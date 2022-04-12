U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.44
    +47.91 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,544.99
    +236.91 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,657.87
    +245.91 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.20
    +42.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.41
    +5.12 (+5.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +19.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.45 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7190
    -0.0610 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2130
    -0.1720 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,285.93
    -836.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.94
    +16.44 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.71
    -44.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Legit Security Discovers GitHub Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities and Warns Organizations of Potential Software Supply Chain Attacks

Legit Security
·4 min read
Legit Security
Legit Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legit Security, a cyber security company with an enterprise SaaS platform to secure an organization’s software supply chain, today announced the responsible disclosure of recently found GitHub-Actions pipeline privilege escalation vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities open the door to software supply chain attacks where an attacker could take control of an organization’s software build process to disrupt internal operations or embed attacker-controlled code or backdoors in software that puts downstream customers at risk. Earlier this year, Legit Security announced a free Rapid Risk Assessment for organizations to obtain immediate insight into broader vulnerabilities across their software supply chain, including this most recent issue. In response to this specific GitHub issue, Legit Security has published a technical disclosure blog on their website which includes detailed guidance for organizations to remediate it.

The vulnerabilities were discovered in GitHub-Actions workflows, which is the software build service of the extremely popular GitHub source code management system at the heart of many organization’s software supply chains and used by software developers globally. GitHub is used primarily for software version control, management of user changes to source code, and software build instructions - which is the functionality that can be exploited with these newly discovered vulnerabilities. The challenge of securing software supply chains, including the pipelines, systems, code and people within it, has received greater visibility and importance due to several recent high-profile attacks. Legit Security has developed a purpose-built security platform to protect the end-to-end software supply chain environment to address this growing need.

“Our mission and purpose in creating Legit Security is to help protect organizations from software supply chain attacks,” said Liav Caspi, Chief Technical Officer and co-founder of Legit Security. “The threat landscape is constantly changing, and our in-house security researchers are continually tracking security best practices across the industry including searching for new threats. We’re actively contributing to the broader cybersecurity community to improve resilience against these damaging attacks, and also embed these findings and security best practices as hundreds of security policies enforceable within our Legit Security platform.”

According to Gartner®, 45% of organizations worldwide will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains by 2025, a three-fold increase from 2021. Cybercriminal breaches or takeovers of an organization’s software supply chain have resulted in many high profile cyber-attacks over the years including SolarWinds, Codecov, Kaseya, NotPetya and others.

“Concerns about software supply chain resiliency have elevated beyond IT Security Leaders to business executives and the board room,” said Roni Fuchs, CEO of Legit Security. “Preventing attacks that can create havoc on internal operations, infiltrate an organization’s software, jeopardize customers, and disrupt entire digital business models deserve to be among their highest priorities. We’re proud to help organizations with best practice guidance and to also offer a security platform that not only addresses these vulnerabilities but also allows organizations to do so efficiently and at scale.”

Legit Security has previously shared the technical disclosure of this GitHub pipeline privilege escalation to GitHub. Legit Security’s internal security research team sampled very popular GitHub repositories rated with over 1000 stars and found many subject to this vulnerability. Legit Security has reached out directly to those affected sites, including a vendor with one of the world’s most popular open source web server products used to power hundreds of millions of websites, and that vendor was able to successfully remediate the vulnerability the next day.

For detailed information on how to protect your organization from this GitHub pipeline privilege escalation, please visit Legit Security’s technical disclosure blog. If you are interested in obtaining a thorough, no-cost Rapid Risk Assessment please submit your request here.

About Legit Security
Legit Security protects software supply chains from attack by automatically discovering and securing the pipelines, infrastructure, code and people so that businesses can stay safe while releasing software fast. Legit provides an easy to implement SaaS platform that supports both cloud and on-premises resources and combines automated discovery and analysis capabilities with hundreds of security policies developed by industry experts with real-world SDLC security experience. This integrated platform keeps your software factory secure and provides continuous assurance that your applications are released without vulnerabilities.

Media Contact
Tony Keller
OutVox
tkeller@outvox.com


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork

    A shadow fork of the Ethereum mainnet went live on Tuesday, bringing it a step closer to the transition from proof of work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The Ethereum Foundation is currently working on a […]

  • Boomer couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they had invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown like a weed in recent years as organizations gather and process more data to make smarter decisions. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. It also provides higher-end GPUs for data centers, where they help process complex machine learning and AI tasks more efficiently.

  • How Does TikTok Bring In More Ad Money Than Twitter And Snapchat Combined?

    According to a recent report from Insider Intelligence first dug up by Reuters, TikTok is set to bring in more ad revenue than competitors Twitter and Snapchat combined. Twitter and Snapchat, meanwhile, are at a respective $5.58 and $4.86 billion. TikTok alone is poised to surpass that number by nearly $1 billion but still lags behind behemoths like Google and Meta .

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise Market Outlook Improves

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Google Fi drops prices for its unlimited plans and adds more data

    Google Fi, Google's cell network provider, has dropped the pricing for its mobile plans by $5 to $10 per month, depending on the customer's plan. Google Fi also announced updates to its Unlimited Plus plan, which offers the same features as the Simply Unlimited plan, along with additional perks, including unlimited hotspot tethering and 100 GB of Google One cloud storage. Google dropped the prices for this plan from $70 to $65 for one line, from $60 to $55 per line for two lines, from $50 down to $45 per line for three lines and from $45 to $40 each month for each line for four lines or more.

  • Analyst Report: AT&T Inc.

    The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T’s revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 20 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

  • Another Feather in Its Cap Validates Datadog's Momentum

    Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a provider of monitoring and security solutions, announced recently that tech stalwart Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the company -- a big stamp of approval of Datadog's growing capabilities. Datadog has been delivering great results since going public in September 2019, but many investors are still fretting over the company's high valuation and have avoided investing in Datadog. Datadog, with its growing suite of monitoring and security products, provides early warning signs and key insights to detect and proactively address potential technology problems that may otherwise lead to business disruptions.

  • All smiles: The Maserati of toothbrushes is down to $30 at Amazon — save 50%!

    The popular AquaSonic comes with eight brush heads — and over 50,000 five-star reviews.

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsEpic is valued at $31.5 billion after the invest

  • Interested in the Starlink satellite Internet service? Here are the latest updates

    The Starlink satellite Internet service is a work in progress. If you're in the market, here's what's going on now.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Windmill wants to drag window AC units, kicking and screaming, into 2022

    It's hard to think of a product category that is less sexy than window air conditioning units. Windmill begs to differ, bringing a breath of fresh air to an industry that's been steadfastly clunking away in the corner. The company raised $10 million to make the ubiquitous AC easier to install, smarter and gentler on the environment.

  • The Best 3D Home Design Apps and Tools—That Are Easy Enough for Anyone to Use

    Plan your design before you bring it to life.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Focus On Business Customers

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.