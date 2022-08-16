Legion Capital Recognized With Innovative Excellence Award 2022

Legion Capital

FinTech Enabled Specialized Lender Finances Business and Real Estate Developers

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTC:LGCP), a FinTech enabled, specialized business lender, was recognized in CIO Bulletin’s Innovative Excellence Award 2022.



Legion Capital provides financing in support of acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium sized business owners, real estate developers and entrepreneurs, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders.

“Our team at Legion continues to strive toward innovation as we provide early stage financing for real estate developers, construction and infrastructure projects,” explained Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Shane Hackett. “Our ability to innovate in both technology and lending are key tenants to better serving our lending clients and an important factor in helping to ensure their success.”

As a specialized lender and private equity firm, Legion Capital remains focused on emerging companies in growth industries, as well as early stage real estate development.

For more information on Legion Capital’s inclusion in CIO Bulletin’s Innovation Excellence Award 2022, please visit https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/legion-capital-a-fintech-driven-private-equity-lender .

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTC: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com .

Story continues

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Relations Director

407-720-4616

JamisonL@LegionCapital.com





