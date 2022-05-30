Legion responds: Arbour report on sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces

The Royal Canadian Legion

Legion will closely monitor implementation of recommendations

OTTAWA, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion hopes the implementation of the recommendations found within the newly-released Arbour report will lead to permanent culture change within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and rebuild trust.



In a statement released today, the Legion says:

“The Legion supports timely implementation and independent oversight of the Arbour report’s 48 recommendations related to sexual misconduct and leadership practices within the Canadian Armed Forces, including seeing sexual assault allegations dealt with under the criminal code. We hope these actions will lead to permanent culture change and rebuild trust in both CAF leadership and the institution itself. The Legion will monitor the implementation of these recommendations in an effort to ensure ongoing transparency and accountability.”

Read more here: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/campaigns/conduct-and-culture/independent-external-comprehensive-review.html

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

