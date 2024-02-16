Leidos Holdings, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.9% to close at US$122 following the release of its full-year results. Revenues were US$15b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.44, an impressive 21% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Leidos Holdings' 14 analysts is for revenues of US$16.0b in 2024. This would reflect a credible 3.7% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 355% to US$6.67. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$16.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.49 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Leidos Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.4% to US$133. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Leidos Holdings analyst has a price target of US$148 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Leidos Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Leidos Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.5% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Leidos Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Leidos Holdings' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Leidos Holdings' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Leidos Holdings analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Leidos Holdings that you should be aware of.

