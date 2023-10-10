Lego just unveiled its Animal Crossing sets coming in 2024. Here's a first look

The whimsical world of Animal Crossing is once again transcending the confines of your Nintendo Switch screen on its way to the toy aisle.

A partnership with Lego that was briefly teased last week is official now that Lego announced Tuesday morning that a line of brick toy sets featuring characters, homes and shops from the popular Nintendo game will be released early next year.

“The Animal Crossing video game series is about creating a world where you freely build the life you want, and now with Lego bricks, you can build that world with your own hands in the real world too,” Nintendo game producer Aya Kyogoku said in a statement. “There are so many different ways kids will be able to express their creativity based on what they like, which can evolve as they grow."

Here's what to know about the Animal Crossing Lego sets.

How many Lego sets will there be?

The five sets ranging in prices from $14.99 to $74.99 will each feature a distinct landscape and Lego versions of popular characters that players may come across while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Most expensive among the offerings is a 535-piece set featuring Tom Nook, the racoon who introduces players to their deserted islands, as well as the general store Nook's Cranny where players can shop. Also included in that set is the cat-like Rosie, one of the many possible villagers who may choose to reside on a player's island.

Tom Nook, the racoon who introduces players to their deserted islands, is featured in a set that includes the store he operates where players can shop, as well as the village Rosie and her home.

Isabelle, the friendly dog who cheerfully helps players at the resident services building, is also featured in a 389-piece set costing $39.99 with the deer villager Fauna and her home.

At 170 pieces, the least expensive set features the horse villager named Julian partaking in a birthday party. Another 164-piece set includes rabbit villager Bunnie in an outdoor camping setting ($19.99,) while the final 233-piece one features turtle villager Kapp'n and squirrel villager Marshal taking a boat to explore another island ($29.99.)

Isabelle, the friendly dog who cheerfully helps players at the resident services building, is among those to be included in the five sets to be releases March 2024.

The sets for children ages 6 and older can be intermixed and changed, allowing builders to customize their own buildings and landscapes — and maybe even create their own village, Lego said in the release.

“To us, Animal Crossing is all about creativity and roleplay, so bringing that to life in physical form using Lego bricks and creating new minifigures has been fun for the team” Lego Group Design Director Simon Kent said in a statement. "The challenge was to make sure that customization of the sets was simple so builders could experience the freedom they have in the game."

Why is Animal Crossing so popular?

This photo taken in 2020 shows a player on Nintendo's "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." The leisurely world of the popular Nintendo release struck a chord with gamers around the world.

Released in 2020, the tranquil world of Animal Crossing resonated globally with gamers during a time when people around the world were restricting their social activity to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stuck inside with little to do, those yearning for an escape from a world of enforced lockdowns found it virtually. Any pervading sense of isolation in the real world wore away as players could log on to fish, interact with mostly friendly anthropomorphic creatures and even visit friends' islands in online play.

The wholesome game sold millions of copies, bolstering the Switch on its way to becoming the top-selling videogame console in 2021. In the same year, Animal Crossing's popularity got it inducted into World Video Game Hall of Fame.

When will the Lego sets be available?

The Animal Crossing Lego sets will be available for purchase March 1, 2024 online, in Lego stores around the world, and at any participating retailers.

Animal Crossing fans will recognize Lego versions of some of the Nintendo Switch game's more popular island residents, along with the dog Isabelle and the racoon Tom Nook who help them as they develop their land.

