 1


THIRD QUARTER


YEAR TO DATE

(In millions)


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Net earnings


$ 97.2


$ 107.1




$ 297.0


$ 145.1



Depreciation and amortization


46.6


47.0




140.8


141.0



Working capital decrease (increase)


(104.4)


107.8




(367.9)


20.4



Impairments


-


-




-


29.4



Other operating activities


10.7


(0.6)




10.5


47.9



Net Cash from Operating Activities


$ 50.1


$ 261.3


(81)%


$ 80.4


$ 383.8


(79)%

Additions to PP&E


(26.8)


(9.3)




(75.8)


(52.3)



Purchase of companies, net of cash


(0.4)


-




(152.3)


-



Proceeds from business and asset sales


7.7


2.4




38.6


6.0



Dividends paid


(56.0)


(52.9)




(162.3)


(158.5)



Repurchase of common stock, net


0.4


(1.4)




(6.6)


(9.0)



Additions (payments) to debt, net


33.6


(172.7)




164.9


(164.7)



Other


(5.5)


8.8




(1.1)


(7.9)



Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Equivalents


$ 3.1


$ 36.2




$ (114.2)


$ (2.6)
















FINANCIAL POSITION 1


Sep 30,


Dec 31,









(In millions)


2021


2020


Change







Cash and equivalents


$ 234.7


$ 348.9









Receivables


699.1


563.6









Inventories


970.2


691.5









Other current assets


79.6


54.1









Total current assets


1,983.6


1,658.1


20%







Net fixed assets


780.3


784.8









Operating lease right-of-use assets


189.0


161.6









Goodwill


1,456.7


1,388.8









Intangible assets and deferred costs, both at net


825.5


806.7









TOTAL ASSETS


$ 5,235.1


$ 4,800.0


9%







Trade accounts payable


$ 607.1


$ 552.2









Current debt maturities


300.4


50.9









Current operating lease liabilities


43.6


42.4









Other current liabilities


386.9


360.5









Total current liabilities


1,338.0


1,006.0


33%







Long-term debt


1,765.6


1,849.3


(5)%







Operating lease liabilities


149.1


122.1









Deferred taxes and other liabilities


404.8


397.5









Equity


1,577.6


1,425.1


11%







Total Capitalization


3,897.1


3,794.0


3%







TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY


$ 5,235.1


$ 4,800.0


9%









1 Effective 1/1/21: domestic steel-related inventory valuation methodology changed from LIFO to FIFO; all prior periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to apply the effects of the
change.

LEGGETT & PLATT








November 1, 2021


SEGMENT RESULTS 1, 2


THIRD QUARTER


YEAR TO DATE


(In millions)


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change


Bedding Products














Trade sales


$ 664.1


$ 589.8


13%


$ 1,808.6


$ 1,491.0


21%


EBIT


81.1


75.8


7%


245.3


123.0


99%


EBIT margin


12.2%


12.9%


-70 bps

3

13.6%


8.2%


540 bps

3

Note impairment


-


-




-


8.4




Restructuring-related charges


-


0.7




-


2.6




Gain on sale of real estate


-


-




(28.2)


-




Adjusted EBIT


81.1


76.5


6%


217.1


134.0


62%


Adjusted EBIT margin


12.2%


13.0%


-80 bps


12.0%


9.0%


300 bps


Depreciation and amortization


27.3


26.6




79.8


79.7




Adjusted EBITDA


108.4


103.1


5%


296.9


213.7


39%


Adjusted EBITDA margin


16.3%


17.5%


-120 bps


16.4%


14.3%


210 bps
















Specialized Products














Trade sales


$ 235.6


$ 242.9


(3)%


$ 734.9


$ 618.2


19%


EBIT


22.4


32.6


31%


85.0


40.6


109%


EBIT margin


9.5%


13.4%


-390 bps


11.6%


6.6%


500 bps


Restructuring-related charges


-


3.8




-


3.8




Goodwill impairment


-


-




-


25.4




Adjusted EBIT


22.4


36.4


(38)%


85.0


69.8


22 %


Adjusted EBIT Margin


9.5%


15.0%


-550 bps


11.6%


11.3%


30 bps


Depreciation and amortization


11.7


10.7




35.0


32.5




Adjusted EBITDA


34.1


47.1


(28)%


120.0


102.3


17%


Adjusted EBITDA margin


14.5%


19.4%


-490 bps


16.3%


16.5%


-20 bps
















Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products














Trade sales


$ 419.5


$ 374.9


12%


$ 1,196.2


$ 989.0


21%


EBIT


41.1


42.5


(3)%


114.1


91.6


25%


EBIT margin


9.8%


11.3%


-150 bps


9.5%


9.3%


20 bps


Restructuring-related charges


-


1.2




-


1.5




Adjusted EBIT


41.1


43.7


(6)%


114.1


93.1


23%


Adjusted EBIT Margin


9.8%


11.7%


-190 bps


9.5%


9.4%


10 bps


Depreciation and amortization


6.0


6.3




18.1


19.1




Adjusted EBITDA


47.1


50.0


(6)%


132.2


112.2


18%


Adjusted EBITDA margin


11.2%


13.3%


-210 bps


11.1%


11.3%


-20 bps
















Total Company














Trade sales


$ 1,319.2


$ 1,207.6


9%


$ 3,739.7


$ 3,098.2


21%


EBIT - segments


144.6


150.9


(4)%


444.4


255.2


74%


Intersegment eliminations and other


(0.4)


(0.7)




(0.6)


(3.7)




EBIT


144.2


150.2


(4)%


443.8


251.5


76%


EBIT margin


10.9%


12.4%


-150 bps


11.9%


...

