LEGION X NFT: Redefining the Play-to-Earn Experience Through the Galaxies

LEGION X NFT

LEGION X NFT

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the NFT hype continues to grow, creativity continues to result in innovative new projects. NFT projects are known to offer their holders certain benefits and real life utilities, yet the rise of play-to-earn gaming has changed the game. Play-to-earn games in the decentralized world are games that reward their participants with crypto currencies, while transforming virtual fun into real world benefits.

P2E games have become the main component of the Metaverse and the NFT world.

The global online gaming market is a fast-growing industry expected to reach a total value of USD 87.75 billion by 2024. It is a highly profitable and scalable business that will keep growing rapidly at an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% in the upcoming five years. Anyone with an internet-connection can access online gaming.

Each day, about 1 million new internet users come online and that number is expected to grow. There are still 3.2 billion people who lack internet access, allowing this growth trend to continue well into the future.

LEGION X is an exciting new NFT collection that has two highly anticipated P2E games coming soon: Meta Legions and Panther Maze. LEGION X seeks to dynamically embrace the most promising sectors of the industry by building holistic games, NFTs, and play-to-earn ecosystems that are backed by a successful team of industry experts. LEGION X's unique gaming platform brings together not just tokens but direct ETH, empowering its community with a staking mechanism - all in one place. Players in Meta Legion will focus on fighting battles against the destructive aliens in return for $Legion. In addition, Panther Maze players will have to solve complex riddles around the planets to earn ETH, BTC, USDT, and much more.

Holders can use their character in the game to engage in adventures in a spaceship through a galactic environment. A key difference between LEGION X and a traditional game is that the blockchain economic design unlocks the ability to have complex player-owned economies and reward players who can reach advanced skill levels. Players can have fun and work towards ambitious goals while simultaneously earning potential resources that will have real monetary value due to an open economic system and demand from other players aka "Play-to-Earn." LEGION X is poised to cause a big explosion in the NFTs marketplace and present an entirely new kind of unique NFT collection.

Story continues

Players will be able to connect their wallets before the game starts and use their LEGION X NFT to play it.

Make sure to follow LEGION X on Instagram, Twitter, and Discord to stay up to date and not miss your chance to be part of the X Panther community.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

OBCIDO Inc.

Jennifer Zibara

jennifer@obcido.com

+1.917.608.0404

Related Images













Image 1: LEGION X NFT





A 2-D collection of 10,000 X Panthers Roaming The Galaxies On A Mission To Harness ETH Energy.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



