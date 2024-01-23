Legislative roundup, Jan. 22, 2024

Jan. 22—Days remaining in session: 24

One more rally: Dozens of supporters of a proposed statewide program offering paid family and medical leave for workers gathered at the Capitol to once again build support for House Bill 6, which would require both employers and employees to pay into a fund that would help cover a portion of a worker's wages for up to 12 weeks of leave.

Many small-business owners spoke against a similar Senate proposal that died in a House committee last year. The bill was one of numerous failed efforts dating back some 20 years, largely due to concerns extended paid leave for a worker to care for a family member or spend time with a newborn would cause some grief for business operations.

Advocates previously held a news conference on the bill before this year's 30-day legislative session began.

Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, one of the sponsors of HB 6, told Monday's assembly at the Rotunda that as more states around the country adopt paid leave laws, "Why not New Mexicans?" HB 6 is scheduled to be heard in the House Health and Human Services Committee, though it had not yet been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

Funds for firefighters OK'd: Supporters of a fund to recruit and retain firefighters had reason for happiness after members of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 8-1 to approve House Bill 88.

The bill would appropriate $35 million to the state Department of Finance and Administration to create the fund and establish guidelines for distributing the money to state and local fire departments. The legislation could include volunteer firefighters who are certified — a plus when it comes to attracting more firefighters, advocates for the bill said.

The bill next heads to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

"We need this to recruit the next generation of firefighters," said Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, one of the bill's sponsors. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has voiced a desire to allocate funds for hiring and retaining firefighters, law enforcement officers and other public safety employees this year.

Dignity, not detention: A number of state lawmakers from both legislative chambers introduced a bill that would ban Intergovernmental Service Agreements in an effort to end immigration detention. Senate Bill 145 — which did not show up on the legislative website as of Monday — would prohibit local governments from entering into agreements for local immigration detention centers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A similar effort failed during last year's legislative session.

The New Mexico Dream Team, which describes itself as a statewide network "committed to create power for multigenerational, undocumented, and mixed status families through trainings and leadership development" issued a news release on the effort Monday, contending detained migrants in three New Mexico facilities have reported violations of their human rights and safety.

Quote of the day: "I want to begin by thanking Ski New Mexico for the passes they give us every year. I was just hounded by a group of lobbyists who handed this to me. It's personalized, too — 'Senator Siah Correa Hemphill' — so thank you." — Sen. Crystal Brantley, R-Elephant Butte, who is often mistaken for the Silver City Democrat, during a Senate floor session.

