U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,733.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,096.75
    +24.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.80
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    -0.49 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    +0.0107 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.33
    -0.62 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6000
    -0.5990 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,710.47
    +256.92 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.05
    +6.52 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,941.01
    +64.73 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Leidos Awarded New Contracts to Support Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

·2 min read

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a prime contract and three subcontracts by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) totaling approximately $102 million. The prime contract will support the Office of Information Technology (OIT) and the Infrastructure and User Services Group (IUSG). The firm-fixed-price, time and materials prime contract has a five-year period of performance, including an eight-month base period, and an estimated value of $79 million.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)
Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

"We're ready to strengthen CMS' mission-critical programs and ensure their operations remain agile, secure and resilient," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "Building off our expertise in IT modernization, Leidos will deliver key foundational services for CMS OIT and support their evolving needs."

Through this contract, Leidos will focus on managing operations, managed services, and application workloads. Leidos' support services will provide onboarding, migration planning, modernization support and maintenance for the current and future applications hosted in the enterprise's hybrid cloud environments.

Leidos was also awarded three subcontract positions to support CMS' Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (Quality Data Analytics Services Task Order), the Marketplace Information Technology Group within the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (Marketplace Service Desk) as well as the Office of Information Technology (Enterprise Portal Services).

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:         

Melissa Dueñas                                                                                                              


(571) 526-6850


duenasml@leidos.com                                             




Thomas Doheny


(571) 474-4735


dohenyt@leidos.com




Lauren Reddington


(202) 924-2226


lauren.a.reddington@leidos.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-awarded-new-contracts-to-support-centers-for-medicare-and-medicaid-services-301758813.html

SOURCE Leidos

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Nio and stocks of other China-based EV makers rally, as strong economic data out of China offsets downbeat earnings reports

    MARKET PULSE Shares of China-based electric vehicle maker’s rose Wednesday, as strong economic data out of China and investor optimism as Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate overshadowed mostly disappointing earnings reports.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • How to Find Cheap, Highly-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy for March

    Today we used one of our Zacks screens to show investors how to find highly-ranked Zacks stocks, which means they have improving earnings outlooks, that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying for March and beyond.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soar. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    American depositary receipts in Li Auto (ticker: LI) gained 5.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday, with XPeng (XPEV) up 5.6% and NIO (NIO)—which also reported quarterly earnings—rising 1.7%. It was a similar picture across U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and the Hong Kong market at large, where the rallied 4.2%. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Li (2015.Hong Kong) and XPeng (9868.Hong Kong) were up 8.6% and 9.6%, respectively.

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Big Hong Kong Market Rally; Tesla Stock Setting Up For Investor Day

    Futures rose as Hong Kong rallied on strong Chinese economic data. First Solar rose on earnings. TSLA stock is setting up for Tesla Investor Day.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Ross Stores (ROST) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ross Stores (ROST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.50% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top Dividend Stocks for March 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of real estate investment trusts (REIT) like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and energy companies like Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. REITs are consistently among the top dividend stocks because they are required to pay out the majority of their earnings to shareholders.

  • Tupperware stock slammed after earnings as company swings to a loss

    Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) shares were tumbling 28% in premarket trading Wednesday after the maker of kitchen products posted a surprise loss and disclosed that it has identified misstatements in its historical accounting for income taxes. The company generated a preliminary fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations of $35.2 million, or 79 cents a share, whereas it posted income from continuing operations of $15.4 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-prior period. Tupperware logged a 24-cent adjusted loss per share from continuing operations.

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • Forget Chatbots, This Is How Corporate America Is Really Using AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT lit up the internet in November, companies can't stop talking about artificial intelligence. Take this earnings season so far: References to AI and related terms during calls with investors are already up 77% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago

  • Broadcom (AVGO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Broadcom's (AVGO) fiscal first-quarter results are likely to reflect strong networking solutions and broadband solutions.

  • Markets In March, S&P 500 Tightrope, Shrinking Money Supply? Nvidia's Offering

    It's fun to blame the Fed as the enabler and for their timing. But the fact is that Congress did this to you, and to us.

  • Brazil’s Petrobras Sinks on Fears It Will Cut Dividends, Subsidize Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras sank on growing concerns that it will slash dividends and start subsidizing fuel under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Schem