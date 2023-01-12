U.S. markets closed

Legionella testing market size to increase by USD 164.34 million; North America to contribute 32% of market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legionella Testing Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 164.34 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.45%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legionella Testing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legionella Testing Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global legionella testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors are driving the growth of the legionella testing market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The legionella testing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Aquacert Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely Legionella water test kit.

  • bioMerieux SA - The company offers legionella testing namely bioNexia.

  • Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely IMMUNOCATCH Legionella.

  • Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely legionella risk assessment.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in geriatric population, the increase in patient awareness, and the rise in food safety concerns. However, the lack of skilled professionals is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into clinical testing and environmental testing. The clinical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The rapid microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,487.91 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.

  • The medical diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 74.58 billion. The high prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of trained laboratory technicians may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this legionella testing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the legionella testing market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legionella testing market vendors.

Legionella Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 164.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, UK, France, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AEMTEK Inc., Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc., Aquacert Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PDC Laboratories LLC, Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, UL LLC, and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.4 bioMerieux SA

  • 10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 10.8 Intertek Group Plc

  • 10.9 Quidel Corp.

  • 10.10 SGS SA

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 TUV NORD AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Legionella Testing Market 2023-2027
Global Legionella Testing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legionella-testing-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-164-34-million-north-america-to-contribute-32-of-market-growth---technavio-301716696.html

SOURCE Technavio

