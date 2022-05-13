U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.99
    +88.91 (+2.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.54
    +375.24 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,793.51
    +422.54 (+3.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +64.95 (+3.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.51
    +4.38 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -14.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    +0.24 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9280
    +0.1110 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2940
    +0.9010 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,991.93
    +309.85 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.03
    -7.07 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

LEGION X NFT: Redefining the Play-to-Earn Experience Through the Galaxies

LEGION X
·3 min read

LEGION X NFT

LEGION X NFT
LEGION X NFT

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the NFT hype continues to grow, creativity continues to result in innovative new projects. NFT projects are known to offer their holders certain benefits and real life utilities, yet the rise of play-to-earn gaming has changed the game. Play-to-earn games in the decentralized world are games that reward their participants with crypto currencies, while transforming virtual fun into real world benefits.

P2E games have become the main component of the Metaverse and the NFT world.

The global online gaming market is a fast-growing industry expected to reach a total value of USD 87.75 billion by 2024. It is a highly profitable and scalable business that will keep growing rapidly at an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% in the upcoming five years. Anyone with an internet-connection can access online gaming.

Each day, about 1 million new internet users come online and that number is expected to grow. There are still 3.2 billion people who lack internet access, allowing this growth trend to continue well into the future.

LEGION X is an exciting new NFT collection that has two highly anticipated P2E games coming soon: Meta Legions and Panther Maze. LEGION X seeks to dynamically embrace the most promising sectors of the industry by building holistic games, NFTs, and play-to-earn ecosystems that are backed by a successful team of industry experts. LEGION X's unique gaming platform brings together not just tokens but direct ETH, empowering its community with a staking mechanism - all in one place. Players in Meta Legion will focus on fighting battles against the destructive aliens in return for $Legion. In addition, Panther Maze players will have to solve complex riddles around the planets to earn ETH, BTC, USDT, and much more.

Holders can use their character in the game to engage in adventures in a spaceship through a galactic environment. A key difference between LEGION X and a traditional game is that the blockchain economic design unlocks the ability to have complex player-owned economies and reward players who can reach advanced skill levels. Players can have fun and work towards ambitious goals while simultaneously earning potential resources that will have real monetary value due to an open economic system and demand from other players aka "Play-to-Earn." LEGION X is poised to cause a big explosion in the NFTs marketplace and present an entirely new kind of unique NFT collection.

Players will be able to connect their wallets before the game starts and use their LEGION X NFT to play it.

Make sure to follow LEGION X on Instagram, Twitter, and Discord to stay up to date and not miss your chance to be part of the X Panther community.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

OBCIDO Inc.

Jennifer Zibara
jennifer@obcido.com
+1.917.608.0404

Related Images






Image 1: LEGION X NFT


A 2-D collection of 10,000 X Panthers Roaming The Galaxies On A Mission To Harness ETH Energy.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the Duolingo first quarter 2022 earnings call.

  • Why This Surprising AI Leader's Future Looks Bright

    Long an agricultural innovator, John Deere's most recent ventures could make it an even greater force in the future.

  • How Red Hat CEO rates IBM integration, return-to-office plan

    Two years into his tenure leading Red Hat, Paul Cormier says the company is stronger coming out of the pandemic and building on its relationship with IBM.

  • Dogecoin and Ether Sink Faster Than Bitcoin as Crypto Crash Intensifies

    A brutal selloff in cryptocurrencies has seen some $600 billion wiped off the market value of digital assets in a week.

  • Meta is reportedly axing some Reality Labs projects

    Meta’s Reality Labs division, home to its hardware efforts and other metaverse initiatives, will be cutting some of its projects, according to Reuters.

  • Bitcoin Prices Bounce Back Above $30,000 as Cryptocurrencies Rally

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged on Friday, bouncing back after notching severe losses earlier in the week amid a selloff across markets that weighed on digital assets hardest of all.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Could Dwarf Ethereum

    Despite the recent turmoil rattling the crypto market, over the past five years, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has generated an astronomical return of 2,560%. The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency has become a popular arena for the development of decentralized applications (dApps), including decentralized finance protocols and non-fungible tokens. Let's take a look at how it just might top Ethereum.

  • Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Fall Below $26,000

    Bitcoin traded in a wide range and the world’s largest stablecoin, tether, briefly edged down from its $1 peg, adding to fears of more turbulence in the cryptocurrency market.

  • MPs launch inquiry into smart home speakers over spying risk

    MPs are to investigate the 'sinister side' of smart speakers over concerns that they may be spying on their owners.

  • Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

    The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure that every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028, inviting governors and other leaders on Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution and said that universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition that the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today's economy. “There’s more than 30 million Americans who don’t have internet,” Raimondo said.

  • Cryptocurrency TerraUSD Plunges as Investors Bail

    The selloff in the algorithmic stablecoin that was supposed to be pegged to $1 accelerated, briefly sending its price to less than a quarter of that value.

  • How To Create an NFT Marketplace in 2022

    People tend to invest in digital assets, currencies or virtual collectible assets in order to trade them and make a profit. With the huge growth of the popularity of NFTs, many people are creating their own NFT marketplaces.

  • China’s internet platforms are revealing user location—and embarrassing nationalist bloggers

    After a number of Chinese social media platforms began displaying user locations drawn from internet protocol addresses, it turned out some of the country’s most nationalistic online figures share one thing in common: They are all abroad. The reveal led many to mock the influencers for their so-called “offshore patriotism,” a term used for those who aggressively defend China from the comfort of their foreign residences. “To be anti US is [their] work, and going to live in the US is [their] real life,” said a user on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

  • DuckDuckGo’s Chrome extension will block Google’s new ad targeting

    The extension will block Google’s Topics and FLEDGE.

  • Federal agencies issue warning to third-party security firms

    U.S. federal agencies and a number of international partners issued a joint advisory on Wednesday on the best cybersecurity practices for managed service providers to protect their customers and secure sensitive data. The agencies said they expect malicious cyber actors to increase their targeting of managed service providers, third-party companies that remotely manage and update information technology systems…

  • Facebook Pay will be renamed Meta Pay soon

    Facebook Pay will soon be renamed Meta Pay, according to a blog post written by Meta's head of fintech, Stephane Kasriel. With the rebrand, the company is focusing on enhancing the payments experiences it already provides with Facebook Pay in regions where it's seeing good adoption, as opposed to focusing on expanding to new countries. Meta is also exploring how it can further simplify the payments experience across its platforms to make payments easier to access and process in the metaverse.

  • WeWork Loss Narrows as Desk Sales Reach Prepandemic Levels

    The shared-office company said gross desk sales reached prepandemic levels amid the gradual return of employees to in-person work.

  • Jack Dorsey says he’ll never be CEO of Twitter again after Elon Musk purchase

    Platform’s founder tweeted that ‘no one ultimately’ should run the company

  • OpenSea's new measures hope to crack down on fake NFTs

    The largest NFT marketplace has been bombarded with counterfeits.

  • Web3 DEVs Must Heed the Lessons of Past Tech Bustups The Dotcom Crash Looms Large Again

    The Dotcom Crash Looms Large Again