U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.83
    +1.77 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.30
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4150
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,644.82
    -153.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.05
    -4.57 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

·1 min read

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2023.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas                                                                                                        
(571) 526-6850
Duenasml@leidos.com

Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
ir@leidos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301744338.html

SOURCE Leidos

Recommended Stories