U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1010
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,080.68
    -380.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Leidos Awarded $531 Million Contract by Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new task order by the Air Combat Command (ACC) Acquisition Management and Integration Center (AMIC) to support ACC intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. The single-award, firm-fixed price task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a total contract value of approximately $531 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at over 25 CONUS locations.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)
Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

"Combating global threats requires our armed forces to possess and constantly obtain critical knowledge of the strategic, operational, and tactical environments," said Leidos Defense Group President Gerry Fasano. "We look forward to leveraging our more than 33 years of strategic intelligence experience and exceptional performance on the current ACC ISR program to support our warfighters in meeting the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime air defense."

Under the contract, Leidos will provide subject matter expertise and threat mitigation support for ACC ISR operations along with a full range of intelligence support and ISR operational services that encompass analysis and assessment support, ISR training support, and intelligence support for HQ ACC Staff, subordinate NAF Staffs, Centers, and Wings.

Headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, the AMIC provides services acquisition solutions for ACC, the largest of the Air Force's major commands.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:
Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
Dohenyt@leidos.com

Jalen Drummond
(571) 992-5046
Jalen.Drummond@leidos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-awarded-531-million-contract-by-air-combat-command-acquisition-management-and-integration-center-301413436.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • What's Going On With Ocugen's Stock?

    Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher amid heightened interest in the stock from retail traders on social media. According to SwaggyStocks, Ocugen was the fifth most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets. Traders also circulated a recent release from the Australian Government mentioning recognition of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. NOTE: Ocugen is a partner on COVAXIN. Ocugen's average session volume is 21.45 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why Franklin Resources Shares Are Soaring Today

    An encouraging glimpse at last quarter's growth and plans for a brilliant acquisition have stoked investors, though perhaps a bit too much.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Yellen Makes This Demand; Apple Stock, Microsoft Struggle; Amazon Falls Amid Space Move

    The Dow Jones rose even as Microsoft and Apple stock fell. Janet Yellen made a new demand. Amazon stock took a dive amid a new space move.

  • What's Going On With ABVC BioPharma's Stock Today?

    ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) is soaring Monday morning on abnormally high volume amid increasing retail investor interest on social media. ABVS BioPharma's average session volume is 1.738 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABVC BioPharma is trending across social media. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. ABVC BioPharma filed for a $50 million mixed sec