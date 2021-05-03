U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.50
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +130.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,869.50
    +19.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +14.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.34
    -0.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +1.00 (+5.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5720
    +0.2330 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,949.56
    +1,120.66 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,393.33
    +108.23 (+8.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

LEIDOS HOLDINGS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 3, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick &amp; Foti, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Leidos and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ldos/ https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pen/to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 3, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Leidos and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2021, the Company disclosed disappointing 4Q and full year 2020 financial results, including only $163 million in sales (or $326 million annualized), falling well short of the projected $500 million sales, and expected cash flow of $850 million, well below analyst estimates of $1.083 billion. On this news, shares of Leidos fell $10.29, or 9.91%, to close at $93.51 per share on February 23, 2021.

The case is Morton v. Leidos Holdings, Inc., et al., 1:21-cv-01911.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-24-hour-deadline-alert-former-louisiana-attorney-general-and-kahn-swick--foti-llc-remind-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-leidos-holdings-inc---ldos-301281786.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Ethereum breaks past $3,000

    Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high of $3,017 on Monday, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network. Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Higher U.S. Real Rates Will Keep the Pressure on Prices

    Ongoing strength in domestic data should lead to an incrementally hawkish turn in Fed guidance over the coming months. This would be bearish.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Warren Buffett Sees a ‘Red Hot’ Economy With Creeping Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett delivered a clear verdict Saturday on the state of the U.S. economy as it emerges from the pandemic: red hot.“It’s almost a buying frenzy,” the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chief executive officer said during the conglomerate’s annual meeting, which was held virtually from Los Angeles. “People have money in their pocket and they’re paying higher prices,” he said.Buffett attributed the faster-than-expected recovery to swift and decisive rescue measures by the Federal Reserve and U.S. government, which helped kick 85% of the economy into “super high gear,” he said. But as growth roars back and interest rates remain low, many -- including Berkshire -- are raising prices and there is more inflation “than people would have anticipated six months ago,” he said.Buffett reunited with his long-time friend and business partner Charlie Munger for this year’s meeting. Munger didn’t make it to last year’s meeting in Omaha, Nebraska -- Buffett’s hometown -- due to the shutdowns across the country. Some shareholders were relieved to see the duo fielding questions together again.“I really feel that both Charlie and Warren displayed their usual and amazing level of acuity and intellectual energy,” said James Armstrong, who manages assets including Berkshire shares as president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates.Buffett and Munger spent hours fielding questions, from the economy, to climate and diversity, the SPAC boom, taxes and succession. Here’s the lowdown:Climate Pressure:Berkshire faced pressure from two shareholders proposals, one to improve transparency related to its efforts on climate change. The topic was bound to be a feature at the meeting -- and it was.When asked about the proposals, Buffett stuck to his previous stance. Measures to produce big reports on diversity and climate for his business lines spanning energy to railroads were, he said, “asinine.” The proposals were later voted down.Buffett was also asked about Berkshire’s stake in oil and gas producer Chevron Corp., which it disclosed earlier this year. Buffett said he felt “no compunction” in the least about its ownership in the company, which he said had benefited society in many ways. While he acknowledged the world is shifting away from hydrocarbons, people on the extreme sides of either argument are “a little nuts,” he said.Greg Abel, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, called climate change a “material risk.” He added that they’re setting targets and spending $18 billion over 10 years on transmission infrastructure.Killer SPACs:Buffett warned investors that Berkshire might not have much luck striking deals amid the boom in special purpose acquisition companies that gripped the market over the past year.“It’s a killer,” Buffett said about the influence of SPAC companies on Berkshire’s ability to find businesses to buy. “That won’t go on forever, but it’s where the money is now, and Wall Street goes where the money is.”Buffett, 90, also spent part of Berkshire’s annual meeting Saturday addressing the recent boom in retail and day trading. A lot of people have entered the stock market “casino” over the past year, he said.Tax:Buffett said President Joe Biden’s proposals for a corporate tax hike would hurt Berkshire shareholders. He added that antitrust laws and tax policy could change things for the company but new tax laws wouldn’t alter its no-dividend policy.Succession:Buffett and Munger, 97, fielded the majority of questions at Saturday’s meeting, but their two top deputies Abel and Ajit Jain, who runs the insurers, also shared the stage. Investors were able to get a closer look at the pair who are considered the top candidates for the job.Munger dropped a little mention of the post-Buffett years that drew speculation on social media about the most likely candidate to succeed Buffett. The CEO was pointing out that decentralization doesn’t work everywhere because it requires a certain type of culture that businesses need to have.“Yeah, but we do,” Munger insisted. “And Greg will keep the culture.”Abel has long been considered the top candidate to replace Buffett, especially when he was promoted to a vice chairman role overseeing all non-insurance operations, which gives him a wide array of responsibilities, including oversight of the railroad BNSF and the energy business.Errors:Buffett offered a few mea culpas during Saturday’s meeting. He noted that selling some Apple Inc. stock last year was a mistake and even said that Haven, the health care venture with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Amazon.com Inc., thought it could fight the “tape worm” of American health care costs but the worm won.“That was probably a mistake,” Buffett said of those Apple stock sales last year. Berkshire still owned a roughly $110 billion stake in the iPhone maker at the end of March. “In fact, Charlie, in his usual low-key way, let me know that you thought it was a mistake too,” he said to Munger, who shared the stage with him.Cash Pile:Before the annual meeting started, the company released its first-quarter earnings, giving investors a dive into the 19.5% operating profit gain during the period.Berkshire ended the quarter with a near-record $145.4 billion of cash on hand as it continued to generate funds faster than Buffett could deploy them. But Buffett also ended pulling back on some capital deployment levers during the period. He bought back just $6.6 billion of Berkshire’s own stock, short of the record $9 billion set in prior quarters, and ended up with the second-highest level of net stock sales in the first quarter in almost five years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India's fuel sales

    Oil prices fell on Monday as a catastrophic second wave of a coronavirus epidemic in India cut short a recovery in oil demand there, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year. Brent crude futures for July fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.61 a barrel by 0244 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for June was at $63.48 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2%. State-level restrictions aimed at stemming infections in India have caused fuel sales in the world's third largest consumer to drop in April, preliminary data shows.

  • Charlie Munger: 'Of course, I hate the bitcoin success'

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger dissed bitcoin once more at the annual meeting of shareholders on Saturday.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Greed, Bankers and Politics Star in Danish Negative-Rate Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- The country with the longest history of negative interest rates just hit a milestone that may offer a glimpse of what’s to come elsewhere.In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected.Last week, the government in Copenhagen decided to step in. The minister in charge of bank legislation, Simon Kollerup, turned to social media to launch an attack on the financial sector, and the “greed” he said it represents.“Banks have recently been lowering the bar for negative rates,” he said. “And this simply has to stop,”He commented a day after Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, said it was following others in the industry and more than halving its threshold for imposing a rate of minus 0.6%. As a result, retail depositors with more than 100,000 kroner ($16,000) will pay 0.6% to park savings exceeding that amount with the bank.“My worry is that banks will continue tightening the screws on negative rates so that average Danes need to pay to keep their money in a bank,” the minister said in a written comment to Bloomberg.Kollerup, who summoned the bankers’ association to talks, says there’s no excuse for passing negative rates on to private customers, and rejects the idea that monetary policy plays a role in determining commercial bank rates.Rate PoliticsThe battle that’s now unfolding between Danish banks and the government gives a sense of where the limits of negative rates may lie, and shows that those limits might be political, not monetary.Negative rates have become the lightning rod that Kollerup has seized to wage “a confrontation with greed, income inequality and division in society,” said Helle Ib, a political commentator at Borsen, Denmark’s biggest business newspaper.The bankers’ association, Finance Denmark, has questioned the merits of Kollerup’s economic reasoning. And the central bank issued a reminder on Friday, pointing out that its negative policy rates (which are necessitated by the krone’s peg to the euro) influence deposit and lending rates throughout the broader economy. It also hinted that politicians shouldn’t interfere in the process. “Banks’ interest rates are a matter for them and their customers,” central bank Governor Lars Rohde said.Carsten Egeriis, the chief executive of Danske Bank, points out that Danes also enjoy low interest rates on their mortgages, which he called “the other side of the coin.” That dynamic “most of the time far outweighs the cost of negative interest rates on the deposit side,’ he said.Denmark is two years ahead of the euro zone, which first introduced negative rates in 2014. Jesper Rangvid, a professor of finance at Copenhagen Business School, says there are some lessons to be drawn from the Danish experience for euro-zone economies.He also notes that negative bank rates aren’t the destructive force once imagined. In fact, Rangvid points out that after years of zero, and ultimately negative retail deposit rates, Danish deposits have continued to rise.“The most important takeaway is that clients haven’t been leaving banks,” he said by phone. “That was the fear in the beginning, and that has not happened.”Ib at Borsen says it’s not a given that Kollerup will actually intervene. Ultimately, it’s probably more a case of “sending a signal than a hardcore revolution of economic policy,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Schlumberger-Backed Arabian Drilling Planning Saudi IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services company partly held by Schlumberger NV, is preparing an initial public offering that could give it a valuation of around $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The firm, also owned by Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Company, known as Taqa, has asked banks to pitch for a role on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Arabian Drilling may complete a deal on Riyadh’s stock exchange before the end of the year, they said. No decisions have been finalized and the owners may decide against an IPO, the people said.The company was founded in 1964 and counts Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state energy producer, among its main customers. Taqa owns 51% and Schlumberger the rest.Arabian Drilling didn’t respond to requests to comment.Hot MarketThe discussions about a deal come as Aramco and other national oil firms in the Middle East step up plans to raise billions of dollars from foreign investors, including through asset sales and IPOs. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering a listing of its drilling business, which could raise more than $1 billion.Riyadh has been the busiest IPO market in the Middle East over the past two years. That trend looks set to continue with a fresh wave of offerings planned, thanks in part to the country’s economic recovery following last year’s coronavirus lockdowns and crash in oil prices.Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is aiming to list its specialty chemicals business, and Saudi Telecom Co. may sell a stake in its internet-services unit. The company running the stock exchange, Saudi Tadawul Group, is also planning an IPO later this year.(Updates with company ownership)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining, suggesting room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves.The largest digital currency now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value of $2.3 trillion, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, according to tracker CoinGecko. Second-ranked Ether is up to 15% and a group of others outside the top few has doubled its share over the same period to 36%.Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest, such as Ether, which breached $3,000 for the first time Monday after quadrupling this year. Crypto proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally.Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token.Other cryptocurrencies, often referred to as “altcoins,” have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,490% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ontario Says Lender Misappropriated Funds and That CEO Took Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s top capital markets regulator is investigating officers and shareholders of Bridging Finance Inc., one of the country’s largest private lenders, on allegations they misappropriated investor funds.An Ontario court appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to take control of Bridging at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, pending the outcome of the investigation. The move was made public Saturday.Bridging, based in Toronto, was run by a husband-and-wife team, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe. The firm, which had about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in assets under management as of December, lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries.In court documents, the OSC alleges the firm and senior executives mismanaged funds and failed to disclose conflicts of interest.Among the alleged conflicts, Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe received C$19.5 million in undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by entrepreneur Sean McCoshen, the commission says in documents. During that same period, Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies, the documents say.Leased BentleysAccording to an affidavit sworn by OSC forensic accountant Daniel Tourangeau, much of the undisclosed money was moved into David Sharpe’s investment accounts at Bank of Montreal and Richardson GMP; at least C$1.4 million “appears to have been later transferred offshore.”About C$128,000 was paid to a unit of Tesla Inc. and almost C$100,000 to a car-leasing company, which Tourangeau believes was used to lease a 2013 Bentley GTC Mulliner and a 2018 Bentley Bentayaga, the affidavit states. About C$830,000 was used for donations, including to Ontario’s Queen’s University.Through a spokesperson, Bridging Finance, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe declined to comment.The company behind the proposed railway from Alberta to Alaska, which is backed McCoshen, said it was “disappointed” to learn about the allegations.“The Corporation is a client of Bridging Finance, as are many others,” Alaska to Alberta Railway Development Corp. said in a statement, adding it will be “cooperating fully with relevant authorities in their investigation of Bridging Finance.”The securities commission says it has uncovered evidence that Bridging and certain members of its senior management -- including David and Natasha Sharpe -- breached securities laws and regulations and misled investigators about transactions.‘Serious Concerns’One of the central accusations is that Bridging misappropriated about C$35 million “to complete an acquisition for its own benefit” -- a deal with investment manager Ninepoint Partners LP for an interest in an income fund the two firms had been jointly operating.An executive at Ninepoint told the OSC that Bridging had transferred C$20 million from the income fund to pay a loan and then reversed the transaction. The money came back into the jointly-managed fund through accounts related to other Bridging funds, rather than from a law firm trust account, which raised a red flag.Ninepoint then questioned Bridging about these transactions, but wasn’t satisfied with their responses and threatened the latter with litigation, according to documents. Bridging then offered to buy out Ninepoint -- which the OSC alleges was ultimately done with misappropriated money through a complex series of transactions.“The gravity of these regulatory breaches raises serious concerns about the ability of senior management to operate in Ontario’s capital markets in compliance with securities law,” the OSC said in court documents. Bridging’s investors “can no longer rely on BFI or its senior management to protect their best interests.”“Investors deserve a full investigation into the business activities of BFI and the Sharpes and to know that their investment funds are in the hands of honest, competent and responsible custodians,” the regulator added.Lack of DisclosureEntrepreneur Gary Ng, who has been accused by another Canadian investment regulator of falsifying documents and creating fake brokerage accounts to secure the money to buy one of Vancouver’s oldest investment firms, PI Financial Corp., is also mentioned in the documents.Ng bought a stake in Bridging in 2019, but the OSC alleges that more than half of the C$50 million he used for the deal came from investor funds that Bridging managed.Bridging’s funds loaned approximately C$119 million to three companies owned by Ng, without properly disclosing to investors that Ng was in negotiations to buy shares from Bridging’s main shareholders, the regulator said.The OSC also found evidence of unexplained transfers made by Ng into David Sharpe’s personal account. Ng declined to comment on the allegations.The OSC issued a temporary order halting trading of Bridging Finance funds and suspended the David Sharpe’s registration as “Ultimate Designated Person” of the company.(Adds comments from McCoshen’s company in 9th and 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • Colombian President Drops Tax Plan After Bloody Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- President Ivan Duque withdrew a plan to raise taxes on many Colombians after it triggered days of bloody street clashes and a political crisis.Duque is giving up on some of the most unpopular ideas, such as extending the value-added tax to additional goods and services and making more people subject to income tax. Colombia needs to raise revenue to defend its investment-grade credit rating and address a surge in poverty caused by the pandemic by funding social programs and providing cash transfers for its neediest citizens.The president on Sunday called on lawmakers to urgently reach consensus around a new proposal to help the country climb out of a worsening fiscal hole. The nation’s bonds and currency weakened in recent weeks after the government’s plans were rejected by virtually the entire political establishment, including Duque’s own party.The decision to abandon the bill less than three weeks after it was introduced is another blow for Duque and undermines chances he’ll be able to pass other reforms before his term expires next year, said Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis. The government was already under pressure from days of street protests that have left at least six people dead.“The government overplayed its hand with the reform, lost, and now is left in a really bad position facing the electorate,” Guzman said. “It effectively makes Duque a lame duck.”Colombia is among the first major emerging markets to attempt to implement large tax increases to bring its ballooning debt burden back under control. Other countries in the region may face similar difficulties trying to boost revenue in economies that are still being ravaged by the pandemic, and nowhere near having recovered from last year’s slump.Many Latin American nations are also grappling with deficits that expanded during the pandemic, but unlike Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru, Colombia’s deficit will widen rather than narrow this year, according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.Street ProtestsIn an address to the nation on Sunday, Duque called for congress to quickly put together a new plan “and thus avoid financial uncertainty.”“The reform is not a whim. The reform is a must,” he said.A new bill should maintain measures that protect Colombia’s most vulnerable while raising taxes on the rich, Duque said. He vowed that no one will pay income tax that doesn’t already pay it.Duque also called for a host of temporary taxes, including on corporations, the wealthy and dividends. He added that people with higher incomes should pay more and that the government needs to deepen austerity measures.Investors have sold off Colombian assets since the bill’s introduction in mid-April as they increasingly price in the likelihood that the nation will lose investment-grade status. Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings rate the country one notch above junk.Markets are expected to remain volatile in the short term, with the bond yield curve steepening and the peso continuing to depreciate, at least until investors see the new tax proposal, Scotiabank Colpatria analysts wrote in a note Sunday. Colombia’s currency is the worst performer in emerging markets this year after the Turkish lira and Argentine peso, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The decision to drop the tax plan shows the weakness of the Duque government and its inability to gain consensus in the legislature, said Camilo Perez, head analyst at Banco de Bogota.“Markets had already been pricing in Colombia’s loss of investment grade, but today’s news confirms that scenario,” Perez said.(Adds analyst comment in 4th paragraph, expectations for markets in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Asia off to slow start ahead of U.S. data deluge

    Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the U.S. leading a global economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat after taking a bit of a spill on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2%.

  • Munger on Robinhood: 'It's deeply wrong. We don't want to make our money selling things that are bad for people'

    Warren Buffett says he’s "looking forward" to reading Robinhood’s S-1 as he proceeded to subtly criticized the no-fee brokerage app, while his long-time partner, Charlie Munger, outright lambasted it.

  • Westpac Shares Climb as Profit Rebounds on Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s half-year profit climbed as a continued recovery in the nation’s economy drove a further reduction in pandemic loan-loss provisions at Australia’s second-largest lender.Cash earnings rose to A$3.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$993 million in the same period a year earlier, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Monday. That beat the A$3.4 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The firm will pay a 58 Australian cent interim dividend.Westpac is the first bank Down Under to update investors this earnings season amid a V-shaped rebound in the economy that’s allowing lenders to wind back bad-debt provisions faster than initially expected. Chief Executive Officer Peter King is helming the firm’s sharper focus on core banking and efforts to drive down costs.“Most significantly, unemployment is falling and there are more people employed now than pre-COVID,” King said in the statement. “A strong labor market will continue to support growth in the economy.”The firm’s mortgage book for Australia grew by A$2.6 billion over the six months as an expansion in owner-occupier loans offset lower lending to investors. King warned that house-price growth will moderate as more homes come on the market for sale.Westpac will target an A$8 billion cost base by the full year of 2024, according to the statement. Meantime, the lender continued to reduce its branch network, shutting 40 in the first half of the year.These are “solid results overall,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Andrew Lyons, wrote in a report. Key InsightsNet interest margin on cash basis rose to 2.09% from 2.03%Return on equity climbed to 10.2% from 2.94%Westpac expect costs to increase in full-year 2021, before starting to fall in 2022Westpac New Zealand CEO David McLean will retire after more than 20 years with the group; firm continues to assess future of its NZ unitThe firm will see a A$372 million impairment benefit after booking a A$2.24 billion charge in the earlier periodMarket Reaction The shares rose 2.9% as of 10:10 a.m. in Sydney, extending this year’s surge to 33%. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says “The dividend of 58 cents a share and 60% payout ratio is a bit disappointing,” said Matt Ingram, a Sydney-based analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “And the cost target, where they are talking about taking more than $2 billion out by 2024, is hugely ambitious.”Get MoreFor more information on the results, click here.(Adds detail on Monday shares trading, cost cutting plans from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett to new investors: 'It's not as easy as it sounds'

    Buffett shared two items for new entrants to the stock market “to ponder a bit before they try to do 30 or 40 trades a day to profit from what looks like a very easy game.”