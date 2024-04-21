Legitimate companies are being debanked amid surge in complaints, MPs warn

Nigel Farage said accounts closures showed that banks are treating their customers with 'contempt' - Omar Havana/Getty Images

Nigel Farage has accused banks of treating customers “with contempt” after a surge in complaints about account closures were made to the ombudsman last year.

Debanking cases referred to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) rose by 44pc in the year that the former politician was “exited” as a customer by private bank Coutts, according to data published by MPs.

The figures show that the FOS received 2,683 complaints in the financial year from 2022 to 2023 before witnessing cases leap to 3,858 in the financial year ending last month.

This includes a year-on-year increase of 81pc in complaints from businesses regarding account closures, which rose from 367 to 666.

Mr Farage said: “The increased number of complaints are a symptom of a banking industry that increasingly treats its customers with contempt.”

The flurry of complaints came in the year that the president of Reform UK had his accounts with Coutts, part of NatWest Group, closed following staff at the bank branding him “xenophobic” in an internal dossier.

The scandal, first reported by this newspaper in July last year, led to the resignation of NatWest’s chief executive, Dame Alison Rose, over allegations she later leaked Mr Farage’s confidential banking information to a journalist.

NatWest and Dame Alison later apologised to the former MEP and he received an offer for his accounts to be reopened.

The complaints data, which appear in a response to a query made to the FOS by members of the Treasury select committee, also show a 69pc rise in debanking complaints across the four years from 2,281 in 2020 to 3,858 by the end of 2023.

The FOS ruled in favour of customers in 36pc of debanking cases made in 2023, up from 27pc of cases in the three previous years, according to the evidence it submitted.

Dame Harriett Baldwin, chairman of the Treasury committee, said the FOS data would be used in a forthcoming report from the group to highlight the financial impact on small and medium-sized businesses in particular.

She said: “When we set out on our inquiry into financing for small and medium-sized businesses, we weren’t necessarily expecting debanking to emerge as a key issue.

“But as they say, you must go where the evidence takes you – and it’s clear there is evidence that some legally operating businesses are being unfairly debanked.

“Banks should be doing all they can to support small business in this country, not pulling the rug out from beneath them with little warning. I expect our report will have something to say about what we’ve uncovered.”

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the FOS, said in a letter to the committee that “not all account closure cases relate to sensitive issues, like financial crime. Many cases we see stem from closures due to account inactivity, incomplete information in standard checks, or the bank’s own commercial reasons.”

Story continues

She added: “We believe only a small proportion of the complaints customers raise with their banks are then referred to us, as the bank is typically able to resolve the issue to the customer’s satisfaction.”

The FOS also said in its evidence to the committee that it had increased the number of staff working on cases about debanking and motor finance commission to 160.

Ms Thomas said: “The number of staff working on these cases has increased in the past financial year and we are continuing to train more staff on these complaints.” She added that the staff had been stationed to “provide a further surge response if required.”

Car finance is currently subject to an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority over allegations of unfair discretionary interest rates.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.