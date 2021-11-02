U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,773.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.25
    -31.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,356.00
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.55
    +0.29 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5460
    -0.4520 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,348.66
    +1,419.30 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,544.78
    +81.27 (+5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.88
    -37.74 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cision

- Revenues of $3.5 billion, up 7% year-over-year

- Net Income of $208 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $403 million

- Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43, or $1.80 on a non-GAAP basis

- Cash Flows from Operations of $565 million; Free Cash Flow of $541 million

- Net Bookings of $4.7 billion (book-to-bill ratio of 1.4) drive record backlog of $34.7 billion

RESTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter marked another strong quarter for Leidos, with record levels of revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and backlog. Our success is the direct result of building a business portfolio focused on vital missions and a workforce that is motivated to enhance those missions through technology, engineering, and science. As we described at our October Investor Day, we see continued success ahead based on our scale, positioning, and talented people."

Summary Operating Results



Three Months Ended

(in millions, except margin and per share amounts)


October 1, 2021


October 2, 2020

Revenues


$

3,483



$

3,242


Net income


$

208



$

163


Net income margin


6.0

%


5.0

%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)


$

1.43



$

1.13







Non-GAAP Measures*:





Adjusted EBITDA


$

403



$

347


Adjusted EBITDA margin


11.6

%


10.7

%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS


$

1.80



$

1.47







* Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another measure of Leidos' results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information and a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.48 billion, up 7% compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding acquired revenues of $47 million, revenues increased 6% organically. Revenues grew across all reportable segments; the largest contributors were the increase in veterans' disability examinations after the pause from the COVID-19 pandemic and the start-up of the Navy Next Generation IT contract.

Net income was $208 million, or $1.43 per diluted share. Net income was up 28% and diluted EPS was up 27% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The weighted average diluted share count for the quarter was 143 million compared to 144 million in the prior year quarter. Net income margin increased from 5.0% to 6.0% year-over-year as a result of the strong program management and higher volumes on certain fixed price programs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $403 million for the third quarter, up 16% year-over-year; adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 10.7% to 11.6% over the same period consistent with the increase in operating income margin. Non-GAAP net income was $260 million for the third quarter, which was up 23% year-over-year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $1.80, which was up 22% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Cash Flow Summary

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, Leidos generated $565 million of net cash provided by operating activities for an operating cash flow conversion ratio of 276%. After adjusting for payments for property, equipment and software, quarterly free cash flow was $541 million for a free cash flow conversion ratio of 211%. In addition, Leidos used $53 million in investing activities and used $209 million in financing activities.

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, Leidos made open market repurchases of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $137 million and returned $51 million to shareholders as part of its regular quarterly cash dividend program. In addition, Leidos paid down $27 million of debt and completed a small, strategic acquisition for preliminary purchase consideration of approximately $36 million. As of October 1, 2021, Leidos had $587 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.1 billion of debt.

On October 29, 2021, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.36 per share on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

New Business Awards

Net bookings totaled $4.7 billion in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4. As a result, backlog at the end of the quarter was $34.7 billion, of which $7.3 billion was funded. Included in the quarterly bookings were several particularly important awards:

  • High-Resolution Three Dimensional (3D) Geospatial Information Operation and Technology Integration Program. Leidos was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army to support the Army Geospatial Center's (AGC) Buckeye program. Under the contract, Leidos will continue to support AGC's BuckEye mission. The BuckEye program provides mission critical unclassified high resolution color imagery and digital 3D terrain over all operationally relevant areas of the world. The single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance followed by three one-year options and a total estimated value of $600 million if all options are exercised.

  • Technical Signals Intelligence. Leidos was awarded a prime contract by the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide development and modernization efforts in support of the agency's Technical Signals Intelligence (TechSIGINT) mission. Under the contract, Leidos will provide the technical services to develop, deploy and sustain a wide range of new and improved TechSIGINT collection, production and analysis capabilities. The single award contract has a five-year base period of performance and holds a ceiling value of $300 million.

  • Enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability. Leidos was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space for the Enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) to provide its mobile ground-based weapon system. Under the contract, Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, will produce a transportable system designed to engage and defeat Cruise Missile (CM) and Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) threats. The award has an estimated value of $237 million over the next 2.5 years.

In addition, Leidos received prime positions on several indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts that provide competitive differentiation and channels for future growth but are not included in bookings or backlog beyond any awarded task orders. The largest of these IDIQs was:

  • Low-Energy Portal. Leidos was awarded a new prime contract by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide Low-Energy Portal (LEP) systems for non-intrusive inspection (NII) of passenger vehicles at U.S.-Mexico land border crossings. Under the contract, Leidos will integrate, deploy and train CBP staff to use its VACIS® LEP systems, incorporating Viken Detection's OSPREY™ scanning technology. The multiple-award LEP contract has a total ceiling value of $390 million.

Forward Guidance

Leidos is updating its fiscal year 2021 guidance as follows:


FY21 Guidance

Measure

Current

Prior

Revenues (billions)

$13.7 - $13.9

$13.7 - $14.1

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.9% - 11.1%

10.5% - 10.7%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$6.55 - $6.75

$6.35 - $6.65

Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities (millions)

at or above $875

at or above $875

For information regarding adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS, see the related explanations and reconciliations to GAAP measures included elsewhere in this release.

Leidos does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins or non-GAAP diluted EPS to net income attributable to Leidos shareholders, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income attributable to Leidos shareholders may vary significantly based on actual events, Leidos is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income attributable to Leidos shareholders at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected net income attributable to Leidos shareholders and diluted EPS being materially less than projected adjusted EBITDA margins and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Conference Call Information

Leidos management will discuss operations and financial results in an earnings conference call beginning at 8:00 A.M. eastern time on November 2, 2021. Analysts and institutional investors may participate by dialing +1 (877) 869-3847 (toll-free U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8261 (international callers).

A live audio broadcast of the conference call along with a supplemental presentation will be available to the public through links on the Leidos Investor Relations website (http://ir.leidos.com).

After the call concludes, an audio replay can be accessed on the Leidos Investor Relations website or by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 (toll-free U.S.) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (international callers) and entering conference ID 13723845.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Leidos' 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021.

For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, estimates of our future growth and financial and operating performance, including future revenues, adjusted EBITDA margins, diluted EPS (including on a non-GAAP basis), and cash flows provided by operating activities, as well as statements about our business contingency plans, uncertainties in tax due to new tax legislation or other regulatory developments, the impact of COVID-19 and related actions taken to prevent its spread, our contract awards, strategy, planned investments, sustainability goals and our future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, debt repayments, acquisitions, dispositions, and cash flow conversion. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate.

Actual performance and results may differ materially from those results anticipated by our guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 or future epidemics on our business, including the potential for facility closures, re-evaluation of U.S. government spending levels and priorities, delay of new contract awards, supply chain impacts, airline travel levels, our ability to recover costs under contracts and insurance challenges; changes to our reputation and relationships with government agencies, developments in the U.S. government defense budget, including budget reductions, implementation of spending limits or changes in budgetary priorities; delays in the U.S. government budget process or approval of raises to the debt ceiling; delays in the U.S. government contract procurement process or the award of contracts; delays or loss of contracts as a result of competitor protests; changes in U.S. government procurement rules, regulations and practices; changes in interest rates and other market factors out of our control, including general economic and political conditions; our compliance with various U.S. government and other government procurement rules and regulations; governmental reviews, audits and investigations of Leidos; our ability to effectively compete for and win contracts with the U.S. government and other customers; our reliance on information technology spending by hospitals/healthcare organizations; our reliance on infrastructure investments by industrial and natural resources organizations; energy efficiency and alternative energy sourcing investments; investments by the U.S. government and commercial organizations in environmental impact and remediation projects; our ability to attract, train and retain skilled employees, including our management team, and to obtain security clearances for our employees; the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate costs associated with our firm-fixed-price and other contracts; our ability to realize as revenues the full amount of our backlog; cybersecurity, data security or other security threats, systems failures or other disruptions of our business; resolution of legal and other disputes with our customers and others or legal or regulatory compliance issues; our ability to effectively acquire businesses and make investments; our ability to maintain relationships with prime contractors, subcontractors and joint venture partners; our ability to manage performance and other risks related to customer contracts, including complex engineering projects; our ability to obtain necessary components and materials to perform our contracts, including semiconductors and related equipment, on reasonable terms or at all; the failure of our inspection or detection systems to detect threats; the adequacy of our insurance programs designed to protect us from significant product or other liability claims; our ability to manage risks associated with our international business; exposure to lawsuits and contingencies associated with any acquired businesses; our ability to declare future dividends or repurchase our stock based on our earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors, including compliance with applicable laws and contractual agreements; our ability to grow our commercial health and infrastructure businesses, which could be negatively affected by budgetary constraints faced by hospitals and by developers of energy and infrastructure projects; and our ability to execute our business plan and long-term management initiatives effectively and to overcome these and other known and unknown risks that we face. These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the filings we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our latest Annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.leidos.com.

All information in this release is as of November 2, 2021. Leidos expressly disclaims any duty to update the guidance or any other forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in Leidos' expectations. Leidos also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

CONTACTS:




Investor Relations:

Media Relations:

Stuart Davis

Melissa Lee Dueñas

571.526.6124

571.526.6850

ir@leidos.com

Duenasml@leidos.com


LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



October 1,
2021


October 2,
2020


October 1,
2021


October 2,
2020

Revenues


$

3,483



$

3,242



$

10,246



$

9,045


Cost of revenues


2,942



2,774



8,740



7,799


Selling, general and administrative expenses


233



200



625



583


Bad debt expense and recoveries


(1)



2



(11)



(70)


Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs


6



5



21



33


Asset impairment charges


3





3



11


Equity (earnings) loss of non-consolidated subsidiaries


(5)



3



(14)



(10)


Operating income


305



258



882



699


Non-operating expense:









Interest expense, net


(47)



(44)



(138)



(133)


Other income (expense), net


2





1



(30)


Income before income taxes


260



214



745



536


Income tax expense


(52)



(51)



(162)



(104)


Net income


208



163



583



432


Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest


3





4



1


Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders


$

205



$

163



$

579



$

431











Earnings per share:









Basic


$

1.45



$

1.15



$

4.11



$

3.04


Diluted


1.43



1.13



4.05



2.99











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


141



142



141



142


Diluted


143



144



143



144











Cash dividends declared per share


$

0.36



$

0.34



$

1.04



$

1.02


LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)




October 1,
2021


January 1,
2021

Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

587



$

524


Receivables, net


2,288



2,137


Inventory, net


268



276


Other current assets


426



402


Total current assets


3,569



3,339


Property, plant and equipment, net


662



604


Intangible assets, net


1,321



1,216


Goodwill


6,650



6,313


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


638



581


Other assets


441



458


Total assets


$

13,281



$

12,511







Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

2,142



$

2,175


Accrued payroll and employee benefits


721



632


Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt


484



100


Total current liabilities


3,347



2,907


Long-term debt, net of current portion


4,616



4,644


Operating lease liabilities


615



564


Deferred tax liabilities


254



234


Other long-term liabilities


283



291


Total liabilities


9,115



8,640







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500 million shares authorized, 140 million and
142 million shares issued and outstanding at October 1, 2021 and January 1,
2021, respectively





Additional paid-in capital


2,397



2,580


Retained earnings


1,758



1,328


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(40)



(46)


Total Leidos stockholders' equity


4,115



3,862


Non-controlling interest


51



9


Total stockholders' equity


4,166



3,871


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

13,281



$

12,511


LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



October 1,
2021


October 2,
2020


October 1,
2021


October 2,
2020

Cash flows from operations:









Net income


$

208



$

163



$

583



$

432


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operations:









Depreciation and amortization


87



82



244



214


Stock-based compensation


17



15



49



45


Loss on debt extinguishment








31


Asset impairment charges


3





3



11


Deferred income taxes


1



(1)



4



(2)


Other




4



(11)



15


Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of
acquisitions and dispositions:









Receivables


(14)



(86)



(103)



140


Other current assets and other long-term assets


70



34



161



49


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other
long-term liabilities


175



255



(172)



211


Accrued payroll and employee benefits


37



177



83



247


Income taxes receivable/payable


(19)



(51)



(20)



(7)


Net cash provided by operating activities


565



592



821



1,386


Cash flows from investing activities:









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(29)





(622)



(2,610)


Payments for property, equipment and software


(24)



(30)



(71)



(120)


Net proceeds from sale of assets




10





10


Other




5





6


Net cash used in investing activities


(53)



(15)



...

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • BP Adds to Buyback as Profit Rises on Higher Prices, Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy. According to a recent World Trade Organization estimate, global merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 10.8% in […]

  • Soaring Oil and Gas Prices Boost BP Profit in the Shadow of COP26

    BP stock tumbled despite the earnings beat. Investor concerns could be rooted in a lack of clarity over how it meets ambitious climate targets.

  • BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

    The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3bn US dollars (£2.4bn) in the three months to September 30.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.