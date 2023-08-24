Is Legion Parkway up-and-coming? New shops and restaurants seem to be popping up all over

BROCKTON — When you think of Legion Parkway in downtown Brockton "up-and-coming" may not be the first words that come to mind, but to the new businesses opening soon, it's right where they want to be.

Businesses are popping up everywhere, and the exterior of Legion Parkway is also changing. If you drive down Legion, you can see parking meters that weren't there before.

New additions like Raphael's Restaurant, Topical Breeze Juice Bar and Kreyol 17 are just a few spots to add to your list of places to experience.

Each has its own menu with its twist of classic American and Caribbean-style dishes.

And not only are there several food spots but a place to get your phone fixed, all on the same street.

From left, Patricia Sanon, owner of the soon to open Tropical Breeze Juice Bar, and Elber Moreira and Edmilson Monteira, from Efix phone store, stand in front of their stores on Legion Parkway in Brockton on Thursday, July 20, 2023. All live in Brockton and are part of the effort to revitalize this area of downtown.

Tropical Breeze brings smoothies with a twist

Patricia Sanon, owner of Tropical Breeze Juice Bar, is excited to open her business in less than two months and said Legion Parkway is the perfect place.

"I picked Legion Parkway due to it being right downtown near the health center, which is my target customer. In Brockton, there are not many healthy food options. I want to give people working in the health and safety centers something tasty but healthy to eat," Sanon said.

The business plans to sell light refreshments, sandwiches, juices, smoothies and snacks.

Sanon isn't new to owning a business as she owns a Haitian variety store on Main Street, and both stores add value to the community, Sanon said.

Kreyol 17 supervisor Carmina Vincent shows a couple of meals available from the restaurant on Legion Parkway in downtown Brockton on opening day was Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. On the left is an oxtail mix and on the right is a combination of corn, plantain, ribs and mashed potatoes. The drink is a mix of tonic water, mint syrup, passion fruit juice and pineapple juice.

The owner plans to bring smoothies with a twist to Brockton.

"I'm introducing Brockton to smoothies and teas of the Haitian culture. These smoothies are nothing you've tasted before. I'm going to use a lot of tasty tropical fruits like pineapple turmeric, and ginger to add my unique taste," Sanon said.

E Fix serves diverse community

Elba Moreira of Efix on Legion Parkway in Brockton repairs a customer's phone on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The business of juicing and food isn't the only place making a buzz.

E Fix, a phone repair and accessories store, wants to change people's experiences, especially for people for whom English is their second language.

The owners, Elber Moreira and Edmilson Monteiro speak four languages, including French, Cape Verdean Creole, Portuguese and Spanish.

"We want every customer to know we can serve them, and there's no need to feel embarrassed due to a language barrier," Moreira said.

The two sell phones, accessories, chargers, and phone cases and will fix a cracked screen or internal issues with the phone.

A close up of repair work on a customer phone being done by Elba Moreira of Efix on Legion Parkway in Brockton, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Moreira is micro-soldering certified, which means he's able to fix the tiny pieces that are broken inside of your phone that can only be seen through a microscope.

Moreira was certified in Cape Verde, and brought his skills and talents to America when he moved in 2021.

The two started working and saving to bring their phone-fixing dreams alive. They're both happy to serve the diverse community of Brockton one phone at a time.

"I've always dreamed of owning my place and working for myself," Moreira said.

Efix owners Elba Moreira and Edmilson Monteiro, of Brockton, in front of their store on Legion Parkway in Brockton on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Is Legion Parkway being revitalized?

For the last 25 years, Christopher Cooney, the president of the Metro South Chamber of Commerce, has watched Legion Parkway grow as a "regional hub for knowledge" and a place for "wellness and healthy living."

The thriving businesses around Legion — including Vicente's tropical grocery store, Brockton Neighborhood Health Center and Cabo Vegan — are giving the area a boost, he said.

Legion Parkway is also adjacent to the new $98 million public safety complex that the city broke ground on in July at the Champion High School property on Warren Avenue.

"Just a few years ago Vicente's was an empty lot. Now it's bringing over 3,000 customers daily to Brockton," Cooney said.

Brockton is changing in ways people will start noticing soon if they haven't already from the new many apartments being built to the flavors of the islands on the streets.

