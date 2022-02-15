Legion Capital Corporation Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Legion Capital Corporation

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital (OTCQB:LGCP), a FinTech driven, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, today announced that its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 via video conference.



Members of the Board and Management team will discuss the Company's most recent annual results and other general company matters, followed by a question and answer session with Shareholders and Management.

“2021 was certainly an exciting year for Legion Capital”, said Legion Chairman Jim Byrd, “ in spite of the challenges our country continues to face from the Covid pandemic, Florida housing and development activity remains strong and Legion has been able to continue to grow its footprint and capital base as a result. We are really looking forward to updating our shareholders on all of our progress in the past 12 months”.

Legion previously announced that it had sold out its $40 million Regulation A Offering, and had therefore increased the Offering to $75 million.

“As we look to continue the growth of our loan portfolio, the ability to attract new capital through our Regulation A Offering is a tremendous asset for us. We are now able to expand our pipeline and look at larger opportunities”, said Paul Carrazzone, Legion President and CEO. “We look forward to sharing all Legion updates with our shareholders at the annual meeting.”

Shareholders must register prior to attending. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test their computer systems.

Please visit the registration link below to secure your attendance.

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 10 AM EST

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/LegionCapital

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQB:LGCP) is a FinTech driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com . Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements can be found at : www.legioncapital.com/disclaimer/

Media Contact:

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Services Manager

Legion Capital

jamisonl@legioncapital.com

407-720-4616



