Lego releasing Braille versions of its toy bricks, available to public for first time ever

The LEGO Group has announced braille bricks are available to purchase for the first time through LEGO.com.

Lego has released Braille versions of its famous toy bricks, marking the first time the product has been released to the general public.

The Braille bricks are designed so that anyone who is curious about Braille "can have fun getting to know the braille system at home with their family members in a playful, inclusive way," Lego said in a news release.

The braille bricks are aimed at kids ages 6 and older, regardless of if they're blind, partially-sighted or sighted, Lego said.

The company said that up until now, Lego Braille Bricks have only been distributed free of charge to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

“We were thrilled by the reception that Lego Braille Bricks received in educational settings," said Rasmus Løgstrup, Lego group lead designer on Lego Braille Bricks, in the release.

"We’ve been inundated with thousands of requests to make them more widely available, so we just knew we had to make it happen," he added.

What comes in a Lego Braille Bricks set?

A set of Braille bricks includes 287 bricks in five colors: white, yellow, green, red and blue.

And if you're wondering if the bricks will work with your other Legos, don't worry. The bricks are fully compatible with other sets.

The brick's studs correspond to the numbers and letters in the Braille system, with the printed version of the symbol or letter shown beneath the studs, the news release said.

Two baseplates to build your Legos on are also included in the set, which comes in a package detailed with braille embossing.

When are Lego Braille Bricks available?

Lego Braille Bricks are available in English and French starting Sept. 1, with pre-order starting Aug. 24.

What languages will Lego Braille Bricks use?

Lego plans to add additional languages next year, according to the news release.

“For blind and partially sighted children, and adults for that matter, it makes all the difference if they can share their journey of learning braille with the people they love the most," said Martine Abel-Williamson, president of the World Blind Union, in the news release.

"For the blind community, braille is not just literacy, it’s our entry to independence and inclusion into this world, and to have Lego Braille Bricks made available for the wider public is a massive step forward to ensuring more children will want to learn braille in the first place," she said.

