LEGO-focused store announces opening day celebration for Lubbock location

LEGO figures will be available at the Bricks & Minifigs, 8004 Indiana Ave., Suite B12, which will open on Dec. 9, 2023.

Lubbock-area LEGO fans will soon have a place to buy, sell and create some of their favorite block creations.

On Dec. 9, Bricks & Minifigs will open a storefront at 8004 Indiana Ave. Suite B12. The franchise is known for "buying, selling and trading of new and used LEGO sets, bulk bricks, and minifigures."

“I’m very excited to bring the Bricks & Minifigs experience to the area,” said Cristina Escobedo, co-franchisee. “LEGO is an ageless toy that appeals not only to children, but also to parents, grandparents, and anyone who enjoys creative expression through those little plastic bricks.”

The store's opening day will have food trucks, face painting, giveaways, and any parties and events booked during the grand opening will receive a 15% discount off booking rates.

Once open, the store will provide an event space for parties, LEGO-themed events, Make-and-Take events, brick derby races and more.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Bricks & Minifigs Lubbock announces opening day celebration, discounts