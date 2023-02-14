Leidos Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Cision

Revenues: $3.7 billion for fourth quarter (up 6% year-over-year); $14.4 billion for the year (up 5% year-over-year)

Diluted Earnings per Share: $1.28 for fourth quarter (up 4% year-over-year); $4.96 for the year (down 6% year-over-year)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share: $1.83 for fourth quarter (up 17% year-over-year); $6.60 for the year (down $0.02 year-over-year)

Cash Flows from Operations: $105 million for fourth quarter; $1.0 billion for the year

Initial FY23 guidance reflects growth in revenues and solid margin in line with long-term model

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® technology, engineering, and science company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to a banner year for Leidos, with record revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS driving us to the top end of our revenue guidance range and beyond our EPS guidance range for the year. Our performance validated that our diversified and resilient portfolio and our investments in technology and innovation are positioning us for growth in key customer missions, including digital modernization, cyber, hypersonics, and force protection. Each and every day, our 45,000 people are helping our customers execute on important missions and meet the world's most complex challenges."

Summary Operating Results

(in millions, except margin and per

share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 30,

2022

December 31, 2021

December 30,

2022

December 31, 2021 Revenues

$ 3,697

$ 3,491

$ 14,396

$ 13,737 Net income

$ 180

$ 176

$ 693

$ 759 Net income margin

4.9 %

5.0 %

4.8 %

5.5 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$ 1.28

$ 1.23

$ 4.96

$ 5.27

















Non-GAAP Measures*:















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 397

$ 359

$ 1,493

$ 1,510 Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.7 %

10.3 %

10.4 %

11.0 % Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 1.83

$ 1.56

$ 6.60

$ 6.62





















*Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another measure of Leidos' results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants in our debt agreements. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Revenues were $3.70 billion for the quarter and $14.40 billion for the year, up 6% and 5% over the comparable 2021 periods, respectively. For the quarter and the year, all segments grew, led by broad-based strength across the Civil segment.

Net income was $180 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the quarter, and $693 million, or $4.96 per diluted share, for the year. Net income margin for the quarter was 4.9%, down 10 basis points year-over-year. Net income in the quarter reflected impairment charges of $37 million incurred by exiting and consolidating underutilized leased spaces as part of an ongoing facility rationalization effort. Net income margin for the year decreased to 4.8% from 5.5% in fiscal year 2021, primarily as a result of the $26 million net benefit from an adjustment to legal reserves related to the Mission Support Alliance (MSA) joint venture recorded in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the $19 million of expense related to an adverse arbitration ruling in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the quarter net income was up 2%, and diluted EPS was up 4% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. For the year net income and diluted EPS were down 9% and 6%, respectively, compared to fiscal year 2021.

In addition, net interest expense in the quarter increased to $51 million from $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The weighted average diluted share count for the quarter was 138 million, compared to 142 million in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of the $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement implemented in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $397 million for the fourth quarter (10.7% margin), up 11% over the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year adjusted EBITDA was $1.49 billion (10.4% margin), down 1% over fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $255 million for the quarter and $919 million for the year, which generated non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.83 for the quarter and $6.60 for the year. For the quarter, non-GAAP net income was up 14%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was up 17% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. For the year non-GAAP net income was down 3%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was essentially flat compared to fiscal year 2021.

Cash Flow Summary

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $105 million; after adjusting for payments for property, equipment and software, quarterly free cash flow was $52 million. For the year net cash provided by operating activities was $986 million (144% operating cash flow conversion ratio), and free cash flow was $857 million (94% free cash flow conversion ratio).

For the quarter Leidos used $258 million in investing activities and $135 million in financing activities. For the year Leidos used $313 million in investing activities and $865 million in financing activities. During the quarter Leidos completed the acquisition of Cobham Special Mission for a preliminary purchase consideration of approximately $190 million United States dollars, net of $6 million of cash acquired, which is subject to working capital adjustments. Cobham Special Mission provides airborne border surveillance and search and rescue services to the Australian Federal Government.

During the fiscal year 2022, Leidos returned $741 million to shareholders, including $199 million as part of its regular quarterly cash dividend program and $542 million in share repurchases. As of December 30, 2022, the Company had $516 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.9 billion in debt.

On February 10, 2023, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.36 per share on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

New Business Awards

Net bookings totaled $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $15.4 billion for fiscal year 2022, representing book-to-bill ratios of 1.0 and 1.1, respectively. As a result, backlog at the end of fiscal year 2022 was $35.8 billion, of which a record $8.4 billion was funded. Included in the quarterly bookings were several notable awards:

Expendable Hypersonic Multi-mission ISR and Strike (Mayhem) . Under a $334 million, 51-month contract, Leidos will assist the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in designing and developing a large-class air-breathing hypersonic system that surpasses current air-breathing systems in range and payload. The Mayhem system will use a scramjet engine to generate thrust, propelling the vehicle across long distances at speeds greater than Mach 5. Leidos will leverage its corporate depth in digital engineering (DE) and model based systems engineering (MBSE) to develop the concept from idea to an operational system.

Social Security Administration (SSA) IT Support Services Contract II (ITSSC2). The SSA awarded Leidos two new ITSSC2 task orders to provide systems and infrastructure support for the SSA's Deputy Commissioner of Systems (DCS) and the Office of Systems Operations and Hardware Engineering (OSOHE). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, time and material task orders have a combined estimated value of $1.5 billion over approximately 67 months if all options are exercised.

U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer. Leidos received a subcontract with Northrop Grumman Strategic Space Systems to develop hypersonic defense sensors for the SDA. Through this award, the Leidos team will develop and build the sensor payload for a proliferated constellation of Low-Earth Orbit satellites for the Tranche 1 Tracking Layer. The Tracking Layer constellation will detect and track advanced hypersonic and ballistic missile threats as part of SDA's missile defense architecture.

Forward Guidance

Leidos is initiating fiscal year 2023 guidance as specified in the table below.

Measure FY23 Guidance Revenues (billions) $14.7 - $15.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.3% - 10.5% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $6.40 - $6.80 Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities (millions) at or above $700

Fiscal year 2023 guidance for cash flows provided by operating activities reflects approximately $300 million of additional cash taxes compared to fiscal year 2022, primarily related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 provision requiring the capitalization and amortization of research and development costs that went into effect on January 1, 2022. While awaiting potential Congressional action in 2022, Leidos accrued, but did not pay the incremental 2022 cash taxes and now expects to make payments in 2023 to cover both the 2022 and 2023 tax amounts. The actual impact on cash flows provided by operating activities will depend on the amount of research and development costs Leidos will incur, whether Congress modifies or repeals this provision and whether new guidance and interpretive rules are issued by the US Treasury, among other factors.

For information regarding adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS, see the related explanations and reconciliations to GAAP measures included elsewhere in this release.

Leidos does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins or non-GAAP diluted EPS to net income margin or diluted EPS, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, Leidos is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income margin, diluted EPS or net income attributable to Leidos shareholders at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected net income margin, net income attributable to Leidos shareholders and diluted EPS being materially less than projected adjusted EBITDA margins and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Conference Call Information

Leidos management will discuss operations and financial results in an earnings conference call beginning at 8 A.M. eastern time on February 14, 2023. Analysts and institutional investors may participate by dialing +1 (877) 869-3847 (U.S. dial-in) or +1 (201) 689-8261 (international dial-in).

A live audio broadcast of the conference call along with a supplemental presentation will be available to the public through links on the Leidos Investor Relations website (http://ir.leidos.com).

After the call concludes, an audio replay can be accessed on the Leidos Investor Relations website or by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 (toll-free U.S.) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering conference ID 13735521.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Leidos' 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022.

For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, estimates of our future growth and financial and operating performance, including future revenues, adjusted EBITDA margins, diluted EPS (including on a non-GAAP basis) and cash flows provided by operating activities, as well as statements about our business contingency plans, government budgets and the ongoing Continuing Resolution, uncertainties in tax due to new tax legislation or other regulatory developments, the impact of COVID-19 and related actions taken to prevent its spread, our contract awards, strategy, planned investments, sustainability goals and our future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, debt repayments, acquisitions, dispositions and cash flow conversion. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate.

Actual performance and results may differ materially from those results anticipated by our guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: developments in the U.S. government defense and non-defense budgets, including budget reductions, sequestration, implementation of spending limits or changes in budgetary priorities, delays in the U.S. government budget process or a government shutdown, or the U.S. government's failure to raise the debt ceiling, which increases the possibility of a default by the U.S. government on its debt obligations, related credit-rating downgrades, or an economic recession; uncertainties in tax due to new tax legislation or other regulatory developments; rising inflationary pressures and fluctuations in interest rates; delays in the U.S. government contract procurement process or the award of contracts and delays or loss of contracts as a result of competitor protests; changes in U.S. government procurement rules, regulations and practices; our compliance with various U.S. government and other government procurement rules and regulations; governmental reviews, audits and investigations of our company; our ability to effectively compete and win contracts with the U.S. government and other customers; our reliance on information technology spending by hospitals/healthcare organizations; our reliance on infrastructure investments by industrial and natural resources organizations; energy efficiency and alternative energy sourcing investments; investments by U.S. government and commercial organizations in environmental impact and remediation projects; the effects of COVID-19 or other health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; our ability to attract, train and retain skilled employees, including our management team, and to obtain security clearances for our employees; our ability to accurately estimate costs, including cost increases due to inflation, associated with our firm-fixed-price contracts and other contracts; resolution of legal and other disputes with our customers and others or legal or regulatory compliance issues; cybersecurity, data security or other security threats, system failures or other disruptions of our business; our compliance with international, federal, state and local laws and regulations regarding privacy, data security, protection, storage, retention, transfer and disposal, technology protection and personal information; the damage and disruption to our business resulting from natural disasters and the effects of climate change; our ability to effectively acquire businesses and make investments; our ability to maintain relationships with prime contractors, subcontractors and joint venture partners; our ability to manage performance and other risks related to customer contracts; the failure of our inspection or detection systems to detect threats; the adequacy of our insurance programs, customer indemnifications or other liability protections designed to protect us from significant product or other liability claims, including cybersecurity attacks; our ability to manage risks associated with our international business; our ability to comply with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010 and similar worldwide anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations by us of their intellectual property rights; our ability to prevail in litigation brought by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations by us of their intellectual property rights; our ability to declare or increase future dividends based on our earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors, including compliance with applicable law and our agreements; our ability to grow our commercial health and infrastructure businesses, which could be negatively affected by budgetary constraints faced by hospitals and by developers of energy and infrastructure projects; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; and our ability to execute our business plan and long-term management initiatives effectively and to overcome these and other known and unknown risks that we face.

These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the filings we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, all of which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.leidos.com.

All information in this release is as of February 14, 2023. Leidos expressly disclaims any duty to update the guidance or any other forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in Leidos' expectations. Leidos also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Revenues

$ 3,697

$ 3,491

$ 14,396

$ 13,737 Cost of revenues

3,176

2,983

12,312

11,723 Selling, general and administrative expenses

223

235

950

860 Credit losses (recoveries), net

(2)

2

1

(9) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

5

6

17

27 Asset impairment charges

37

1

40

4 Equity earnings of non-consolidated subsidiaries

(7)

(6)

(12)

(20) Operating income

265

270

1,088

1,152 Non-operating expense:















Interest expense, net

(51)

(46)

(199)

(184) Other income (expense), net

4

(2)

(3)

(1) Income before income taxes

218

222

886

967 Income tax expense

(38)

(46)

(193)

(208) Net income

180

176

693

759 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

3

2

8

6 Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 177

$ 174

$ 685

$ 753 Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.29

$ 1.24

$ 5.00

$ 5.34 Diluted

1.28

1.23

4.96

5.27 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

137

140

137

141 Diluted

138

142

138

143

















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 1.44

$ 1.40

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)





December 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 516

$ 727 Receivables, net

2,350

2,189 Inventory, net

287

274 Other current assets

490

429 Total current assets

3,643

3,619 Property, plant and equipment, net

847

670 Intangible assets, net

952

1,177 Goodwill

6,696

6,744 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

545

612 Other long-term assets

388

439 Total assets

$ 13,071

$ 13,261









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 2,254

$ 2,141 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

701

605 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

992

483 Total current liabilities

3,947

3,229 Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,928

4,593 Operating lease liabilities

570

589 Deferred tax liabilities

40

239 Other long-term liabilities

233

267 Total liabilities

8,718

8,917









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500 million shares authorized, 137 million and 140

million shares issued and outstanding at December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

2,005

2,423 Retained earnings

2,367

1,880 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(73)

(12) Total Leidos stockholders' equity

4,299

4,291 Non-controlling interest

54

53 Total stockholders' equity

4,353

4,344 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,071

$ 13,261