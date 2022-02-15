U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.96
    +56.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,982.01
    +415.84 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,020.16
    +229.24 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.95
    -3.51 (-3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    -13.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.66 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0420
    +0.0460 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7530
    +0.2030 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,284.36
    +1,615.86 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.12
    +22.54 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.56
    +57.97 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Lego is releasing an $80 ‘Horizon: Forbidden West’ Tallneck set

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

If you don’t already love the Horizon series’ Tallnecks, then the advent of Horizon: Forbidden West is likely to finish the job. These vast, disc-headed wonders are clearly a fan favorite, prompting Lego and Sony to crank out a set depicting Aloy riding atop one.

The 1,222-piece set is designed to stand proud on your shelf of Lego-designed gaming tributes, and was made in partnership with Sony and developers Guerrilla. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Tallneck unless you had someone to ride it, and so you get an Aloy minifigure with a new headpiece in the set.

Horizon: Forbidden West Tallneck Lego Set
Horizon: Forbidden West Tallneck Lego Set

You’ll also find a Watcher (with an option to equip it with blue, yellow or red eyes) and some natural landscape pieces to build out the environment. Isaac Snyder, a designer at Lego, said that the set tips its hat at “all the most iconic aspects of Horizon: Forbidden West,” and that he hoped everyone building the model has as much fun as they had designing it.

The Tallneck from Horizon: Forbidden West will arrive in May 2022, and measures 13.5-inches tall and 9-inches wide. It will cost $79.99 / €79.99, and will be available from all of the usual places you can get your Lego.

Recommended Stories