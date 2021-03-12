U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.00
    -22.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,454.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,823.25
    -225.00 (-1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,330.30
    -4.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.86
    -0.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.70
    -23.90 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.63 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1918
    -0.0067 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    -0.0077 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0750
    +0.5650 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,826.52
    +1,983.80 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.52
    +17.81 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.86
    -23.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Legl gets $7M to help law firms upgrade to digital workflows

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

B2B SaaS startup Legl has bagged $7M in Series A funding led by Octopus Ventures for its platform for law firms which offers tools to streamline core business processes such as customer onboarding, due diligence and payments.

Existing investors Backed, Samaipata and First Round Capital, and angels including Carlos Gonzalez-Cadenas (ex CPO and COO GoCardless), Al Giles (ex CRO of legal business Axiom) and Hayden Brown (CEO of Upwork), also participated in the round.

The UK startup was founded just over a year ago by Julia Salasky, a lawyer by background, who previously founded the public interest legal crowdsourcing campaign platform, CrowdJustice.

Legl says it's now working with around 100 UK-based law firms, including around a dozen of the top 200. The Series A will be used to expand Legl’s team and grow its UK user base as well as for further development of the product.

Salasky tells TechCrunch she spotted the opportunity to build a platform to help law firms digitize their business processes through the experience of working with law firms at CrowdJustice.

“There have been a few big shifts toward digital [in the legal sector], which we were able to first spot through our work with hundreds of law firms at CrowdJustice. One is the growing expectation of clients, both individuals and businesses, that they should have a good, digital experience as they do with the other service providers they interact with,” she says, discussing the opportunity she saw to help law firms digitise business processes.

“The second is risk. Law firms are rightly risk averse, and doing client-facing processes in a manual, fragmented way – like doing compliance checks via email or taking payments over the phone (yes this is a real thing) – actually increases risk.

“And the third is Covid. A lot of manual or face-to-face operational processes simply don’t work when remote-first is the norm.”

While law firms can have a bit of a reputation for being 'disinterested' in making efficiency gains, given the business model of billing clients by the hour, Salasky emphasizes that Legl doesn't intrude on the billable hour — crediting that as one of the reasons the SaaS has seen such “huge uptake” in short order.

“We’re removing the time-consuming, admin-heavy work that lawyers can’t bill for,” she says. “The outcome is that lawyers can focus on what they’re best at -- doing legal work."

Another driver for law firms to improve their back office processes is customer expectations, she says. “We do also see that there’s a big move in the industry toward better client experience, which from my perspective is a big change that's emerged over the last year and a half or so, I think as a result of digital client experiences becoming the norm in other industries.”

Asked about the flagship features of Legl, Salasky highlights “no-code workflows” — aka configurable workflows that let non-techie users replicate what they do now “for any client, in any practice area” but without the manual faff.

“For example what might have taken multiple people a lot of emails and tooling to do, like a complex onboarding process, we replace with DIY workflows,” she explains. “We’re also using the trends from those interactions to surface really key client insights so that firms can start to understand their client base better.”

‘No code’ will define the next generation of software

The upside for Legl's law firm clients is efficiency and revenue, per Salasky.

“We see that there are both efficiency gains -- firms are citing transaction times speeding up by 1-2 weeks -- but also revenue gains, as firms can onboard more clients faster, reduce drop-off in their onboarding funnel, and improve cash flow,” she adds.

Asked about training/retraining requirements for firms that opt to move workflows to Legl’s SaaS, Salasky says they have focused on making the tools super simple to use to avoid an arduous learning curve.

“I’ve always been conscious that it’s hard to retrain law firms and we didn’t want to create friction in using our product – that would be ironic and counterproductive for a productivity focused platform," she says. "So instead we have focused hard on consumerizing our tech so that it’s both super easy to use, and also that it replicates the workflows that law firms have now.”

“I don’t think this necessarily replaces back office roles -- it just makes it easier for firms to allocate higher value work to people doing manual, bitty operational tasks. Which is often done by back office staff, and often done by lawyers themselves, by the way,” she adds.

As regards competitive landscape, Salasky acknowledges a “few point solutions” – name checking the likes of ThirdFort and SmartSearch in the compliance space as an example – but says that Legl goes “way beyond a point solution into business operations more generally”.

“Our view is that firms don’t want to plug a tool into a manual, fragmented process – they want the tool to replace that process. And to be able to do that and deliver a great client experience and surface great client insights, is unique in the market,” she adds.

While the SaaS is UK-only for now Legl is already getting enquiries from markets further afield and planning to start international expansion. Salasky says interest is coming from English speaking markets where some of its UK clients have international offices, noting: “That’s where we’re planning to start.”

Commenting on the Series A in a statement, Zoe Chambers, early stage investor at Octopus Ventures, added: “It’s rare to find a founder and team with such insider knowledge to tackle a big industry that has started to adopt technology quickly. Covid has accelerated the move to digital in the legal industry, and Julia and team, with deep expertise across legal, SaaS and fintech, are in prime position to win the market.”

CrowdJustice, the crowdfunding platform for public interest litigation, raises $2M and heads to U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon's 5G Home Internet arrives in 10 new locations

    Verizon (owner of Engadget's parent company Verizon Media) has expanded its 5G Home Internet service's availability, launching it in 10 new cities this month.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims reinforced expectations of a labor market recovery. Mega-cap stocks Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc gained between 2.2% and 3.6%, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 16 peak of 3,950.43. The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high for the fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now about 5% below its Feb. 12 record close after slumping as much as 12% from that level last week.

  • Oil prices climb 2% as dollar slips

    Oil prices rose more than 2% on Thursday on a weaker dollar and expectations that a crude glut would be short-lived due to a steep fall in U.S. fuel stocks and a resumption of operations by Texas refiners. "The complex has recovered back to above yesterday's highs with major assistance from a weak dollar/strong equity combo," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates said. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as concern about a strong pick-up in inflation eased and focus turned to an auction of 30-year government debt.

  • Compliant Stablecoin Launches in New Zealand

    New Zealand dollar reserves backing the stablecoin are to be confirmed by an accounting firm on a quarterly basis.

  • Bad News for S. Africa Rand: It’s Not Just About Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- The good news for the rand is that commodity prices are hovering near an eight-year high. The bad news is that raw materials matter less for South Africa’s currency than movements in U.S. Treasury yields.The correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has weakened to 0.2, from a peak of 0.7 in February. The inverse relationship with U.S. Treasury yields is much stronger, at almost 0.6, the most in in four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That means the rand is more likely to weaken as Treasury yields rise than it is to strengthen as commodity prices climb. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, but as U.S rates continue to increase, the benefit of higher prices may be eroded by lower demand for high-yielding currencies.“Fundamentally, higher metal prices should be supportive for the rand in the long run as it will improve the trade balance,” said Guillaume Tresca, a senior emerging-market strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management in Paris.But “higher commodity prices would result in higher inflation or the perception of it,” he said. “This in turn would lead to higher U.S. rates and that is negative for the rand. The commodity-price impact in the short run is limited in my view.”The rise in U.S. rates has reduced demand for South African stocks and bonds, sparking foreign investor outflows of more than $3.3 billion from the country’s markets this year. That’s weighing on the current-account balance, which may have been as wide as 4.4% in the fourth quarter, data may show on Thursday, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.Currency forecasts compiled by Bloomberg see the rand averaging 15 per dollar in the second quarter. That may be too optimistic, especially if the commodity rally eases, according to Lars Merklin, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen.The rand gained as much as 1% to 15.1448 per dollar on Wednesday after a key measure of U.S. inflation undershot expectations. The South African currency has weakened 4.6% since mid-February along with the rise in U.S. yields.“Both gold and copper have been going lower since U.S. rates started rising,” Merklin said. “I honestly don’t think there is a commodity super cycle to begin with. I also think we will see a tapering of commodity prices.”Merklin said the rand could weaken back to 17 per U.S. dollar in a move driven by an economic slowdown in Asia and positive U.S. real 10-year yields, or nominal yields above 2%.Analysts at Rand Merchant Bank expect commodity prices to continue rising, but predict the rand will slide to around 16.50, well weaker than its fair value of around 14.37, as global risk sentiment whipsaws between Covid-19 fear and vaccines hopes.While commodity prices may support the rand in the short term, risk-off sentiment may prove stronger in the longer run, according to Nedbank Group Ltd.“Beyond March, this support for the currency from the trade balance may fade,” said Walter de Wet, a Johannesburg-based analyst at Nedbank, in a note to clients. “If foreign portfolio inflows do not take up the slack, a weaker currency, on a more sustainable basis, may well be the result as we head towards mid-2021.”(Updates currency move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Closing Price Reversal Top Confirmed; More Selling Likely

    If 91.585 fails as support then look for an acceleration to the downside with the next target the 50% level at 91.103.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Quiet Indian Tycoon Beats Musk, Bezos With Biggest Wealth Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have tussled in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd. has jumped 96% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 90%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 79%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. have gained more than 52% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, is up 12% so far.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields

    The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery. Concerned that a rise in bond yields could derail a recovery across the 19 countries that share the euro, the ECB said it would use its 1.85 trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs. Purchases would not be as high as the 100 billion euros a month the ECB was buying in the spring of 2020, they said, but would still be well above the 60 billion euros of bonds it scooped up in February.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong recovery. Mega-cap stocks Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc gained between 2.4% and 4%, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 16 peak of 3,950.43.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t be fooled by the ‘value’ tag on these tech stocks. Many can provide plenty of growth too

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

  • The stock market is behaving in mysterious ways — is it bullish, bearish or something else?

    The Dow has hit record highs for three days, up about 1,400 points in the past four trading days to over 32,000. No other major index has followed along, although the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (RUT) are not far away from new all-time highs of their own. It probably depends on the situation, but there is an old saying that when the generals are leading the advance, it’s not a good sign for the stock market.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • Warren Buffett's net worth hit $100 Billion: These are the 10 rules that got him there

    These guidelines helped Buffett achieve success — and can help you get there, too.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted basis is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The deal generated proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.