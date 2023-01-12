Legionella testing market size to increase by USD 164.34 million; North America to contribute 32% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legionella Testing Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 164.34 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.45%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global legionella testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors are driving the growth of the legionella testing market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The legionella testing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Aquacert Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely Legionella water test kit.

bioMerieux SA - The company offers legionella testing namely bioNexia.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely IMMUNOCATCH Legionella.

Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely legionella risk assessment.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in geriatric population, the increase in patient awareness, and the rise in food safety concerns. However, the lack of skilled professionals is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into clinical testing and environmental testing. The clinical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this legionella testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the legionella testing market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legionella testing market vendors.

Legionella Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 164.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AEMTEK Inc., Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc., Aquacert Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PDC Laboratories LLC, Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, UL LLC, and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

