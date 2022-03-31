U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    -6.62 (-6.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7000
    -0.1600 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,737.37
    -1,450.14 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

New legislation to reduce regulatory burden on Canadians

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Regulations act as the "rule book" for how businesses operate, protecting consumers, the environment and our health and safety. Over time, however, regulations can accumulate, become outdated and result in barriers to innovation and growth. Modernizing our regulatory system improves Canada's ability to attract investment and growth-oriented businesses.

Today, the Government of Canada introduced Bill S–6, the second Annual Regulatory Modernization Bill, an annual legislative mechanism led by Mona Fortier, the President of the Treasury Board, and sponsored in the Senate by Senator Yuen Pau Woo, that helps keep rules relevant and up to date. It makes common sense changes to 29 acts through 46 amendments, and addresses issues raised by businesses and Canadians about overly complicated, inconsistent or outdated requirements.

For example, the bill proposes to allow electronic administration of acts by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, providing faster service and reducing administrative costs.

Other amendments in Bill S–6 would simplify regulatory processes, make exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make cross-border trade easier through more consistent and coherent rules across governments.

Quote

"We are making our regulatory system more efficient and less burdensome – while maintaining our world-class protections for consumers, health, safety and the environment. We're modernizing rules to make it easier for Canadians to get things done."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

"By amending laws that are too inflexible, too specific or simply outdated, this bill is an important reminder of the need for ongoing regulatory review and legislation that stands the test of time."

- The Honourable Yuen Pau Woo, Senator

"Today, our government took another step to reduce the administrative burden on Canadian businesses. We will continue to find new ways to improve Canada's business operating environment to facilitate greater competition, innovation and growth."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government has and will continue to work to improve innovation and efficiency of Canadian industry sectors. Changes to CFIA legislation would allow food and agri-business industries to interact with the CFIA through electronic means, making it easier for them to comply with rules while protecting the food safety and health of Canadians. Reducing red tape makes life easier for Canadian businesses, and we will keep working in that direction."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

Quick Facts

  • Business stakeholders, including those involved in the Economic Strategy Tables and the Advisory Council on Economic Growth, have stressed that having a regularized mechanism in place to address legislative irritants is critical to ensuring the regulatory system stays relevant and responsive.

  • Amendments in this bill are proposed by regulatory departments and agencies through a call letter from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat. Canadians and businesses also shared suggestions through consultations and targeted regulatory reviews.

  • The process to develop the third version of the bill is already underway. A consultation will take place in fall 2022 to inform potential amendments for the following Annual Regulatory Modernization Bills.

  • Canadians and businesses interested in being informed about opportunities to share their views on improving the regulatory system can subscribe to the Treasury Board Secretariat newsletter by emailing regulation-reglementation@tbs-sct.gc.ca and by visiting the regulatory engagement web page on Canada.ca.

  • The regulatory system includes both legislation passed by Parliament and regulations. Regulations provide support to laws and are enforceable by law. Regulations are made by persons or bodies that have been given the authority to make them, such as the Governor in Council or a Minister. Bill S–6 would modify legislation, not regulations.

Related Products

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

Backgrounder

Introduction of Bill S–6, An Act respecting regulatory modernization

In the 2018 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada introduced a requirement to ensure that Canada's regulatory system continues to adapt to changing technologies and reflects the realities of Canadian businesses.

By seeking Parliament's approval for regular, common-sense updates to existing regulations, the Government continues to facilitate innovation and business competitiveness, while continuing to protect Canadians' health, safety, and the environment.

Previously, the Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No 1 included a regulatory modernization component that modified 12 pieces of legislation and included changes to digitalize paper-based processes, enable innovation through regulatory sandboxes by allowing exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make changes in consideration of zero-emission vehicles.

If passed by Parliament, many of the proposed amendments stemming from Bill S–6 would reduce administrative burden for business, facilitate digital interactions with government, simplify regulatory processes, make exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make cross-border trade easier through more consistent and coherent rules across governments.

Some examples of proposed changes in Bill S–6 include:

  • Changes to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act would allow CFIA to deliver services and businesses to interact with CFIA through electronic means rather than having to rely solely on paper-based transactions. This change would reduce administrative burden for businesses and allow them greater flexibility in their interactions with government.

  • Amendments to the Canada Transportation Act would enable new mechanisms to be used to more quickly integrate regulatory changes stemming from updates to international transportation safety standards. This would ensure that our transportation sectors meet the most up-to-date safety standards and keep pace with changes in technology and innovation.

  • Changes to the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Act would enable information-sharing to help administer any federal or provincial law for permanent and temporary residents. This would support collaboration between federal departments, provinces, and territories, and improve the client experience.

Bill S–6 proposes 46 changes to 29 acts that are administered by the following 12 organizations:

Once the bill receives Royal Assent, each responsible minister would begin implementing the Act. The proposed legislative changes will require amendments to regulations, as well as changes to policy and guidance instruments.

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c1130.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Dropped on Thursday

    Today appears to be one of the selling days, as shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) slid 3.1%, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) tanked 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) led the sector lower with a 3.6% loss as of 12:20 p.m. ET. News today on the marijuana legalization front is actually pretty positive, with the Rules Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives having just voted to allow the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act to proceed to the House floor for a full vote on Friday. As MJBizDaily.com reports, the comprehensive marijuana legalization bill is expected to sail through its House vote tomorrow, with D.C.-based think tank The Liaison Group predicting a tally similar to the one that passed this same law two years ago -- about 228 for legalization, and 164 against.

  • Weed is likely to remain federally illegal, but 'cannabis banking' could pass this year

    Federal legalization of cannabis isn't likely to happen this year, experts say — but marijuana banking rules could change.

  • Biden Wants Oil Companies to Pay Penalties on Unused Drilling Leases

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden wants oil drillers to pay penalties when federal leases go unused in an effort to prod the industry into pumping more.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationThe White House

  • Explainer-Russia wants gas payments in roubles. Will buyers make the switch?

    President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday requiring foreign buyers to pay roubles for Russian gas from April 1 or see their contracts halted, a move described as "blackmail" by European states. The move is in retaliaton against Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine, describes the Western measures as an economic war.

  • Biden Invokes Cold War Powers to Boost EV Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced it will invoke Cold War powers to boost domestic production of materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy, a move intended to improve U.S. competitiveness in a market dominated by China.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. C

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Forces Hand Over Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia agreed to hand back control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant to Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, citing Ukrainian officials. Russian forces were reported to be leaving the facility, and Ukraine said some of them were exposed to radiation while digging trenches there.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • How the Secure Act Could Trigger Higher Taxes for Some Retirees

    The Secure Act. 2.0, which must still pass the Senate, would raise the age of beginning RMDs to 73 next year, 74 in 2030, and 75 in 2033.

  • Putin Says Russia to Keep Supplying Gas Amid Shift to Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia aims to keep supplying gas to European customers even as it demands they shift to payment in rubles, President Vladimir Putin said, easing fears that the shift could lead to disruptions from the continent’s biggest supplier.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vi

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses to cap worst quarter in 2 years

    Stocks fell Thursday to close out a turbulent quarter in the red as investors weighed a decision by President Joe Biden to carry out the largest oil release ever from the country's strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to mitigate spiking energy prices.

  • SEC Chief Doubts Imminent Deal to Avoid China Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with U.S. audit inspections will allow the companies to keep trading on American markets.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House S

  • Reactions to Russia saying gas buyers must pay in roubles

    "It is important for us not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin." Danish energy firm, Orsted, which has a long-term take-or-pay contract with Gazprom, said it was still waiting to hear from the Russian firm and declined to comment further.

  • Putin’s Soldiers Caught on Tape Lamenting Losses and Blasting His Army of ‘Stupid Morons’

    ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin is calling up another 134,500 conscripts even as more and more of his own soldiers appear to be turning on him over humiliating losses in Ukraine.According to a decree published on a Russian government portal Thursday, the troops will be called to begin service on April 1 until July 15. The Defense Ministry promised earlier this week that they “will not be sent to any hot spots,” and that all those called up in last spring’s draft will be sent home.But those assura

  • Putin explained to Italy's Draghi how to pay for gas in roubles - Draghi's office

    Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi a system for paying for Russian gas in roubles during a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday, Draghi's office said. Russia has said that, because of Western financial sanctions over Ukraine, it plans to require payment for its energy exports in roubles rather than the usual euros or dollars. Italy is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and Draghi had previously rejected this.

  • Is Time Running Out on Disney CEO Bob Chapek?

    Even mainstream media is starting to come down on the media giant's helmsman, but it's not too late to turn things around.

  • Germany Enacts Emergency Gas Plan as Russia Wields Ruble Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany triggered an emergency plan to brace for a potential Russian gas cut-off as President Vladimir Putin insists that the crucial fuel should be paid for in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar

  • Russia to live through highest inflation since 1999- Reuters poll

    Economic expectations have deteriorated drastically in the past few weeks as Russia took a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24. The average of 15 analysts polled in late March suggested the Bank of Russia will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 20% at the April 29 board meeting after an emergency rate hike in late February. The central bank is expected to lower the key rate to 16% by year-end, keeping rates high to help tame soaring consumer inflation, which dents living standards.